Shhhh!!! It’s Underground Spirit Week, Don’t Tell the Students

To: Principals, teachers, and school-based staff

From: The EdWeek Fun Committee (yes, it's a real thing)

Subject: School Spirit Week

Dear principals, teachers, and school-based staff:

We are writing to inform you about a new (OK, maybe not that new) and lively twist on the tired old tradition of School Spirit Week. Sorry, no disrespect, but it's a tradition in need of a reform, reboot, refresh—a re-something.

That's why we are writing to you with a call to action for this school year that's now officially hit the blah phase: Host an #UndergroundSpiritWeek. What the heck is that, you ask?

It's the spirit week we all wish we had when we were students. It's one that only the grown-ups are in on at first. One that will confuse, delight, and energize the kids as they try to figure out what the heck is going on.

And it's easy to pull off. No PD required! Just a tiny bit of planning and coordination—no robocalls, text messages to parents, anything extra. Plan it on a Friday, launch it the next Monday.

To inspire you, we have curated some of our favorite #undergroundspiritweek posts from social media. We also spun up a handy dandy downloadable guide you can follow and/or adapt for your schools. (scroll to bottom of the memo!)

Oh, but there is one preferred option from the EdWeek Fun Committee: Include the theme of "Anything But a Cup Day." (You'll see why in these posts.)

Have fun and tag us @educationweek in any of your #undergroundspiritweek social posts!