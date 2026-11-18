Education Week has reported extensively on school districts’ complex efforts to integrate schools by race and income.

Last year, EdWeek Assistant Editor Alyson Klein produced an award-winning project that examined the experiences of schools in Louisiana and Washington, D.C., in attempting to increase racial and socioeconomic diversity.

In this video, Holly Kurtz, the director of the EdWeek Research Center, breaks down the results of a survey our organization conducted of K-12 teachers and administrators tracking their views of efforts to promote racial diversity.

The survey asked about educators’ views of the connections between diverse student populations and academic and other outcomes.