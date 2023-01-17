When Can ‘Group Work’ Be Productive?
Opinion
Teaching Letter to the Editor

When Can ‘Group Work’ Be Productive?

January 17, 2023 1 min read
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

To the Editor:

I have a suggestion for the author of the essay “I’m a Student. Here’s Why Group Work Feels So Unfair” (Nov. 11, 2022).

In Don Meichenbaum’s and my book, Nurturing Independent Learners (Brookline Books, 1998), we reported observations that students who helped their peers and planned together had better problem-solving skills and more self-directed thinking. This was true for less advanced students as well as more advanced students. However, less advanced students rarely had opportunities to assist others in classrooms.

Graduate student Alison Inglis completed a Ph.D. thesis in 2002 on putting less advanced 4th grade students in helping situations with 2nd grade students during math lessons, which led to substantial gains in math problem-solving for 30 students. Teaching students to help was necessary to obtain gains in problem-solving; just tutoring others without support did not have the same effect.

As one byproduct of that project, I began assigning group projects for my own education students. Initially, they worked in groups of four or five. However, as the writer of the essay reported, much of the work seemed to devolve on a few—not real collaboration. I then shifted to teams of two. The problem of who did the work vanished, and a lot of real collaboration and thinking resulted.

Andrew Biemiller
Professor Emeritus
University of Toronto
Barrie, Ontario, Canada

How to Submit

Education Week Opinion welcomes submissions from a range of perspectives within the K-12 education community. Regardless of your role in education, we want to hear from you.
Opinion Essays Letters to the Editor

A version of this article appeared in the January 18, 2023 edition of Education Week as When Can ‘Group Work’ Be Productive?

Events

Wed., February 01, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Classroom Technology Webinar Academic Integrity in the Age of Artificial Intelligence
As AI writing tools rapidly evolve, learn how to set standards and expectations for your students on their use.
Content provided by Turnitin
Register
Thu., January 19, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. ET
Equity & Diversity K-12 Essentials Forum Education Equity: Where We Go From Here
Join us for this event with educators and experts on the current state of equity and what comes next.
Register
Fri., January 20, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Student Well-Being Webinar Neuroscience-Aligned & Trauma-Informed Approaches to Supporting Students, Teachers & Staff
Stress and trauma-related behaviors on the rise in classrooms. Join our webinar to learn from experts on how to create safe spaces using neuroscience and trauma-informed approaches.
Content provided by Crisis Prevention Institute
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Teaching Opinion How TikTok and YouTube Made Me a Better Teacher
Social media may be winning the battle for students’ attention, but teachers can still steal back our “viewers.”
Eric Eisner
4 min read
Illustration of teen girl using smart phone.
elfiny / iStock / Getty Images Plus
Teaching Opinion Just Because You're a Teacher Doesn't Mean You Know It All
Teachers, whether novices or veterans, can always learn something new from their students and colleagues.
Larry Ferlazzo
18 min read
Images shows colorful speech bubbles that say "Q," "&," and "A."
iStock/Getty
Teaching Opinion Teachers: Give Yourself a Break. Don’t Expect Perfection, Especially in Your First Year
Looking back, veterans say they would have been easier on themselves for their shortcomings.
Larry Ferlazzo
12 min read
Images shows colorful speech bubbles that say "Q," "&," and "A."
iStock/Getty
Teaching Opinion ChatGPT: Teachers Weigh In on How to Manage the New AI Chatbot
Sure, the program can lead to cheating, but it can also free up teachers' time for important instruction.
Larry Ferlazzo
13 min read
Images shows colorful speech bubbles that say "Q," "&," and "A."
iStock/Getty
Load More ▼