Find your next job fast at the Jan. 28 Virtual Career Fair. Register now.
Where Teachers Are Eligible for the COVID-19 Vaccine
States Interactive

Where Teachers Are Eligible for the COVID-19 Vaccine

January 15, 2021 | Updated: January 26, 2021 2 min read
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Coronavirus vaccines are now rolling out across the country, and health-care workers and older people have been among the first to get their shots. Teachers and other school staff members are also on many priority lists, and efforts are well underway in some places to get them vaccinated quickly, too.

But that’s not true everywhere. Exactly where educators as a group fall within phased vaccination plans—and the speed with which those phases are happening—varies greatly from state to state.

While the Centers for Disease Control has put out guidance on how to prioritize different groups of people for the vaccine, states can ultimately make their own decisions on rollout.

To keep readers updated on where things stand, Education Week is tracking plans for vaccinating K-12 educators across all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico.

The data below were collected from official government communications and websites, rather than from local news outlets or other sources. In some cases, that means the local landscape may look a little different than what the data show. For instance, as of Jan. 15, vaccines were not available to teachers under Indiana’s state plan, and yet we know that in some smaller communities there teachers were offered vaccines at the end of December because there were extra doses. And of course, some educators will be vaccinated because they qualify for other reasons, such as age or having a chronic health condition.

As of Jan. 25, at least 23 states have made some or all teachers eligible to receive the coronavirus vaccine.

While teachers may be eligible to receive the vaccine, they may still experience delays in scheduling vaccination appointments.

Since this information is changing rapidly, please note the date at which the information was last verified for each state. We will do our best to update on a rolling basis.

This map is being provided to give general information about vaccines on a state policy level. Contact your local health authorities if you have questions about your eligibility. For more information on vaccines and schools, see these frequently asked questions.

Map: Teacher Eligibility for Vaccines By State

Table: Search Vaccine Eligibility in Your State

Download the Data

Data file last updated: Jan. 22, 2021 3:24 pm ET

Clarification: On Jan. 25 the New Mexico Health Department clarified that teachers would be eligible only after higher-priority groups in phase 1b and are not currently eligible for the vaccine.

Data Notes/Methodology:

  • This review is focused on K-12 educators, and does not include school nurses, who are often included in a different phase with other health-care workers.
  • Some states may not be prioritizing vaccine distribution by profession. Those are listed as “N/A” in the data.
  • “Teachers are eligible in some places” means local authorities have the power to decide when teachers are eligible for the vaccine or the state has allowed certain regions to start vaccinating educators.

Contact Information
For media or research inquiries about this data, contact library@educationweek.org.

How to Cite This Page
Where Teachers Are Eligible for the COVID-19 Vaccine (2021, January 15). Education Week. Retrieved Month Day, Year from www.edweek.org/policy-politics/where-teachers-are-eligible-for-the-covid-19-vaccine/2021/01

Related Tags:
Health Coronavirus State Policy

Data Compilation/Reporting: Holly Peele, Maya Riser-Kositsky
Design/Visualization: Emma Patti Harris
Editor: Liana Loewus

Events

Wed., January 27, 2021, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
School & District Management Webinar How to Make Learning More Interactive From Anywhere
Join experts from Samsung and Boxlight to learn how to make learning more interactive from anywhere.
Content provided by Samsung
Register
Thu., January 28, 2021, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Teaching Live Online Discussion A Seat at the Table With Education Week: How Educators Can Respond to a Post-Truth Era
How do educators break through the noise of disinformation to teach lessons grounded in objective truth? Join to find out.
Register
Tue., February 09, 2021, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
School & District Management Webinar The 4 Biggest Challenges of MTSS During Remote Learning: How Districts Are Adapting
Leaders share ways they have overcome the biggest obstacles of adapting a MTSS or RTI framework in a hybrid or remote learning environment.
Content provided by Panorama Education
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Superintendent, Dublin Unified School District
Dublin, California (US)
Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates
Superintendent, Dublin Unified School District
Dublin, California (US)
Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates
ASSISTANT SUPERINTENDENT, HUMAN RESOURCES
Larkspur, California
Tamalpais Union High School District
Special Education Teachers
Lancaster, PA, US
Lancaster Lebanon IU 13
Load More ▼

Read Next

States From Our Research Center State Grades on Chance for Success: 2021 Map and Rankings
Examine the grades and scores for states and the nation on the socioeconomic and other indicators in the Chance-for-Success Index.
EdWeek Research Center
1 min read
Special Report QC ChanceForSuccess
States States Renew Efforts to Track Student Attendance as Pandemic Stretches On
With thousands of students still chronically absent from school, most states have begun to reinstate daily attendance policies.
Sarah D. Sparks
4 min read
Image shows empty desks in a classroom.
Chris Ryan/OJO Images
States Explainer School Employees May Get Early COVID-19 Vaccinations. Here's How States Will Decide When
State and federal leaders face a host of questions in allocating the scarce vaccine even among "essential workers," like those in education.
Evie Blad
8 min read
Illustration of medical staff administering coronavirus vaccine
RLT Images/DigitalVision Vectors/Getty
States Teachers' Union Leader Nominated to Be Puerto Rico's Education Secretary
The American Federation of Teachers describes Elba Aponte Santos as "a fierce defender of public education" in Puerto Rico.
Andrew Ujifusa
1 min read
Elba Aponte Santos
Elba Aponte Santos, the president of the Asociación de Maestros de Puerto Rico (AMPR), an affiliate of the American Federation of Teachers, has been nominated to be Puerto Rico's next education secretary.
via Twitter
Load More ▼