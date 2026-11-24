Today’s post is Part Two in a series on popular instructional strategies that don’t work.

Think Sheets

Deborah Offner is a clinical psychologist who has worked in schools for more than 20 years. Her 2023 book, Educators as First Responders: A Teacher’s Guide to Adolescent Development and Mental Health, offers practical information and interactive case studies to support teachers in their daily work with students:

During the final month of the school year, a local elementary school referred “Otto,” a 2nd grader, to my office. They reported that Otto had uttered something unkind about his friend Emilio’s drawing, then pushed Emilio when he objected to Otto’s comment.

This was not Otto’s first classroom altercation. His year was peppered with fidgeting, talking out of turn, and inadvertently disrupting classmates’ focus during class. As a consequence of this recent event, Otto’s classroom teacher had assigned him a “think sheet.” Think sheets are highly structured, fill-in-the-blank sheets designed to require students to reflect on their behavior. They often look like this:

My behavior was disrespectful because __________________.

My behavior was disruptive to other students’ learning because__________________

These forms are well-known, well-regarded by many teachers—and widely employed throughout K-12 schools.

When faced with the think sheet—one of many over the course of his 2nd grade year—Otto blurted out that he’d rather die than face filling it in. Hence, the referral to my office.

Very few students will respond in the extreme manner Otto did, but his reaction captures how tortuous he found this particular exercise. It’s not that think sheets aren’t helpful for ANY students. It’s that they’re not helpful for ALL students. Below are some reasons why.

Self-reflection can’t be forced. And not every student comes to it by the same methods, in the same amount of time. Some behavior is motivated by unconscious forces of which—by definition—students are not aware. Other behaviors are the result of biologically driven poor impulse control that is a symptom of attention deficit disorder or another underlying problem that impedes self-regulation.

Some children who have experienced trauma may act out and have no real inclination as to why they’re feeling/being aggressive. Often, the problem is developmental, and students eventually outgrow it, but by definition, they’re not able to reflect on it on the spot.

It’s hard for many children to articulate why they behave as they do, especially when it comes to impulsive and/or aggressive behavior. Being required to do a task that does not come naturally increases a student’s anxiety. In Otto’s case, he may have felt he was in an untenable bind. He didn’t know what to say on the think sheet and felt trapped by the situation.

When a child feels this way, it may result in a standoff where they are resentful of the demand and therefore of the teacher making it. In fact, Otto’s mom reported that his relationship with his teacher had deteriorated over the course of the year.

What are some alternatives to think sheets?

Require a simple time out after an altercation. This a clear consequence that makes an impact without placing undue stress on an already-agitated student’s thinking and reasoning capacities. Otto might not be able to reflect on his own motivations until he is at home with his parents. Or he might not develop this capacity until a year from now. Mandating introspection may work for some students, but it isn’t feasible for many. Otto does, however, need to know that this behavior is unacceptable. And equally important, he needs time and space to recover his composure and self-regulation.

Hand the student a blank piece of paper and ask them to “free write” what happened, how they understand the reasons for it, how it made them feel, how they think the other party felt. While this is its own reflection exercise, it does not structure a student’s responses in a punitive manner nor does it put words in their mouth. Both student and teacher can learn from what a student may express.

Engage students in face-to-face dialogue to enhance their understanding and build their empathy. Have Emilio articulate to Otto what upset him about Otto’s behavior. Otto can reflect back what Emilio tells him. Then, Otto can explain his take on their situation. In Otto’s case, this may well involve an apology, though this shouldn’t be scripted. It has to come naturally or it’s of little value for either student.

When a tactic isn’t working with a given student, it’s important to reconsider your approach. I learned that Ollie’s mother had repeatedly conveyed to her son’s school how frustrating and defeating he found the think sheets long before this escalation. In response to this incident, and with the mother’s redoubled assertion, the classroom team reconsidered and agreed on an alternative approach to supporting Otto—and managing his behavior—in the classroom.

‘Today’s Students Are Different’

Glasher Robinson is a principal with the Hertford County public school district in North Carolina:

Often, what is said is that today’s students are different from previous generations. Yet, in many spaces, we are still delivering instruction like we did during the Industrial Revolution. Our students are individuals from the latter end of Generation Z and Generation Alpha. The students we are responsible for educating were born as digital natives, and the vast majority experienced some level of disruption to their educational experience due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Wi-Fi-related activities and social media are common components of their daily lives.

If we recognize the students are growing up with different societal norms and their environments have evolved, we can no longer continue to teach as though they have not. The most common ineffective instructional strategies used in classrooms today and alternative solutions include:

Ineffective Instructional Strategies Alternative Solution Teacher-centered instruction with exclusive sit-and-get lecture-based instructional delivery. Chunk the direct instruction into segments 15-20 minutes. Identify opportunities for students to discuss and work collaboratively, which increases the opportunity to think critically, ask questions, and create meaning. One-size-fits-all teaching. Plan differentiated lessons that meet the needs of all students with opportunities for remediation, small-group support, acceleration, and choice-based tasks. No digital access at all. Use technology to personalize learning, allow students to demonstrate mastery through creation, and provide experiential learning experiences like simulations and virtual field trips. Rote memorization. Assign problem- or project-based learning; real-world application visible through role-play and simulations; and require students to justify their responses or explain their thinking process out loud. Ineffective or limited feedback. Quality feedback provides confirmation or guidance for correction rooted in growth that emphasizes skills that can be replicated. Mistaking compliance for learning or engagement. Create opportunities for collaborative discussions and student autonomy, encouraging students to actively participate, express their ideas, and take ownership of their learning. Ignoring social-emotional-learning needs. Learn and address students by name, articulate a plan for seeking support in class, plan personal and academic check-ins, and foster classroom community through intentional practices.

Calling Sticks

Stephen Katzel is an educator and author of Win Your First Year of Teaching Middle School: Strategies and Tools for Success:

The most common ineffective strategy used by classroom teachers today is solely relying on calling sticks to promote student engagement. Teachers write student names on Popsicle sticks and randomly choose the sticks for calling on students. I promise I am not advocating banning calling sticks. Rather, I believe teachers can use other engagement strategies in addition to the idea of calling sticks. The sticks allow for students not called on to mentally disengage while their peers answer questions in class. The strategy is effective for random calling but is very limited in the scope of increasing student engagement.

Nationwide, chronic absenteeism in schools is an issue that needs to be tackled. Student disengagement is a factor that plays into the reasons why students do not want to come to school. While the use of calling sticks is a way to foster student engagement, the action takes time and typically cuts into the flow of the lesson being taught. Teachers should include different opportunities and types of participation to ultimately gain full student participation.

Turning and talking to a partner enables students to share ideas with each other in the moment and have the class, ideally, be fully participating. In addition, teachers can engage with 100% of their class on the academic content through student-to-student discourse. For example, teachers can break students up into groups and circulate through the class asking questions while students review the content.

I recommend giving students two to three problems or questions related to the academic content being taught. Teachers can have students work in small, planned groups with peers to discuss and solve the problem. Teachers can then share with the class that each person in each group will have to answer questions about their thought process and ideas on the content, while the teacher circulates .

Thanks to Deborah, Glasher, and Stephen for contributing their thoughts.

Responses today answered this question:

What are the most common ineffective instructional strategies used in classrooms today? And what should be used instead of them?

Consider contributing a question to be answered in a future post. You can send one to me at lferlazzo@epe.org . When you send it in, let me know if I can use your real name if it’s selected or if you’d prefer remaining anonymous and have a pseudonym in mind.

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