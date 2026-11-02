Teachers, How Chaotic Is Your Day? Play Our Classroom Distraction Bingo
Teaching Profession

Teachers, How Chaotic Is Your Day? Play Our Classroom Distraction Bingo

By Sarah D. Sparks & Gina Tomko — November 02, 2026 1 min read
A ghosted bingo card, yellow umbrella, the numbers "6" and "7", and cartoon germ characters in the background with comic book style letters for the "BING" and the "O" as a no wifi signal all spell out bingo. There is a lanyard hanging off of the letter "b"
Collage by Gina Tomko/Education Week + Canva
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Fifteen. That’s the average number of disruptions teachers face every day.

The number and severity of classroom interruptions has increased with the introduction of technology and the constant churn of observers and workmen making building repairs. Even brief classroom distractions can add up to weeks of lost instructional time over the course of the year.

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School policies that seek to minimize disruption—such as planning the timing of construction and non-emergency announcements, and restricting phone and technology use during class periods—can help protect both students’ and teachers’ focus.

Distraction Bingo

Tap a square when you experience this disruption. Teachers report 15 interruptions a day on average. How many did you get?

1 of 25 squares marked

Tap squares to mark your progress. Marks reset when you reload the page.

You can also download the card below and use it with your team.

Download the Guide (PDF)

Sarah D. Sparks
Assistant Editor Education Week
Sarah D. Sparks covers the teaching profession and pedagogy for Education Week.
Gina Tomko
Art Director Education Week
Gina Tomko is the Art Director for Education Week and a Brand Ambassador, working to elevate visual journalism.
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