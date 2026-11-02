Teachers, How Chaotic Is Your Day? Play Our Classroom Distraction Bingo

Fifteen. That’s the average number of disruptions teachers face every day.

The number and severity of classroom interruptions has increased with the introduction of technology and the constant churn of observers and workmen making building repairs. Even brief classroom distractions can add up to weeks of lost instructional time over the course of the year.

See also Open image caption Close image caption A student checks a phone before school in Spokane, Wash., on Dec. 3, 2025. One school leader discussed the time-saving effect of a bell-to-bell cellphone ban during a recent EdWeek virtual event. Kaylee Domzalski/Education Week School & District Management How These School Leaders Stop the Distractions That Steal Learning Time Remove Save to favorites

School policies that seek to minimize disruption—such as planning the timing of construction and non-emergency announcements, and restricting phone and technology use during class periods—can help protect both students’ and teachers’ focus.

Distraction Bingo Tap a square when you experience this disruption. Teachers report 15 interruptions a day on average. How many did you get? B I N G O Surprise class observation Printer/copier broken Mid-lesson intercom announcement Lost lanyard Need to talk to student in the hall Allergy season is here “The online platform ate my homework!” Co-teacher/para absent Accidentally said numbers between five and eight Covered second class when no sub showed up Rainy day recess Third email today from same parent FREE SPACE: Staff/students doomscrolling Construction crew next door Parent-teacher Zoom meeting Kids sneaking online games Latest stomach bug hits Dry erase marker dies WiFi out Bathroom too far to reach on break Late arrivals to class Someone forgot ADHD medicine “Quick” question from colleague/administrator Eating lunch one-handed Fire/emergency drill Tap squares to mark your progress. Marks reset when you reload the page.

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