Family-style “friendsgiving” meals. Holiday-themed concerts, plays, and presentations (Turkey Tango, anyone?). Schools have plenty of traditional ways to celebrate Thanksgiving. But these activities generally take a lot of planning and preparation, and they don’t necessarily get to the heart of the holiday: gratitude.

A read-aloud can, though.

Read-alouds are especially welcome additions to early education classrooms (pre-K through 3rd grade) in the days leading up to a celebratory holiday like Thanksgiving—when students’ attention spans tend to run short and, in turn, the usual structured lessons are likely to fall flat. Injecting a read-aloud from an age-appropriate, thoughtfully illustrated book that showcases gratitude may be just the solution.

Sharing a story that centers on gratitude—especially one whose characters students can relate to—is also a great way to teach the concept and the skills that power it, like empathy, resilience, and emotional regulation. But even with support from children’s literature, gratitude is a tough concept for young children to grasp, experts say.

“To be grateful, you have to be intentional … to stop, think about someone else’s point of view, and hold that in mind,” said Emily Bartz, a learning specialist at Friends School of Baltimore and an independent education consultant. “So for pre-K to 3 students, some of what looks like ungratefulness is really just [normal] development or lagging executive-functioning skills.”

Stories can help grow gratitude. To find compelling, age-appropriate (ages 3 to 8) picture books that speak to gratitude from various cultural perspectives, we turned to trusted sources: a children’s book publisher, a nonprofit children’s media watchdog, an educator, and a school librarian. Here are their top recommended reads that bring gratitude to the forefront during the holiday season.

Give Back, written by Gina Bellisario and illustrated by Alicia Más (2024)

Recommended for ages 4 to 8

In this rhythmic picture book, Bellisario tells of ways, big and small, that children can get involved in helping their neighbors and building community, natural ways to show gratitude. The book lets readers know that even young kids can help bring about positive change. It can also spark a conversation with students about the ways they can show gratitude by contributing to a purpose that’s meaningful in their own lives—at school, at home, or in their neighborhood.

Our Table, written and illustrated by Peter H. Reynolds (2021)

Recommended for ages 4 to 8

This modern-day story is told through the perspective of Violet, a young girl who pines for the simple traditions her family once enjoyed—like meals and conversations around the dinner table. As technology begins to win over her family members, Violet works to remind them of what matters most. Scholastic aptly describes the story as “a mystical fable that feels at once timeless and utterly of the present moment.”



We Are Grateful: Otsaliheliga, written by Traci Sorell and illustrated by Frané Lessac (2018)

Recommended for ages 3 to 7

In We Are Grateful: Otsaliheliga, Traci Sorell, a citizen of the Cherokee Nation who hails from the tribe’s native northeastern Oklahoma, depicts ways that Cherokee families celebrate their culture throughout the seasons. Otsaliheliga is a term used by Cherokee people to express gratitude—daily and during each of the four seasons. The book gives readers a glimpse of each season’s respective traditions, including the Great Moon Ceremony. Taking place during or near the fall equinox, the ceremony is a time when community members remember their ancestors who suffered on the Trail of Tears.

The book provides readers a window into a culture that values gratitude not just during the Thanksgiving holiday but throughout the year.

Gracias/Thanks, written by Pat Mora and illustrated by John Parra (2009)

Recommended for ages 4 to 8

In this book written in both English and Spanish, the narrator—a young boy—gives thanks for the simple pleasures in life, from flying ladybugs to ocean waves to his dad’s chocolate syrup. This story provides the perfect setup for a teacher to ask students, after reading the book, “What are you thankful for?”

The Biggest House in the World, written and illustrated by Leo Lionni (1968)

Recommended for ages 3 to 7

In this classic fable, four-time Caldecott Honor-winner Leo Lionni tells the story of a young snail who pines for the largest shell, or house, possible. Not until his father shares the story of a like-minded snail whose increasingly extravagant shell turned out to be a big burden did he change his mind. Readjusting his expectations, the young snail grew content, even grateful, for his family’s small, manageable shell.

The Secret of Saying Thanks, writtenby Douglas Wood and illustrated by Greg Shed (2005)

Recommended for ages 4 to 8

This inspiring book presents the act of “saying thanks” as a happy secret to be discovered and shared. Both Wood’s words and illustrator Greg Shed’s images reveal the beauty of the natural world to readers. The sunrise, the shelter of a tree, even a rock where you can rest after a long walk—all these and other natural wonders provide a reason to say thanks.