Today’s post begins a series on lessons teachers have learned from students and families.

‘We Teach Humans, Not Just Content’

David Upegui currently serves as a science teacher at his alma mater, Central Falls High School in Rhode Island, and will be transitioning into a new role as an assistant professor of education at Brown University:

I recently asked my classes to provide honest feedback and advice to be shared directly with incoming teachers to the field. Their insights were profound, deeply practical, and naturally coalesced into three distinct themes that every educator should carry into their practice.

According to my high school students:

What Teachers Must Do: My students emphasized that an effective classroom must focus on the “why” of a lesson before diving into the “how.” To make learning truly engaging and meaningful, educators must explicitly connect curriculum concepts to the real, daily lives of the students and their local neighborhoods. Moreover, true learning cannot happen in a vacuum.

Excellent educators empower their students to act as an intentional bridge—a conduit—between what happens inside the school walls and what happens at home and within the surrounding community. This intersection is the core of transformative intellectuals. When students see their culture, community realities, and lived experiences valued in the daily coursework, the classroom transforms from a place of compliance into a hub of real-world application.

What Teachers Must Avoid: When asked what causes students to immediately disengage, the responses were unanimous: passive, one-way delivery. Students warned new teachers against the temptation to simply stand at the front of the room and read directly from presentation slides or textbooks. Their message was clear: Students want teachers to talk with them, not at them.

The lesson here is both simple and important. Classrooms cannot function as spaces where students are treated as passive recipients of information. When instruction becomes overly scripted, transactional, or disconnected from student participation, engagement quickly erodes. Students stop investing in the learning process and begin merely enduring class time rather than actively participating in it. By contrast, classrooms that invite discussion, curiosity, collaboration, and intellectual risk-taking create the conditions for authentic learning and stronger classroom cultures.

Why Great Teaching Matters: Ultimately, students recognize the high stakes of our profession. They noted that having great teachers matters because education provides the exact tools required to advocate for a community’s health, equity, and advancement. A transformative classroom fundamentally alters how young people view their surroundings, empowering them to question assumptions and analyze the world around them critically.

The Ultimate Lesson: The most important truth my 16 years in the classroom have taught me is this: First and foremost, we teach humans, not just content. As educators, we must remember that our students are humans before they are scholars. Our primary responsibility is to respect, honor, and value them not just as consumers of information but as the current and future problem-solvers of our world. When we treat students with that level of dignity, we don’t just teach a curriculum—we build a better future.

‘Every Child Comes to School With Strengths’

Altagracia H. Delgado, also known as Grace, has been in the education field for over 30 years. She is currently the director of Texas Initiatives for the English Learners Success Forum:

One of the most important lessons I have learned from students and families is that every child comes to school with strengths, experiences, and potential that may not always be visible at first glance. As educators, it can be easy to focus on what students need to learn or the challenges they face. However, students and families continually remind us that they bring valuable assets to the educational experience.

Over the years, I have worked with students from diverse linguistic, cultural, and socioeconomic backgrounds. Regardless of those differences, one thing remains remarkably consistent: Families care deeply about their children’s success. They may express that support differently, and their circumstances may affect how they engage with schools, but their hopes and dreams for their children are often very similar. Students have taught me the importance of relationships.

While curriculum, standards, and instructional strategies are important, learning is fundamentally human. Students are more willing to engage, participate, and persevere when they know they are valued. Some of the most impactful moments in education occur not because of a lesson plan but because a student feels seen, heard, and supported.

Families have also taught me the importance of listening before making assumptions. Educators sometimes define family engagement based on school-centered activities such as attending meetings, volunteering, or participating in events. However, many families support learning in ways that are not always visible to schools. They encourage their children, help them navigate challenges, share stories, instill values, and make sacrifices to create opportunities.

Working with multilingual learners and immigrant families has reinforced another important lesson: Language and culture are strengths, not barriers. Students’ home languages, cultural traditions, and lived experiences enrich classrooms and communities. When schools recognize and build on those assets, students are more likely to feel a sense of belonging and success.

Perhaps the greatest lesson students and families have taught me is humility. Educators bring expertise in teaching and learning, but families are experts on their children. The strongest educational partnerships occur when schools and families learn from one another and work together toward shared goals. Every time I think I have education figured out, students and families remind me that learning is about people first. That lesson continues to shape how I lead, teach, and serve.

Educators Are Learners, Too

Randi Webb is an assistant principal at Oregon Elementary School with 15 years of experience in education and a strong background in teaching math:

Educators spend countless hours teaching students, but how often do we stop to consider what our students are teaching us? Some of the most meaningful lessons in education come from the students sitting in our classrooms and the families who trust us with them. I’ve learned these three lessons time and time again throughout my career: resilience is taught by example, communication builds trust, and listening can be more powerful than talking.

Resilience is taught by example. The same way we model how to complete a math problem or apply a reading strategy, we also model how to respond to life’s challenges. Students watch everything we do, including how we handle mistakes, setbacks, and conflicts. Let’s be sure to respond in the same ways we hope to see our students respond: with humility and perseverance.

Communication builds trust. As educators, we sometimes have to communicate information that can be difficult for families to hear. Building partnerships with families through consistent, proactive communication from the beginning of the year establishes trust long before difficult conversations become necessary.

Families want to hear about success just as much, if not more, than they want to hear about concerns. When that trust has been established, the hard conversations are a little easier. Families learn that you truly care about their child and that you’re not only reaching out because of an academic or behavioral challenge.

Listening can be more powerful than talking. Sometimes, families don’t need educators to have all the answers. Sometimes, they simply want to know they’ve been heard. In many interactions I’ve had with families, when I ask what their ideal resolution is, I’m met with some version of, “I just needed you to know.” Listening also gives us insight into the worlds our students live in outside the classroom. Families are the experts on their children. We can learn so much about our students’ strengths, fears, motivations, and history by simply listening.

The longer I work in education, the more I am reminded that educators are learners, too. Every student and every family has something to teach us if we’re willing to listen. Modeling resilience, communicating with intention, and genuinely listening help us become better educators and partners for students and their families.

Thanks to David, Altagracia, and Randi for contributing their thoughts.

Responses today answered this question:

What are important lessons you’ve learned from your students and/or their families?

Consider contributing a question to be answered in a future post. You can send one to me at lferlazzo@epe.org . When you send it in, let me know if I can use your real name if it’s selected or if you’d prefer remaining anonymous and have a pseudonym in mind.

You can also contact me on X at @Larryferlazzo or on Bluesky at @larryferlazzo.bsky.social

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