Why Head Start Remains a Smart Investment for America

June 10, 2025 1 min read
To the Editor:

While the Trump administration appeared poised to eliminate or seriously cut funding for Head Start, as reported in the article, “Trump Allies Say the Case for Head Start Is Weak. Researchers Say They’re Wrong,” (May 1, 2025), a recent poll has found that 79% of voters—including 73% of Republicans—say they support Head Start.

In the same poll of more than 1,000 registered voters across the country, 72% said they “believe federal funding for child care and early learning programs for families with low incomes is a good investment of taxpayer money.” And they are right.

Head Start’s impact goes far beyond improving language, literacy, and math skills in preschoolers. We see significant gains in social-emotional development and cognitive abilities, setting the stage for kindergarten readiness and sustained academic achievement. Crucially, when families are engaged with Head Start, the likelihood of children entering foster care plummets by 93%, according to a 2017 study. These are not merely statistics; these are children’s futures we are shaping.

As the EdWeek article states, Head Start currently serves nearly 800,000 children and families across all 50 states, providing essential health care, nutritious meals, and parent empowerment alongside early learning. While the White House preliminary budget proposal did not alter Head Start funding, proposed cuts to programs related to health, nutrition, and housing will indirectly impact many Head Start families. These comprehensive support services are vital for children’s success beyond the hours they spend in Head Start.

Full funding of Head Start is not just about supporting children; it is about strengthening our nation’s social and economic fabric. The early investment pays dividends far exceeding the initial cost, building the foundation for a thriving society. We urge policymakers to listen to the Americans who recognize the profound value of Head Start and ensure its full funding, securing a brighter future for all.

Yasmina Vinci
Executive Director
National Head Start Association
Alexandria, Va.

A student participates in a reading and writing lesson at the Head Start program at Easterseals South Florida, Jan. 29, 2025, in Miami.
A student participates in a reading and writing lesson at the Head Start program at Easterseals South Florida in Miami on Jan. 29, 2025. The organization gets about a third of its funding from the federal government. Supporters of President Donald Trump's plan to cut Head Start say it's ineffective. Advocates say they are oversimplifying key research.
Rebecca Blackwell/AP
Early Childhood Trump Allies Say the Case for Head Start Is Weak. Researchers Say They're Wrong
Evie Blad, May 1, 2025
9 min read

