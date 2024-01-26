AP Exams: The Top 10 Most Requested Subjects (and the Least Requested)
College & Workforce Readiness

AP Exams: The Top 10 Most Requested Subjects (and the Least Requested)

By Ileana Najarro — January 26, 2024 3 min read
Photo of a high school male taking a bubble test with a pencil. Classroom of other students in the background is blurred.
iStock/Getty
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Each November, students and schools face a deadline for registering for exams for the College Board’s Advanced Placement fall-semester and yearlong courses.

These exams are taken in May and depending on how well students score, they are eligible for college course credit.

Not all schools offer every AP course, though based on College Board’s exam data—requested by Education Week—students register the most for AP courses in the humanities.

Out of a total of 5,652,255 exam registrations for fall semester and yearlong courses, here are the top 10 AP course exam registrations for this year’s May exam period:

10. AP Statistics

252,200 exam registrations. This course covers “major concepts and tools used for collecting, analyzing, and drawing conclusions from data,” according to the College Board.

9. AP Human Geography

256,982 exam registrations. This course explores “how humans have understood, used, and changed the surface of Earth.”

8. AP Biology

265,084 exam registrations. This course covers the “core scientific principles, theories, and processes that govern living organisms and biological systems.”

7. AP Calculus AB

284,251 exam registrations. This course explores the “concepts, methods, and applications of differential and integral calculus.”

6. AP Psychology

310,384 exam registrations. This course explores the “ideas, theories, and methods of the scientific study of behavior and mental processes.” It also drew national attention last year after a back-and-forth between the Florida education department and the College Board over whether the course could legally be taught in full in Florida due to a course requirement of instruction on the topic of gender and sex.

5. AP United States Government and Politics

316,000 exam registrations. This course covers the “key concepts and institutions of the political system and culture of the United States.” In 2022, following the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade, the College Board said questions on the case would not be included in the 2023 spring exam.

In an update to the course page online last year, the College Board said: “Although the Supreme Court recently overturned Roe v. Wade, it remains required course content and is part of Topic 3.9, “Amendments: Due Process and the Right to Privacy” along with two additional cases, Griswold v. Connecticut (1965) and Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization (2022). Any of these cases can be the focus of AP Exam questions related to this topic, but none of them will be the focus of Free Response Question 3.”

4. AP World History: Modern

380,378 exam registrations. This course covers “cultural, economic, political, and social developments that have shaped the world from c. 1200 CE to the present.”

3. AP English Literature and Composition

394,486 exam registrations. This course covers “how to understand and evaluate works of fiction, poetry, and drama from various periods and cultures.”

2. AP United States History

490,438 exam registrations. This course covers the “cultural, economic, political, and social developments that have shaped the United States from c. 1491 to the present.”

1. AP English Language and Composition

588,470 exam registrations. This course covers “the elements of argument and composition” as students develop critical reading and writing skills.

For a look at how the top 10 rankings shifted between 2022 and 2023 see the chart below.

For a look at how each AP course fared in demand, use the table below—which includes data on two new AP courses offering exams this spring: AP Precalculus and AP African American Studies.

The course with the lowest number of registrations by November 2023 was AP Italian Language with only 2,358 registrations.

Ileana Najarro
Staff Writer Education Week
Ileana Najarro is a reporter for Education Week covering race and opportunity in schools across the country.

Events

Tue., January 30, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Reading & Literacy Live Online Discussion A Seat at the Table: The Science of Reading: Supporting Educators with Effective Teaching Strategies
Science can guide reading instruction, but what about teacher support? Join our discussion on navigating the "science of reading" movement & empowering educators.
Register
Wed., January 31, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Special Education Webinar The Bridgeable Math Gap: Lessons Learned from Dyslexia
Explore dyscalculia resources, tools, and solutions with a panel of expert educators. Shift paradigms, bridge gaps, make a difference.
Content provided by TouchMath
Register
Thu., February 01, 2024, 3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Teaching Webinar Maximizing Student Outcomes Using Invention Education
Join the National Inventors Hall of Fame® in an exploration of invention education – a pedagogy that invites students to discover or “invent” solutions to real-world problems.
Content provided by National Inventors Hall of Fame
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

College & Workforce Readiness Navigating Financial Assistance Can Be Tough. Not All Schools Offer Help
Outside resources are helping to fill in the gaps.
Elizabeth Heubeck
5 min read
Illustration of female student, carrying books and papers, jumping over hurdles to get to the money on a hook.
Mironov Konstantin/iStock/Getty
College & Workforce Readiness The New FAFSA Is Finally Here. Sort of
Students filling out the newly designed FAFSA are encountering glitches and delays.
Elizabeth Heubeck
3 min read
Conceptual image of blue maze and a red the dollar sign.
AlexSecret/iStock/Getty
College & Workforce Readiness How 3 Award-Winning Teachers Prepare Students for Life After Graduation
Education Week spoke with teachers about how they help students shape their plans for after high school.
Sarah Schwartz
9 min read
Meghan Stubbs is photographed with her early childhood education students after being named a Milken Educator Award recipient on Nov. 29, 2023.
Meghan Stubbs, a teacher in Ellsworth, Maine, is surrounded by some of her students after being named a Milken Educator Award recipient on Nov. 29, 2023.
Karen E. Segrave/Milken Family Foundation
College & Workforce Readiness Opinion High School Students: Beware of College Career Centers
College career offices aren’t equipped to help students get jobs after graduation. How can high schools help?
Rick Hess
5 min read
Image shows a multi-tailed arrow hitting the bullseye of a target.
DigitalVision Vectors/Getty
Load More ▼