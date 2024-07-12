Teachers’ Favorite Reads This Summer
Teaching Profession

Teachers’ Favorite Reads This Summer

By Elizabeth Heubeck — July 12, 2024 2 min read
Woman reading book in hammock
Liz Yap/Education Week and iStock/Getty
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Teachers push their students to read over the summer, and for good reason. Regularly reading in summer months when school’s not in session has been tied to all sorts of positive results, from preventing a loss of literacy skills to improving reading proficiency to building a lifelong affinity for pleasure reading.

But summer reading isn’t just for students.

Without the daily demands of the classroom and the work that so many teachers take home to do in the evenings and weekends throughout the school year, summer presents perhaps the best opportunity to squeeze in reading—other than poring over curricula objectives and student essays, that is.

So, what’s on teachers’ reading list this summer?

Education Week posed the question to teachers in an unscientific online poll earlier this month. The robust level of responses assured us that teachers do, in fact, practice what they preach—at least with regards to summer reading.

Based on our sample, it appears that teachers choose to read a bit of everything: fantasy, historical accounts, educational pedagogy, science fiction, classics, how-to, inspirational, escapist, and pretty much every other genre out there.

The following selection of books, culled from teachers’ summer reading lists, provides a window into the active, curious minds of educators. Responses were edited for length and clarity.

Selections that show some teachers’ minds never stray far from their job

I’m reading a lot of the books in my classroom library in order to place them on a new rubric our district just introduced. I’ve read Kira Salak’s “The Cruelest Journey: 600 Miles to Timbuktu,” Caroline van Hemert’s “The Sun is a Compass: 6,000 Miles Into the Alaskan Wilds,” Natalie Babbitt’s “Tuck Everlasting,” and Victoria Aveyard’s “Red Queen.”

I’m still working on Erin Morgenstern’s “The Night Circus,” Stephen King’s “Insomnia,” Amy Tan’s “Saving Fish from Drowning,” and a few other titles that I need to become more familiar with for student benefit.

Tonya C.

I’m reading topics involving differentiating in the modern classroom as well as effective literacy instruction, to name a few.

Indiana R.

“Unreasonable Hospitality” by Will Guidara, “The Anxious Generation” by Jonathan Haidt, and “Bad Therapy” by Abigail Shrier.

Jennifer B.

Book lists that suggest a voracious appetite for learning

Service manual for Daddy’s last car, étude study and intonation practice intervals for double bass, Stephen Hawkings’ ”Universe” and Arthur C. Clarke’s “3001: The Final Odyssey.”

Joseph T.

Just finished “Co-Intelligence: Living and Working with AI” by Ethan Mollick; finally read “Atomic Habits: Tiny Changes, Remarkable Results” by James Clear; and, just for fun: “The Paris Novel,” by Ruth Reichl, which was delightful!

Tara M.

The Cesar Chavez autobiography, “It” by Stephen King, “The Radical and the Republican: Frederick Douglass, Abraham Lincoln, and the Triumph of Antislavery Politics” by James Oakes, “Raising Critical Thinkers” by Julie Bogart, “Say Nothing: A True Story of Murder and Memory in Northern Ireland” by Patrick Radden Keefe.

Christopher V.

“The Power of Moments: Why Certain Experiences Have Extraordinary Impact” by Chip Heath and Dan Heath.

Pamela L.

Without reading too much into it, this respondent’s last selection leaves us pondering his intentions:

“This Side of Paradise,” by F. Scott Fitzgerald, and “How to Retire Earlier,” by Robert Charlton.

Christopher L.

Read all the responses to the original LinkedIn post here. And check out Education Week’s own recommendations for additional summer reads and podcasts:

See also

Conceptual illustration of hand holding books and digital devices showing podcasts.
Conceptual: Liz Yap/Education Week and iStock/Getty Images
School & District Management Interactive Principals, a Summer Reading and Listening List Just for You
Lesli A. Maxwell & Laura Baker, May 31, 2024
1 min read

Elizabeth Heubeck
Staff Writer
Elizabeth Heubeck is a staff writer for Education Week.
Related Tags:
Teachers Books

Events

Tue., July 16, 2024, 4:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
School & District Management Webinar Leadership in Education: Building Collaborative Teams and Driving Innovation
Learn strategies to build strong teams, foster innovation, & drive student success.
Content provided by Follett Learning
Register
Wed., July 17, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. ET
School & District Management K-12 Essentials Forum Principals, Lead Stronger in the New School Year
Join this free virtual event for a deep dive on the skills and motivation you need to put your best foot forward in the new year.
Register
Wed., July 17, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Privacy & Security Webinar Navigating Modern Data Protection & Privacy in Education
Explore the modern landscape of data loss prevention in education and learn actionable strategies to protect sensitive data.
Content provided by  Symantec & Carahsoft
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Teaching Profession In Their Own Words How This 'Goofy Science Teacher' Made It to the U.S. Open in Golf
High school science teacher and golf coach Colin Prater just played in one of the world's most prestigious golf tournaments.
Elizabeth Heubeck
6 min read
Colin Prater hits his tee shot on the 10th hole during a practice round for the U.S. Open golf tournament on June 12, 2024, in Pinehurst, N.C.
Colin Prater hits his tee shot on the 10th hole during a practice round for the U.S. Open golf tournament on June 12, 2024, in Pinehurst, N.C.
Frank Franklin II/AP
Teaching Profession Teachers: Start Your School Supplies Shopping Now With These Discounts
As teachers start back-to-school shopping, Education Week compiled a list of educator discounts that can reduce costs.
Annie Goldman
3 min read
Photo of school supplies.
iStock
Teaching Profession What Happened—and What Didn't—at This Year's NEA Representative Assembly
The unusual ending of the biggest assembly for the nation’s largest teachers’ union led to an incomplete annual meeting.
Brooke Schultz
5 min read
Protestors gather outside of the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia on Wednesday, July 3, 2024, during the NEA Annual Meeting and Representative Assembly.
Protestors gather outside of the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia on Wednesday, July 3, 2024, during the NEA Annual Meeting and Representative Assembly.
Brooke Schultz/Education Week
Teaching Profession Staff Who Disrupted NEA's Assembly Will Be Locked Out of Work
Staff members for the nation’s largest teachers’ union will be locked out of work until a contract is reached.
Brooke Schultz
2 min read
The staff organization for the National Education Association strikes on Friday, July 5, outside of the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia. The staff organization members will be locked out of work until a new contract is reached.
The staff organization for the National Education Association strikes on Friday, July 5, outside the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia where the union was hosting its annual conference. The staff organization members will be locked out of work until a contract is ratified.
Brooke Schultz/Education Week
Load More ▼