Targeting Training to Just a Few Teachers Could Help Cut Racial Discipline Gap in Half
Teaching What the Research Says

Targeting Training to Just a Few Teachers Could Help Cut Racial Discipline Gap in Half

By Sarah D. Sparks — June 16, 2023 3 min read
Serious white male teacher helps or disciplines a Black male middle school student during class. The teacher has a serious expression on his face while talking with the student.
SDI Productions/E+/Getty
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Students of color continue to be disciplined at higher rates than their white peers for the same behaviors—so much so that last month the Biden Administration warned schools that inequitable discipline practices could violate federal civil rights laws.

But a new study published this week in the journal Educational Researcher suggests targeted teacher supports could do a lot to shrink discipline gaps.

That’s because about 5 percent of teachers—mostly those in their first three years in the field—accounted for nearly 35 percent of all discipline referrals, the study found. In practical terms, these teachers sent a student to the office for discipline on average once every four days, while their colleagues referred fewer than one student for discipline, on average, every other month.

Jing Liu and Wenjing Gao, education researchers at the University of Maryland, College Park, and Emily K. Penner at the University of California, Irvine, tracked office discipline referrals—generally the first step in the discipline process—from more than 2,900 K-12 teachers in more than 100 schools in a large, unnamed urban school district in California. They analyzed data on more than 79,000 K-12 students from 2016-2020.

The 5 percent highest-referring teachers were much more likely to refer students of color than their white peers—so much so that their discipline referrals essentially doubled the discipline gaps between Black and white students, and Hispanic and white students, in their schools.

The average teacher referred 1.6 Black students for every white student sent out for misbehavior. But the top-referring teachers referred more than twice as many Black students for every white student.

Teachers tended to fall back on sending students to the office when they had less experience or fewer skills in other classroom management approaches. For example, a majority of schools now report using restorative discipline, which requires students in conflict to come together to talk through a problem and find solutions, but teachers have reported limited training in how to use the approach successfully.

Differences showed up by licensing, too. “Teachers who have credentials in special education and English learners are less likely to be top referrers, probably because they got more training about how to manage student behavior when they got credentials,” Liu said.

While novice teachers are much more likely to be among the top discipline referrers in a school, “it’s not something that stays with one person,” he said. “As teachers get more senior, when they accumulate more classroom management skills, they are no longer in the top referral category.”

Prior federal efforts to close discipline gaps have focused on limiting exclusionary practices like out-of-school suspensions, but that doesn’t always change teachers’ office referrals, an earlier step on the discipline continuum. The California district studied limited student suspensions to objective misbehaviors like drug use, violence, or truancy, but Liu found “teachers are still making a ton of referrals based on the reason of pupil defiance,” or other subjective class behaviors.

The results suggest school leaders may be able to significantly close discipline disparities by collecting systematic data on each teacher’s discipline referrals and providing mentoring and classroom-management support for those who have high or disproportionate referral rates.

“We must try very hard to not blame any individual teachers, because we really see that those early-career teachers are more likely to teach in very challenging contexts, and they’re lacking the tools and resources to deal with student behavior,” Liu said. “So I think professional development, especially on classroom management, can be very helpful for early-career teachers. I don’t think anyone would continue with that excessive referring if they realized how much of an impact their referrals would have on their students.”

Exclusionary discipline can devastate students. Prior studies suggest every out-of-school suspension reduces a student’s likelihood of ultimately graduating high school, and disproportionate discipline practices mean that Black students, for example, can end up missing five times as much school their white peers for the same misbehaviors.

Liu said he and his colleagues hope to pick apart what makes some new teachers less likely to use discipline referrals.

Sarah D. Sparks
Assistant Editor Education Week
Sarah D. Sparks covers education research, data, and the science of learning for Education Week.
Related Tags:
Discipline Students of Color Teachers Behavior Management Research

Events

Wed., June 21, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Classroom Technology Webinar ChatGPT & Education: 8 Ways AI Improves Student Outcomes
Revolutionize student success! Don't miss our expert-led webinar demonstrating practical ways AI tools will elevate learning experiences.
Content provided by Inzata
Register
Thu., June 22, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. ET
Classroom Technology K-12 Essentials Forum Tech Is Everywhere. But Is It Making Schools Better?
Join us for a lively discussion about the ways that technology is being used to improve schools and how it is falling short.
Register
Thu., July 13, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. ET
Classroom Technology K-12 Essentials Forum AI in Education: Big Opportunities, Big Problems
How can schools use AI effectively but avoid problems such as cheating and breakdowns in data privacy? Find out in this virtual event.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Teaching Calculating Carbon Footprints Is a Popular Exercise. But Is It Teaching the Right Lesson?
Some worry the assignments obscure the role that industry and manufacturing play in global warming and puts the onus on students.
Arianna Prothero
7 min read
Doodles related to green jobs, climate change.
kid-a/iStock/Getty
Teaching Opinion How I Made ChatGPT a Learning Partner for My Students
Every student I know wants to be better than a robot and that can be quite motivating, writes a middle school teacher.
Ronak Shah
4 min read
Illustration of girl using laptop computer.
<b>F. Sheehan for Education Week / Getty</b>
Teaching Opinion The Big Questions Teachers Are Asking Themselves Right Now
Teachers have lots of questions, chief among them why there's such a mismatch between teacher-prep and school district needs.
Larry Ferlazzo
12 min read
Images shows colorful speech bubbles that say "Q," "&," and "A."
iStock/Getty
Teaching Letter to the Editor We Must Encourage Students to Communicate
In this letter, a curriculum developer discusses the importance of developing students speaking and listening skills.
1 min read
Education Week opinion letters submissions
Gwen Keraval for Education Week
Load More ▼