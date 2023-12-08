Digital Distractions in Class Linked to Lower Academic Performance
School Climate & Safety What the Research Says

Digital Distractions in Class Linked to Lower Academic Performance

By Lauraine Langreo — December 08, 2023 2 min read
Kids in middle school working on assignment together
E+ / Getty
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

A majority of teenagers in the United States reported becoming distracted when using digital devices in class, and it has some correlation with their academic performance, according to results from the 2022 Program for International Student Assessment.

The PISA questionnaire, which the Organization for Economic Development and Cooperation administers to 15-year-olds every three years, asked students how often they were distracted by using digital devices (such as smartphones, websites, or apps) during their math lessons and how often they were distracted by other students using those resources.

About two-thirds of U.S. students reported that they get distracted by using digital devices, and about 54 percent said they get distracted by other students who are using those resources, the PISA results found.

See Also

Diverse group of middle school students working on laptops in a classroom setting.
iStock/Getty
Student Achievement What the Research Says U.S. Teenagers Decline in Global Test of Math, But Hold Steady in Reading, Science
Sarah D. Sparks, December 5, 2023
4 min read

Those numbers are on par with the global average: 65 percent of students in countries that are part of the OECD said they get distracted by using digital devices, and 59 percent reported getting distracted by other students who are using digital devices.

These distractions show a strong correlation with lower academic performance, according to the report analysis. On average across OECD countries, students who said that they were distracted by other students using digital devices in class in at least some math lessons scored 15 points lower in mathematics than those who reported that this never or almost never happens.

The results “highlight the importance of finding effective ways to limit the distraction caused by using digital devices in class,” according to the report.

About two-thirds of U.S. students get distracted by using digital devices. 54% said they get distracted by other students using those resources.
Vanessa Solis/Education Week via Canva

Many schools and districts in the United States have restricted student cellphone use during the school day because the devices have become an enormous distraction in the classroom. A Common Sense Media report found that teenagers receive a median of 273 notifications a day, with nearly a quarter coming in during school hours. U.S. lawmakers have introduced legislation that would require a study on the effects of cellphone use in schools on students’ mental health and academic performance.

In the Brush school district in Colorado, Superintendent Bill Wilson said part of the reasoning for restricting cellphone use during instructional hours in his district is to help students “focus on learning and take one element of distraction and disruption out of their life at least for the time that they were at school.”

However, most U.S. schools now also have 1-to-1 computing environments in which every student has a school-issued learning device, and those digital devices can be a distraction, too. It’s more challenging to completely restrict laptop use in class when much of student learning now happens online. Many educators are simply being more intentional about when and how they use digital devices in the classroom.

“We’re really working hard to be very mindful of what we choose to put kids on computers for,” said Kristy Zaleta, the principal of Rogers Park Middle School in Danbury, Conn. For instance, students can use their laptops to practice math lessons using personalized learning software, but that practice time is limited to 30-45 minutes per week in school. Other lessons revolve around physical manipulatives and hands-on activities, she said.

The following charts show how often students are distracted by their own use of digital devices as well as other factors related to students’ use of technology, according to the 2022 PISA data.

Lauraine Langreo
Staff Writer Education Week
Lauraine Langreo is an Education Week staff writer, covering education technology and learning environments.

Events

Thu., January 25, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. ET
Jobs Virtual Career Fair for Teachers and K-12 Staff
Find teaching jobs and other jobs in K-12 education at the EdWeek Top School Jobs virtual career fair.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

School Climate & Safety Opinion Restorative Justice Is Not Just an Alternative to Discipline
But done correctly, the practice can create a culture of connection, belonging, mutual respect, safety, and trust.
Larry Ferlazzo
14 min read
Images shows colorful speech bubbles that say "Q," "&," and "A."
iStock/Getty
School Climate & Safety Gunlocks to Be Given Free to Tucson Unified Schools' Families Who Ask
Superintendent Gabriel Trujillo says students often come to school with unauthorized firearms because adults don't have gun locks.
Jessica Votipka, Arizona Daily Star
2 min read
Displayed is a Glock 17 pistol fitted a with a cable style gun lock in Philadelphia on May 10, 2023.
Displayed is a Glock 17 pistol fitted a with a cable style gun lock in Philadelphia on May 10, 2023.
Matt Rourke/AP
School Climate & Safety Opinion Should Classroom Discipline Be Based in ‘Restorative Justice’?
Discipline often divides conservatives and liberals. Is there room for common ground?
Rick Hess
9 min read
Image shows a multi-tailed arrow hitting the bullseye of a target.
DigitalVision Vectors/Getty
School Climate & Safety Do Cellphone Bans Work? Educators Share Their Experiences
Educators describe how policies banning cellphones at school are affecting students and learning.
Arianna Prothero
6 min read
Photo illustration of cell phone with red circle and slash.
iStock / Getty Images Plus
Load More ▼