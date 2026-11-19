Today’s post is the second in a series featuring commentaries from educators on journalist Emily Hanford’s “Sold a Story 2" podcast.

‘A Beautifully Produced Infomercial’

A former special education teacher, Rachel Lambert is an associate professor in special education and mathematics at the University of California Santa Barbara and the author of Rethinking Disability and Mathematics: A UDL Math Classroom Guide for Grades K-8:

This month, I spent several days in kindergarten classrooms as part of a research project. One classroom was working on understanding doubles, or 1+1=2, 4+4=8, etc. I saw a pair of students working at a window where the teacher had strung up two clotheslines. The students took turns arranging 10 birds on clothespins across the two lines. Their partner would figure out how many birds and write an equation to match. I was impressed by how many kindergarten students were able to write an equation.

Other students played games focused on doubles. One pair played a game where they were trying to get four doubles in a row before their partner. I heard peals of delight from a child as they got just the number they needed to block their opponent and smiles even from the one who lost, ready to play again.

As the class ended, the teacher played a video of an earworm of a song about doubles. As the students streamed into the playground, I heard the doubles song (two plus two equals four . . ) as two children skipped away.

This moment has stuck with me this week, as I have been thinking about the second season of the educational podcast “Sold a Story.” The title feels a bit unfortunate. The premise of the show appears to be that it will tell us the real truth behind education, rather than the stories teachers are offered by the untrustworthy educational elites. Yet, the podcast this season strikes me as a beautifully produced infomercial for one particular teaching program: Direct Instruction.

Most of us are familiar with direct instruction, or I Do, We Do, You Do. Direct Instruction (notice the capital D and capital I) came first, a scripted curriculum that was developed in the 1960s by a former marketing salesman named Zig Engelmann. You can think of DI as supercharged I Do, We Do, You Do —students are told small nuggets of information, students chorally respond with those same small nuggets of information, and through repetition and group engagement such as choral response, students commit to memory these nuggets of information. It is meant to be taught entirely with a script. I know a lot about Direct Instruction because I have been in special education for 30 years, where DI is still used.

According to “Sold A Story 2,” there is incontrovertible evidence of the effectiveness of DI, based on what they call “a mountain of data.” I tend to get very curious when I hear a claim like this, so I have been digging into this mountain. A whole episode is devoted to Project Follow Through, a massive research project begun in the 1960s that is well known in educational research as a poorly designed quasi-experimental study that failed to deliver (more here) .

A second study is much more recent, a meta-analysis from 2018 that analyzed 50 years of research in Direct Instruction by Jean Stockard . Yet, I found in the appendix that 37% of the data for math in this analysis was from Project Follow Through, making it both dated and methodologically flawed. I was surprised that only 21% of the data on mathematics came from randomized controlled studies (more here) . It seems as if much of the research for DI presented on the podcast is over 20 years old and/or lacks the methodology that would be best suited for claims like this from the website of “Sold a Story": “When it comes to evidence-based programs, nothing matches Direct Instruction.”

This bold claim clearly invites comparisons with research evidence on other kinds of instruction, but this is never provided in the podcast. No discussion of the research behind guided inquiry, which is the modern form of the older “discovery learning” discussed in the podcast. In guided inquiry in math and science, students engage in challenging problem-solving with teacher support but without teachers telling them exactly what to do. There’s not even any discussion of the research behind other forms of teacher-led instruction, such as explicit instruction. This kind of “cherry-picking” pervades the podcast.

For example, Hanford introduces some complementary ideas about learning from a branch of educational psychology called cognitive load theory. While these ideas about cognitive load are a part of educational research, they are far from the whole story of research on learning . Hanford leaves out mountains of science about learning to make her story clean and convincing.

The practices of Direct Instruction, like choral group response, work well for some kinds of knowledge and not others. Consider the kindergarten students I observed this week.

They learned to understand doubles in different ways. They needed to build these numbers with cubes, even with birds! Games gave them practice moving between cubes, ten-frames, dice, and number symbols. Listening and singing that earworm of a song helps them remember their doubles verbally. These classrooms included students in special education, but they were not offered another kind of teaching just because of who they are. All the students were offered rigorous mathematics at an early age, with enough choice and flexibility to make it work. As a former teacher who is now an educational researcher, I would love to see more research build from the practices of successful teachers like these who use different pedagogies based on what they are teaching.

We all know that kindergarten teachers are the champions among us. I say this freely, as a former upper-elementary and middle school teacher. But these kindergarten teachers this week reminded me how teachers at all levels have no time for oversimplified, overhyped stories about “what works.” Teachers like these make it work. They know that their students deserve more than one way, one story, one chance at learning.

Thanks to Rachel for contributing her thoughts.

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