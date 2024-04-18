Teachers, Tame the ‘Sunday Scaries’
Teaching Profession

Teachers, Tame the ‘Sunday Scaries’

By Elizabeth Heubeck — April 18, 2024 4 min read
Image of a weekly calendar with a sticky with a stressed face icon.
Laura Baker/Education Week via Canva
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

A general feeling of malaise. Bouts of panic. Insomnia. These are just some of the symptoms that can accompany the “Sunday scaries"—a label that’s become affixed to that feeling of dread countless employees experience as they contemplate the workweek ahead.

It’s a real thing. Mental health experts describe the Sunday scaries as a form of anticipatory anxiety, characterized by fear or distress regarding a future event. In a recent Harris Poll survey of more than 1,000 U.S. workers, 75 percent of respondents reported experiencing the phenomenon. Topping the reasons for respondents’ dread? Next week’s workload, last week’s workload, and balancing work and personal life.

Teachers likely can relate to each of these stressors. In addition to the sheer weight that comes with the responsibility of preparing children for their future, teachers carry a heavy workload, averaging 57 hours per week, according to the EdWeek Research Center. These factors make teachers prime candidates for the Sunday scaries, and statistics bear this out.

In a January 2023 nationwide survey by the RAND Corp., teachers reported experiencing frequent job-related stress at nearly twice the rate of other working adults—58 percent compared to one-third of other workers surveyed.

All this stress begs the question: How can teachers cope? Education Week sought to find out.

Coping mechanisms: Prayer, wine, and sleep aids

In a recent social media poll, Education Week asked teachers to share whether they experience the Sunday scaries and, if so, how they cope. Most comments appeared to be tinged with sarcasm, including these succinct responses: “I pray,” “Wine,” and “Sleeping pill.”

But at least one respondent offered practical input, such as this comment: “I make sure all my plans and copies are made by Friday before I leave school so I know that when I walk in on Monday, I’m ready to go.”

While not earth-shattering or provocative in any way, the advice makes sense. And it’s something that mental health professionals espouse. In fact, there’s even a term for it: proactive coping, which refers to engaging in practices that allow people to avoid future stressors, especially by planning ahead and setting realistic expectations. The term may be relatively new, but the idea isn’t.

“Old-timers would say: ‘Proper planning and preparation prevents piss-poor performance,’” said Kathleen V. Shea, a Chicago-based psychologist whose expertise includes workplace stress and related issues.

While some mental health professionals advocate practices known to alleviate stress before heading out the door on Monday morning, like deep breathing and meditation, Shea urges professionals to incorporate detailed preparation into their pre-Monday strategies. “You want to make sure your clothes are ready, your lunch is ready, your car is ready, and you have a backup plan,” she said. “You can have the best lesson plan possible, but you still have to get yourself to work on time.”

Being as prepared as possible to face the workweek ahead can stave off some amount of anxiety, but it may not entirely eliminate the Sunday scaries, experts caution. “Teachers are under a great deal of pressure to perform,” said Shea.

What schools can do to help

Teacher stress has not gone entirely unrecognized. Especially since the pandemic, some school districts have begun paying greater attention to the health of their employees by doing things such as providing some form of on-site mental health support.

For instance, the Phoenix Union high school district in 2020 hired two full-time licensed counselors for its staff members, starting with an employee wellness program and expanding to address employees’ mental health needs. All district employees can now meet with a counselor, free of charge, for mental health support on a one-time basis. These counselors also can connect employees to longer-term help as needed, Education Week reported in October 2023.

However beneficial, services like onsite mental health professionals for employees appear to be fairly rare within K-12 districts. In a 2022 nationwide Edweek Research Center survey of district and school leaders, only one-third of respondents said they had made counselors or mental health services available to staff since the start of the pandemic or added to (previously offered) mental health services.

Gestures of appreciation may not replace the need to seek support from a mental health professional for anxiety or stress, but teachers report that this simple practice does support their mental well-being. In a 2024 EdWeek Research Center survey of nearly 1,000 educators, more than half of all respondents agreed that specific, positive verbal feedback was “very meaningful.”

“What [teachers] are really hoping for is not the public recognition but getting that reinforcement that your teaching is really effective,” Susan Moore Johnson, a professor of education at Harvard Graduate School of Education, told Education Week.

Having access to ongoing support at school can also prevent the buildup of anxiety and stress that feed into the Sunday scaries, especially among new employees. “If they are not supported for the first three months, they don’t acclimate. They start to dread work,” said Shea, who added that she pushes her clients, regardless of industry, to assign both a peer and a mentor to new employees.

New teachers may be more likely than experienced educators to feel overwhelmed by their responsibilities, but the Sunday scaries can strike teachers at any stage of their careers. That’s why it’s critical to proactively address the dread of the pending workweek—as well as any lingering anxiety and stress. Doing so can improve the long-term outlook not only for teachers, but for their students too, as research has shown that educators’ stress can ultimately harm students’ academic performance and classroom engagement.

Elizabeth Heubeck
Staff Writer
Elizabeth Heubeck is a staff writer for Education Week.

Events

Tue., April 23, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Student Achievement Webinar How To Tackle The Biggest Hurdles To Effective Tutoring
Learn how districts overcome the three biggest challenges to implementing high-impact tutoring with fidelity: time, talent, and funding.
Content provided by Saga Education
Register
Tue., April 30, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Student Well-Being Webinar Reframing Behavior: Neuroscience-Based Practices for Positive Support
Reframing Behavior helps teachers see the “why” of behavior through a neuroscience lens and provides practices that fit into a school day.
Content provided by Crisis Prevention Institute
Register
Wed., May 08, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Mathematics Webinar Math for All: Strategies for Inclusive Instruction and Student Success
Looking for ways to make math matter for all your students? Gain strategies that help them make the connection as well as the grade.
Content provided by NMSI
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Teaching Profession The State of Teaching This Is the Surprising Career Stage When Teachers Are Unhappiest
Survey data reveal a slump in teachers' job satisfaction a few years into their careers.
Madeline Will
7 min read
Female Asian teacher at her desk marking students' work
iStock/Getty
Teaching Profession Video ‘Teachers Make All Other Professions Possible’: This Educator Shares Her Why
An Arkansas educator offers a message on overcoming the hard days—and focusing on the why.
Catriona Ni Aolain
1 min read
the state of teaching arkansas BS
Teaching Profession Teachers to Admin: You Can Help Make Our Jobs Easier
On social media, teachers add to the discussion of what it will take to improve morale.
Tanyon A. Duprey
3 min read
Vector graphic of 4 chat bubbles with floating quotation marks and hearts and thumbs up social media icons.
iStock/Getty
Teaching Profession Missy Testerman Makes Immigrant Students Feel Welcome. She's the National Teacher of the Year
The K-8 teacher prioritizes inclusion and connection in her work teaching English as a second language.
Madeline Will
5 min read
Missy Testerman
At Rogersville City School in Rogersville, Tenn., Missy Testerman teaches K-8 students who do not speak English as their first language and supports them in all academic areas. She's the 2024 National Teacher of the Year.
Courtesy of Tennessee State Department of Education
Load More ▼