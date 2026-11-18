Less than half of the nation’s students are “kindergarten ready,” according to a newly released report by Congress’ investigative arm.

Both preschool enrollment and student demographics influence kindergarten readiness, concluded the report by the U.S. Government Accountability Office, which examined data from five states (Connecticut, Florida, Kentucky, Maryland, and Ohio) and reviewed prior studies on the topic.

But the data presented by the report also showed that there’s no single way to assess kindergarten readiness, thereby making general assumptions or state-to-state comparisons challenging.

“This report drives home the point that we need some consistency across states, on what and how we measure things that we want children to know and learn and do,” said Kizzy Albritton, an associate professor at the University of Texas at Austin’s College of Education, who was not involved in the report.

“Until then, we shouldn’t be surprised when there is a large number of children who aren’t [kindergarten] ready, because we continue to struggle to identify what you should know, and how we’re going to know that you know it.”



For instance, the report’s top takeaway is that generally, “publicly funded preschool enrollment positively affected students’ kindergarten readiness in literacy, math, or both.” But data from the two states that broke down kindergarten readiness by developmental area appear to contradict that statement.

In Connecticut, for example, language, literacy, and numeracy bore a “statistically insignificant association” between preschool enrollment and kindergarten readiness. The developmental areas that were positively associated with kindergarten readiness included physical/motor, social, and creativity.

And in Kentucky, only physical/motor skills were positively associated with kindergarten readiness.

The state data analysis was not designed to determine—nor does it conclude—that children enrolled in publicly funded preschool programs were more kindergarten-ready than other children, said Jacqueline Nowicki, who directs the education, workforce, and income security team at the GAO, and who oversaw the kindergarten readiness report.

“What this report doesn’t look at is, ‘What are most preschools teaching?’ So I think it’s hard to say … that these things matter, and those things don’t matter, because that is not knowable from the data,” Nowicki said.

Nor does the data presented in the report capture the quality of the preschool programs, Albritton said.

“Was it half-day or full-day?” she asked. “What are the credentialing requirements of the state for teachers that teach public pre-K? Are they requiring teachers to have a bachelor’s degree or just an associate’s degree? How are parents able to participate?”

What do kindergarten entry assessments really measure?

Kindergarten entry assessments, designed to measure readiness, have only been around for 15 or 20 years, said Dale C. Farran , an emerita professor at Vanderbilt University’s Peabody College. And in that relatively brief time period, what they measure has changed.

Originally, these assessments tended to reflect primarily teachers’ observations of children’s behavior, like persistence, cooperation, and frustration tolerance, Farran said. But these behaviors were time-consuming and challenging to record objectively, especially in the beginning of the year when students were new to the class.

Further, teachers’ opportunities to observe these behaviors in students faded as whole-group instruction began to overtake exploratory play in kindergarten classrooms, Farran explained.

“So all that got left out,” she said, and kindergarten entry assessments are now “just based on very concrete skills.”



See also Open image caption Close image caption During a pre-K prep program at Castleberry Elementary School in Fort Worth, Texas, on June 29, 2026, Yamileth Escalera tosses a red foam cube into a container of water as part of an activity where students guess whether their chosen object will float or sink. Increasingly, students in pre-K and kindergarten are required to complete standardized assessments to measure their development and preparedness. Elvis Martinez-Cartagena/Fort Worth Star-Telegram via TNS Early Childhood Q&A This State Has a New Kindergarten Assessment—No Computer, Pen or Paper Required Remove Save to favorites

Not every state, or district, weighs the same developmental areas equally when determining kindergarten readiness. Nor do they conduct assessments uniformly.

In Connecticut, teachers rate students’ abilities in creativity, language, literacy, numeracy, social, and physical/motor, according to the GAO report. Florida uses a computer-based assessment that contains a mix of pictures and text; it assesses only literacy and numeracy skills. Kentucky uses screeners that explore academic, language, and physical skills.

They also give parents a questionnaire to assess their children’s self-help and social-emotional skills.

“All of these are doing very different things,” Albritton observed.

Student demographics play a role in kindergarten readiness

The report also examined the association between student demographics and kindergarten readiness. Notably, it found that certain demographics appeared to affect readiness—regardless of whether the students had enrolled in publicly funded preschool.

For instance, boys, Black and Hispanic/Latino students, and economically disadvantaged students fell below average on readiness assessments. Groups with above-average kindergarten readiness measures included girls and Asian and white students.

For all the questions the report raises about kindergarten readiness, it leaves many unanswered, including those that may be critical to policymakers as they weigh the expansion of universal pre-K programs .

“Based on this report, someone could easily make the argument, ‘Why should we pump money into preschool, because we’ve done so, and it’s suggesting that students are still not ready,’” Albritton said.

Then again, readers of the report could conclude that “if students aren’t ready, then maybe we aren’t putting in enough funding,” she said,"and we need to be doing things differently.”