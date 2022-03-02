Why Students Can Blank Out on a Test—and How to Prevent It
Opinion Blog

Ask a Psychologist

Helping Students Thrive Now

Angela Duckworth and other behavioral-science experts offer advice to teachers based on scientific research. To submit questions, use this form or #helpstudentsthrive. Read more from this blog.

Teaching Opinion

Why Students Can Blank Out on a Test—and How to Prevent It

By Elizabeth Ligon Bjork — March 02, 2022 1 min read
Why do students sometimes blank out on a test?
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL
Elizabeth Ligon Bjork
Elizabeth Ligon Bjork is a research professor in the department of psychology at the University of California, Los Angeles.

This is the first in a four-part series on the science of learning.

Why do some students blank out when they take a test?

It’s often hard for students to tell, when studying, whether the learning they are trying to achieve has actually been achieved. Here’s something I wrote recently about the topic for Character Lab as a Tip of the Week:

When my children were young and wanted to play in the AYSO soccer league, I decided to train to be a referee. I took all the required classes, studied hard, and passed the written certification exam.

At my first match, dressed in my uniform, I strode into the middle of the field with the players all gathered around—and suddenly realized I couldn’t recall how to start the game.

I’m sure you’ve had a similar experience, say, thinking you were well prepared for an exam of some kind only to have your mind go blank during the test. These surprises reflect the important distinction between learning and performance: We can know how to do something in one context, then have difficulty later in a different environment.

Research shows that doing well during practice under constant and predictable conditions can make us think we’re learning—but that’s often not the case. For example, students who do worksheet after worksheet of multiplying fractions will probably get better at solving that type of problem. But when it’s time to take a test that includes a mix of different kinds of problems, they won’t necessarily recognize what they need to do.

Lasting learning requires incorporating desirable difficulties into training—that is, making things hard on yourself but in good ways. Worksheets, for example, can contain various types of math problems, including ones taught in earlier units. Although the rate of learning may seem slower, this kind of practice improves future performance in a more reliable and versatile way.

Don’t think that performance during practice is the same as learning.

Do help students take on challenges when they practice, shuffling flashcards or changing up the format on worksheets. It may feel harder in the moment, and they may doubt their progress. But reassure them that when it comes to learning, difficulty is desirable.

The opinions expressed in Ask a Psychologist: Helping Students Thrive Now are strictly those of the author(s) and do not reflect the opinions or endorsement of Editorial Projects in Education, or any of its publications.

Events

Tue., March 08, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Teaching Profession Webinar Supporting Teachers With Adult Social-Emotional Learning and Climate
Learn how your district can support staff retention through adult social-emotional learning and climate.
Content provided by Panorama
Register
Wed., March 09, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
English-Language Learners Webinar Strategies for English Learners Featuring Dr. Jeff Zwiers
Hear Dr. Jeff Zwiers share how podcasts build academic conversations and support English language development.
Content provided by Listenwise
Register
Thu., March 10, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Classroom Technology Webinar Developing an Outcomes-Based Virtual Learning Program
Join EdTech practitioners for a discussion on developing an engaging outcomes-based virtual learning program in your school or district.
Content provided by Class
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Teaching 8 Resources Teachers Are Using to Discuss Russia's Invasion of Ukraine
The war is dominating the news, and students are watching.
Sarah Schwartz & Marina Whiteleather
2 min read
Refugees fleeing from Ukraine, arrive at Nyugati station in Budapest, Hungary, on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. Explosions and gunfire that have disrupted life since the invasion began last week appeared to subside around Kyiv overnight, as Ukrainian and Russian delegations met Monday on Ukraine's border with Belarus.
Refugees fleeing from Ukraine arrive at Nyugati station in Budapest, Hungary, on Feb. 28.
Anna Szilagyi/AP
Teaching Beyond Wordle: 6 Other Digital Games Teachers Are Using
Watch out Wordle, you’ve got some competition.
Stacey Decker & Marina Whiteleather
1 min read
Close up rear view of two schoolboys wearing protective n95 face mask looking, playing games, working for online education with smartphone in a classroom during COVID-19 outbreak
E+/Getty
Teaching Opinion Students Share How COVID Has Changed Their Lives
Seeing friends and getting more leniency from teachers are two things students like about school this year. Waking up early is not, though.
Larry Ferlazzo
7 min read
Images shows colorful speech bubbles that say "Q," "&," and "A."
iStock/Getty
Teaching Teachers of Color Are Linked to Social-Emotional, Academic Gains for All Students
These effects are driven, at least in part, by the use of culturally responsive teaching, a new study suggests.
Madeline Will
5 min read
A Black teacher helps a student with her work.
Drazen Zigic/iStock
Load More ▼