Teachers, How Chaotic Is Your Day? Play Our Classroom Distraction Bingo

Fifteen. That’s the average number of disruptions teachers face every day.
The number and severity of classroom interruptions has increased with the introduction of technology and the constant churn of observers and workmen making building repairs. Even brief classroom distractions can add up to weeks of lost instructional time over the course of the year.
School policies that seek to minimize disruption—such as planning the timing of construction and non-emergency announcements, and restricting phone and technology use during class periods—can help protect both students’ and teachers’ focus.
You can also download the card below and use it with your team.