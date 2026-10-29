Managing Teacher Attendance: Tips for Education Leaders
Teaching Profession

Managing Teacher Attendance: Tips for Education Leaders

By Sarah D. Sparks — October 29, 2026 1 min read
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Teacher absenteeism isn’t common, but it can be very hard for school and district leaders to anticipate and respond to, and can disrupt the delicate operation of the school day.

“Without planning, you might have five different subs,” said Kadee Anstadt, the senior vice president of AASA, the School Superintendents Association, and a veteran district leader. “If somebody gets the flu, you don’t know how long they’re going to be out—but when we know, we try to be very intentional about putting the same person in with students so that they have some continuity.”

About a third of teachers miss more than 10 days each school year, according to newly released federal data. In many states and districts, a combination of sick, personal, and parental leave means they’re entitled to take that many days or more—although studies show teachers tend to take less time off than similar workers.

That means administrators need holistic approaches to dealing with teacher absences that include illness prevention, planning, and support for managing teachers’ mental health and family issues.

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“When teachers are supported, when they find joy in their work, and when they know that they can plan days in their year to step away and take a rest break, they’re less likely to get to that burnout stage where they’re going to take multiple days off and really affect other places in the building,” said Joshua Fine, the principal of White Oak Middle School in Montgomery County, Md.

Fine and Anstadt shared their tips for getting ahead of teacher absenteeism. Use this downloadable guide to prompt discussions with your team or stress-check your own plans.

Tips for Navigating Teacher Absences

1 Offer some flexible time Flexibility around family duties and personal errands can head off other absences. Allowing teachers to take less than a day off, such as early leave for a medical appointment, can help.
2 Connect substitutes early At least annually, make sure all substitutes meet teachers and know commonly used protocols, including safety procedures, instructions for classroom technology and other equipment, and where to find lesson plans and materials.
3 Plan collectively Try sending out a daily email about upcoming absences so the staff can plan together whether to retain a substitute or cover or combine classes in-house. But be aware that no one teacher is asked to pick up coverage too often.
4 Prevent outbreaks Seasonal illness in a school can overwhelm staff and substitutes quickly. Use local public health sites to monitor circulating illnesses and boost hygiene and cleaning processes. Partner with local health clinics where possible to offer staff free immunizations and rapid testing for infectious diseases like COVID-19 or strep throat.
5 Help teachers manage stress Teachers taking excessive work home or showing signs of stress should be encouraged to get support or take breaks before they develop stress-related illnesses. That may include giving them a mental health day or two.
6 Track the data Don't just look at individual teachers' leave patterns. Look for frequent causes or times of year in which absences spike, such as days after winter break or grading periods. Staff absences in specialty subjects, such as an advanced science class or a special education preschool group, can cause larger disruptions than at other levels.

Sarah D. Sparks
Assistant Editor Education Week
Sarah D. Sparks covers the teaching profession and pedagogy for Education Week.

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