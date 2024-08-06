See How AP Exam Scores Have Changed Over Time
College & Workforce Readiness

See How AP Exam Scores Have Changed Over Time

A new scoring method has altered what students’ scores look like
By Ileana Najarro — August 06, 2024 1 min read
Illustration concept: data lined background with a line graph and young person holding a pencil walking across the ups and down data points.
iStock/Getty
The College Board adopted a new methodology for scoring Advanced Placement course exam—and as a result, the percentage of students passing in nine exams has increased over the last three years.

The nonprofit’s decision, which started in 2022 with popular courses such as AP World History and AP Biology, initially drew questions of grade inflation and intentions to make AP courses easier.

AP exams are scored on a 5-point scale, and students who score a 3 or higher are eligible for college credit depending on the college or university they attend. Higher passing rates on AP exams mean more students become eligible for these cost-saving credits.

Trevor Packer, head of the AP program for the College Board, denies boosting scores. He instead cites the increased passing rates as the result of the new scoring methodology.

For an example of how AP scores have changed over time due to this new process, take a look at five of the most highly requested AP exams that saw score changes between 2022 and 2024.

AP World History, Biology, and English Literature and Composition all used the new scoring method in 2022. AP U.S. Government and Politics and AP U.S. History used the new scoring in 2024. Courses did not see a uniform increase in the years following the new scoring method.

For more on the new methodology itself and what it means for teachers, read what the College Board and experts share here.

Ileana Najarro
Staff Writer Education Week
Ileana Najarro is a reporter for Education Week covering race and opportunity in schools across the country.

