Why, Really, Are So Many Black Kids Suspended?
Opinion
School & District Management Opinion

Why, Really, Are So Many Black Kids Suspended?

No, it’s not because they misbehave more
By Richard O. Welsh — August 19, 2021 6 min read
Conceptual image of unfair discipline bias
Vanessa Solis/Education Week and Getty Images
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL
Richard O. Welsh
Richard O. Welsh is an assistant professor of education leadership and policy studies at the Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development, New York University. Welsh’s areas of expertise include the economics of education and K-12 education policy analysis.

Racial disparities in disciplinary suspensions of students from school have acquired greater significance given the substantial disruptions, including widening gaps in achievement, caused by COVID-19. These disparities were well documented before the onset of the pandemic. In 2015-16, when students lost 11 million days of instruction from suspensions, Black students lost nearly five times the number of days as white students. Some studies suggest similar disparities for Latinx students in some locations and schooling levels.

At some point in history, educational stakeholders apparently became comfortable with school discipline resembling the criminal-justice system. Common misconceptions about the root cause of discipline disparities continue to support this stance. Yet a robust school discipline research base counters these misconceptions and provides some vetted alternative approaches to exclusionary discipline policies.

One popular misconception is that differences in student behavior by race accounts for a large proportion of the gap in suspensions. However, as Shafiqua Little of Research for Action and I found in a systematic review of the research, studies have largely dispelled the notion that racial differences in exclusionary discipline are due to either higher rates of involvement in misbehavior or more severe misbehavior among Black students.

About This Series

Collection v39 Research to practice
School & District Management Opinion Weighing the Research: What Works, What Doesn't
In an ongoing series, Susanna Loeb, Heather Hill, and guest authors put the pieces of research together so that education decisionmakers can evaluate which policies and practices to implement.
February 7, 2020

Another widespread misconception is that student socioeconomic status drives differences in who receives exclusionary discipline, with poor children more likely to be suspended. Several studies show that poverty at either the student or school level does not solely explain the rates of exclusionary discipline. At all socioeconomic levels, Black students are more likely to be suspended than white students.

Instead, discipline disparities are better explained by the behavior of adults—teachers, assistant principals, and principals—in schools than by student misbehavior or poverty. Less severe infractions make up the majority of disciplinary referrals to the school office, but teachers refer Black and white students differently for the same kind of misbehavior. White students are referred more than Black students for objective behaviors (for example, smoking, vandalism, leaving without permission, and obscene language), and Black students are referred more than white students for subjective behaviors (for example, defiance of authority, disrespect, excessive noise, threat, and loitering).

Why do these racial differences in disciplinary referrals and suspensions exist? Recent evidence suggests that classroom- and school-level factors play a role. When Black students have a Black teacher, they have lower rates of suspensions and expulsions, but despite growing student diversity, the teaching workforce remains largely white.

Teacher responses to misbehavior may be attributable to teachers’ racial perceptions and bias. Teachers as a group are more likely to deem students’ behavior harmful or indicative of a harmful pattern when those students are Black. Similarly, misconduct from Black students is punished more harshly than the same misconduct from white students.

While many programs appear to decrease suspension rates, racial disparities persist.

School characteristics such as a higher percentage of Black students and lower average school achievement make the probability of out-of-school suspension or expulsion greater and partly explain disparities in discipline. Principals differ in their approach to discipline, and these variations influence suspension rates as well. Some evidence also suggests that students’ and teachers’ perceptions of the racial climate at schools can explain discipline disparities.

Several alternative approaches to exclusionary discipline policies and practices have emerged. Program-based approaches such as Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports and Restorative Practices try to both improve school culture broadly and provide school personnel with skills in behavior management and student discipline. Policy-based approaches focus on changing school and district responses to misbehavior by, for example, restricting the use of suspension in elementary grades for subjective offenses like incivility or disorderly conduct.

Yet while many programs appear to decrease suspension rates, racial disparities persist. Even studies published in the past five years have found that the benefits of program-based interventions do not appear, on average, to have greater benefits for Black students. Additionally, although social and emotional learning is viewed by many as a way to curb student misbehavior, there is little empirical research examining SEL as an effective way to address rates of discipline or to end racial or ethnic disparities.

And all told, a majority of programs in our systematic review focused on helping students assimilate to school culture rather than crafting the school culture to fit the social, emotional, and cultural needs of students. The programs lead schools to focus more on achieving behavior management through conformity and less on addressing the cultural clashes that may be driving discipline disparities. To date, interventions have given insufficient attention to issues of race and culture and have focused predominantly on student misbehavior.

