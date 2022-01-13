Teachers Deliver Less to Students of Color, Study Finds. Is Bias the Reason?
Teaching

Teachers Deliver Less to Students of Color, Study Finds. Is Bias the Reason?

By Ileana Najarro — January 13, 2022 3 min read
Photo of blurred teacher pointing to a black girl who is raising her hand in a classroom. View is from the back of the student's head.
Marco VDM/E+/Getty
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

When working with students of color, particularly Black students, teachers lower down the rigor of assignments, ask fewer open-ended questions, and assign worksheets instead of group assignments, according to a new study out of New York University. Researchers point to racial biases about the academic abilities of students of color as a major factor.

“It’s not this overt ‘I have more Black students, I’m going to be racist,’ but I think it’s that when they go into a classroom that has more Black students it’s instinctual that the teachers actually kind of lower their standards. They use less-rigorous instruction,” said Hua-Yu Sebastian Cherng, an NYU associate professor and sociologist and lead author of the study.

Research in the past has focused on how Black and Latino students are more likely than white peers to have teachers with one year or less of experience in the classroom, which can correlate with lower educational outcomes. But Cherng and his co-authors found that racial bias came into play in classroom instruction regardless of the teacher’s credentials or racial background.

The study, published last month, relied on a Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation funded survey of U.S. public school teachers’ recorded classroom work from 2010 to 2012 in both English language arts and math classes in 7 large metropolitan areas. The data was evaluated by a third party group and then analyzed by the study’s authors. The goal was to determine to what extent teaching-effectiveness was due to differences among teachers or differences among classrooms taught by the same teacher; and whether factors such as student demographics play a role.

While the study found that instructional quality overall varied between classrooms taught by the same teacher, whenever there was a classroom of predominantly students of color teachers were systematically less likely to use proven instructional models they used with white students. For example, in a classroom with more white students, teachers were more likely to have them participate in group projects, Cherng said. But when there were students of color they used more individualized work such as filling out worksheets. In this latter case, teachers werelikely buying into a perceived bias that students of color are rowdier and would require more behavior management, Cherng said.

This kind of discrepancy was more prevalent in math classes than ELA classes. For example, teachers were less likely to ask Black students open-ended questions, limiting their ability to engage in an academic discussion by only allowing for one-word responses. This was likely due to a perceived bias that these students couldn’t handle such a discussion, Cherng added.

Solutions to resolve this disproportional lowering of teaching quality can be found in systemic changes within education, Cherng and others note.

Eric Duncan, senior P-12 data and policy analyst at the Education Trust, a nonprofit advocating for students from low-income families and students of color, encourages more culturally responsive training and implicit bias training for teachers in tandem with greater efforts to recruit and retain more teachers of color—the latter being a challenge exacerbated by staffing shortages and teacher burnout made worse by the coronavirus pandemic, Duncan said.

Specialized training, the diversification of the teacher workforce, and an overhaul of teacher preparation programs need to happen together, Cherng said, in part due to his study finding that teachers of color were not exempt from subscribing to anti-Black biases about their students.

Cherng notes that teachers are often trained to teach in a way that ends up aligning with racial bias and teachers of color, in particular, are not trained to draw on their identities and backgrounds as assets for working with students of color.

Given that the teachers in his study did display high- quality instruction, just not for all students, Cherng has hope for change to occur.

“Teachers can clearly do a good job,” he said. “Now we need to help them to make sure that they do a good job in an equitable way.”

Ileana Najarro
Staff Writer Education Week
Ileana Najarro is a reporter for Education Week covering race and opportunity in schools across the country.
Related Tags:
Teacher Quality/Effectiveness Research

Events

Tue., January 18, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Data Webinar Working Smarter, Not Harder with Data
There is a new paradigm shift in K-12 education. Technology and data have leapt forward, advancing in ways that allow educators to better support students while also maximizing their most precious resource – time. The
Content provided by PowerSchool
Register
Wed., January 19, 2022, 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
School & District Management Webinar Deepen the Reach and Impact of Your Leadership
This webinar offers new and veteran leaders a unique opportunity to listen and interact with four of the most influential educational thinkers in North America. With their expert insights, you will learn the key elements
Content provided by Solution Tree
Register
Wed., January 19, 2022, 3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. ET
Science K-12 Essentials Forum Teaching Science Today: Challenges and Solutions
Join this event which will tackle handling controversy in the classroom, and making science education relevant for all students.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Teaching Opinion How to Fall in Love With Teaching Again and Other Morale Boosters
Cultivating a sense of play in the classroom is one key strategy teachers are using to combat the stress of coping with Omicron.
Larry Ferlazzo
16 min read
Images shows colorful speech bubbles that say "Q," "&," and "A."
iStock/Getty
Teaching Opinion Teacher: 'Omicron Is Truly Bringing Education to Its Knees'
Mindfulness exercises, flexible and fun assignments, and high-interest lesson topics can make the relentless situation more bearable.
Larry Ferlazzo
11 min read
Images shows colorful speech bubbles that say "Q," "&," and "A."
iStock/Getty
Teaching Opinion How Teachers Are Coping With Omicron
Using strategies that enhance student autonomy and increasing opportunities to have fun are ways to help students manage pandemic stress.
Larry Ferlazzo
12 min read
Images shows colorful speech bubbles that say "Q," "&," and "A."
iStock/Getty
Teaching Omicron Is Making a Mess of Instruction, Even Where Schools Are Open
Teachers say that kids’ absences and staff shortages have thrown a wrench in their plans for the beginning of this semester.
Sarah Schwartz & Catherine Gewertz
8 min read
Students from Regional School Unit 5 wear COVID face coverings as they head home on a school bus, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in Freeport, Maine. Under the new rules following Christmas break, students and staff will no longer be considered a "close contact" if they are exposed to someone with the virus in an outdoor setting or on a school bus, as masks are required on Maine school buses.
Students head home from school in Freeport, Maine, this week. Most schools are open for in-person learning in the first week of the new year, but the surging Omicron variant is wreaking havoc on the continuity of instruction.
Robert F. Bukaty/AP
Load More ▼