Teachers Say They Need More Support for English Learners, Survey Finds
Special Report
Special Report
English Learners

Teachers Say They Need More Support for English Learners, Survey Finds

By Ileana Najarro & Alex Harwin — September 22, 2025 4 min read
Ed Week Training
Eglė Plytnikaitė for Education Week
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

The English-learner population is growing rapidly nationwide, but funding, staffing, and state-level expertise for those students have not kept pace.

That’s what members of the National Association of English Learner Program Administrators report, according to Khalil El-Saghir, the vice president of the organization, which includes both state and school district leaders.

Although El-Saghir has found examples where schools successfully implemented innovative English-learner programs and improved engagement with English-learner families, overall, he said, significant work remains at the national level to ensure equitable access to a high-quality education for all English learners.

New data from an EdWeek Research Center survey completed May 28 through July 1 by a nationally representative pool of 874 educators, mostly teachers, in both public and private schools, found gaps in educators’ overall preparedness to work with English learners.

Educators report a lack of professional development on working with English learners

Fewer than half of educators surveyed said the instruction and professional development they or their school or district’s teachers received on working with English learners was sufficient. In contrast, nearly 1 in 5 said they’ve received no training at all.

Further analysis of responses found that educators in smaller, rural, or majority-white districts were especially likely to report receiving little or no training.

Those working in larger districts or those with higher percentages of low-income or Hispanic students were more likely to describe their training as at least “somewhat sufficient.” Still, about a third of educators in majority-Hispanic schools and nearly half of those in high-poverty schools said they had either received no training or found the training they did receive to be insufficient.

Proper guidance and training on how to support English learners can make a difference in students’ academic experiences, especially in cases where students, such as newcomers to the country, require additional support, experts say. State education agencies can play a role in offering such guidance.

“Immigrant students are highly mobile, and often can move several times throughout their education,” said Alejandra Vazquez Baur, a fellow at the Century Foundation and director of the National Newcomer Network. “State education agencies have the opportunity to address disparities in education from district-to-district by offering special guidance and setting policies at the state level that help to ameliorate the disparities that are experienced by students on the local level.”

Educators also lack training on family engagement

Experts in family and community engagement have often cited multiple academic and social-emotional benefits from educators—not just dedicated district staff—who take an active role in building relationships with families.

But when it comes to family-engagement best practices with English-learner families, educators report a gap in professional development on best practices.

Fifty-one percent of educators surveyed said they or the teachers they supervise received no professional development on how to work with the parents or family members of English learners. More than half of teachers reported receiving no training, while just 30% of district leaders said they or the teachers they supervise hadn’t received any training.

Educators in smaller districts and majority-white schools were also more likely to report a lack of training in this regard.

By contrast, those in larger districts and schools serving mostly Hispanic students were more likely to have received at least some preparation, and were the most likely to report receiving more than a minimal amount.

Still, only a small share of educators overall said they had received more than a few hours of such training.

Educators say they need specialized training

Most educators surveyed said they, or the teachers in their school or district, never received key professional development on working with English learners—and need it—with 57% lacking training on the practice of translanguaging (the ability to switch between multiple languages in an academic context) and 52% missing support for engaging English learners’ families.

Educators from the South show the highest unmet need for personalizing instruction for English learners, with 43% having never received such training but needing it, followed closely by the West at 39%. This contrasts with lower rates in the Midwest (34%) and the Northeast (29%).

Translanguaging has emerged as a popular and beneficial approach to language learning in recent years, according to researchers.

While 57 percent of educators said in the EdWeek Research Center survey that they or the teachers in their school or district, need translanguaging training they’ve never received, only 24 percent say they don’t need it at all, suggesting most educators recognize the value of translanguaging even without formal training.

Further analysis of the national survey data found that elementary educators report the highest unmet need for translanguaging training, at 67%, compared with 50% of middle school and 55% of high school educators.

Educators in districts with 10,000 or more students show the greatest translanguaging training gaps, with 68% needing but lacking this support compared with 46% of those in districts under 2,500 students.

Ileana Najarro
Staff Writer Education Week
Ileana Najarro is a reporter for Education Week covering race and opportunity in schools across the country.
Alex Harwin
Research Analyst EdWeek Research Center
Alex Harwin is a quantitative research analyst for the EdWeek Research Center.

Events

Wed., September 24, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
College & Workforce Readiness Webinar How Are We Preparing Students for Evolving Career Paths?
Are you preparing students with the right skills? Join our webinar to learn how to foster adaptability & future-proof their careers.
Content provided by International Baccalaureate
Register
Tue., September 30, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Recruitment & Retention Webinar Beyond the Hire: Building a Culture Where Teachers Stay
Retention starts before day one. Learn how to build a culture that keeps great educators engaged & committed long-term.
Content provided by Frontline Education
Register
Thu., October 02, 2025, 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Assessment Webinar Making Alternative Grading Work: Lessons Learned from One Journey
Curious about alternative grading? Join to get an inspiring, practical look into one California school’s shift toward alternative grading.
Content provided by Otus
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

English Learners Opinion How to Teach English Learners the Right Way
Teaching English learners can be challenging. These veterans offer guidance.
Larry Ferlazzo
12 min read
Conceptual illustration of classroom conversations and fragmented education elements coming together to form a cohesive picture of a book of classroom knowledge.
Sonia Pulido for Education Week
English Learners Advocates Push Congress to Protect Funding for English Learners
President Donald Trump has called for eliminating federal dollars set aside for English learners. Advocates make their case.
Ileana Najarro
3 min read
TahSoGhay Collah, right, teaches a 3rd grade English learners class at the 700-student Worthington Intermediate School that serves grades 3 through 5, in Worthington, Minn., on Oct. 22, 2024.
TahSoGhay Collah, right, teaches a 3rd grade English-learners class at the 700-student Worthington Intermediate School that serves grades 3 through 5, in Worthington, Minn., on Oct. 22, 2024. English-learner advocates call for national leaders to protect federal dollars dedicated to these students.
Jessie Wardarski/AP
English Learners Trump Admin. Quietly Rescinds Guidance on English Learners’ Rights
The 2015 Dear Colleague letter detailed how schools and districts can comply with federal requirements in English-learner education.
Ileana Najarro
4 min read
Photo of Dear Colleague letter.
The 2015 Dear Colleague letter outlining the rights of English learners has been rescinded, now with a notice at the top.
Education Week + Getty
English Learners Bilingual Education vs. English-Only: What the Research Says
Researchers shared findings from decades of studies on the effects of bilingual education at a June webinar.
Ileana Najarro
4 min read
Fifth graders listen during Durdana Qayum’s Urdu lesson at Allen Jay Elementary School in High Point, N.C., on Jan. 28, 2025.
Fifth graders listen during Durdana Qayum’s Urdu lesson at Allen Jay Elementary School in High Point, N.C., on Jan. 28, 2025. Bilingual education programs, like dual-language immersion programs at Allen Jay, are the most effective models for English learners.
Rachel Jessen for Education Week
Load More ▼