See Also

Ed. Leaders: Discuss Race, Call Out White Supremacy
Hand writing the word racism on blackboard. Stop hate. Against prejudice and violence. Lecture about discrimination in school.
Tero Vesalainen/iStock/Getty
School & District Management Opinion Ed. Leaders: Discuss Race, Call Out White Supremacy
John B. Diamond & Jennifer Cheatham, March 31, 2021
5 min read

Some bright spots do appear in this evidence base. School discipline reforms that reduce office disciplinary referrals for Black students, including programs encompassing culturally responsive practices and enhanced classroom-management strategies, have the potential to reduce racial inequality in suspensions. For example, infusing Restorative Practice and PBIS with culturally responsive teaching practices shows promise in reducing suspensions for Black students.

Programs such as GREET-STOP-PROMPT or training on cultural responsiveness coupled with classroom coaching for teachers (such as Double Check cultural responsivity and student engagement coaching) have reduced referrals for Black students. MyTeachingPartner, a program that focuses on improving classroom climate and teacher support for students, also appears to narrow the racial gap in discipline. Helping teachers adopt an empathic mindset reduced disciplinary referrals overall. Many programs that have been effective center their efforts on teacher coaching and staff professional development, suggesting that supporting teachers and school leaders is pivotal to reducing racial inequality in suspensions.

The underlying causes of the disparities in disciplinary outcomes are, in many ways, byproducts of larger issues in K–12 schooling, such as a lack of workforce diversity, weak classroom management, and shortfalls in the cultural capability of teachers. Given this, there is no silver bullet. Instead, strategic coordination of various alternative approaches to exclusionary discipline is critical, as these levers work in tandem to dismantle disparities. Policies prohibiting suspensions for less severe offenses, for example, can be coupled with a school-based program such as Restorative Practices and augmented by professional development on classroom management and culturally responsive practices for teachers and school leaders.

And whatever the pathway toward improvement, honest conversations about the role of race and culture in education and society are precursors to solving the conundrum.

Events

Mon., August 23, 2021, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Classroom Technology Webinar The Future Classroom: What Will It Look Like and How Will It Be Different?
A multitude of technologies helped save K-12 education from completely collapsing during the pandemic. But, there is still uncertainty about what teaching and learning will look like in the upcoming school year. As a result,
Content provided by Class
Register
Wed., August 25, 2021, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
English-Language Learners Webinar Supporting English-Learners This Fall: Focus on Assets, Not Deficits
The country’s 5 million English-language learner-students—three-quarters of whom speak Spanish as their home language, federal data show—faced unique challenges during the periods of remote schooling last year. Some worry that these students may have regressed
Register
Thu., August 26, 2021, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
School & District Management Webinar Take 5 for Schools: Five Essential Steps for Safe School Openings This Fall
Faced with the highly transmissible Delta variant, school districts across the country are grappling with the biggest challenge of the pandemic to date. With schools reopening every day and education leaders reassessing their opening plans,
Content provided by Healthy Davis Together
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

School & District Management Calif. School District to Require Vaccines for Eligible Students, in What May Be a First
Culver City's student vaccine mandate has the overwhelming support of parents, teachers, and staff, said the district superintendent.
Melissa Gomez, Los Angeles Times
4 min read
Image of child being vaccinated
Getty
School & District Management Texas School District Finds Unique Loophole in Gov. Abbott's Ban on Mask Mandates
The Paris school district's board of trustees voted to alter the district's dress code to include masks.
Stefan Stevenson, Fort Worth Star-Telegram
1 min read
Young Black boy in the classroom wearing mask during COVID-19
iStock/Getty Images Plus
School & District Management Florida May Withhold Funds and Remove School Board Members Over Masks
As more districts consider stricter mask mandates, the state education board is threatening severe penalties for two districts that tried.
Scott Travis, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
5 min read
In this May 10, 2021 photo, Broward County School Board Chair Rosalind Osgood speaks during a school board workshop.
In this May 10, 2021 photo, Broward County School Board Chair Rosalind Osgood speaks during a school board workshop.
Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via TNS
School & District Management Opinion From Testing to Teacher Pay, Surprising Common Ground on Schooling
We can’t permit principled disagreements to so obscure our vision that we become incapable of seeing points of agreement.
Rick Hess
4 min read
Image shows a multi-tailed arrow hitting the bullseye of a target.
DigitalVision Vectors/Getty
Load More ▼