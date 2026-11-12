Students Have Big Feelings. Can Principals Interpret Them?

Teachers have noticed a worrying trend on the rise—young students find it hard to regulate their emotions in class . They hit, bite, scream, or shut down. They refuse to complete tasks and disrupt classes. Educators and school leaders often struggle to find the right consequences, and even if they do, they may have to contend with angry parents, who refute their decisions.

Four school leaders, from different corners of the nation, have thought deeply about this challenge . They have partnered with parents and worked with teachers to help students regulate their emotions better. Setting high expectations and teaching students to understand their own feelings can help, they told Education Week.

They share their learnings in the above video.