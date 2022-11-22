We Must Recognize the Significance of Occupational Therapy in Schools
Opinion
Special Education Letter to the Editor

We Must Recognize the Significance of Occupational Therapy in Schools

November 22, 2022 1 min read
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

To the Editor:

The Oct. 26 article “Older Students Face Time Crunch in Getting Crucial Special Education Services” provides a much needed spotlight on transition services for students with disabilities and the crisis schools are facing to provide them as mandated by the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act. It essentially addresses the core of an educator’s purpose, which is to prepare all students for their future.

However, as an occupational therapy practitioner for 32 years who has been working in schools for 18, I was disappointed that the article made no reference to related services, such as occupational therapy. In schools, occupational therapists work with students on the skills proved to be predictors of transition success, including employment and leisure skills, self-regulation, social participation, and self-advocacy.

Occupational therapy practitioners perform activity or task analysis to identify each student’s strengths and needs and work with them to adapt and modify all activities and occupations—including community-based instruction—to ensure success. The article specifically mentions that community-based instruction, such as job sampling or learning how to ride the city bus, is a very important part of transition planning, yet occupational therapy is never mentioned.

As states seek to address the crisis faced by all students impacted by COVID, especially those with disabilities, transition services must remain a priority. It is important that occupational therapy services are considered an important part of the mix to ensure success.

Deborah B. Schwind
Occupational Therapist
Loudoun County Public Schools
Ashburn, Va.

How to Submit

Education Week Opinion welcomes submissions from a range of perspectives within the K-12 education community. Regardless of your role in education, we want to hear from you.
Opinion Essays Letters to the Editor

Related Tags:
Students With Disabilities Life Skills

A version of this article appeared in the November 23, 2022 edition of Education Week as We Must Recognize the Significance of Occupational Therapy in Schools

Events

Tue., December 06, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Special Education Webinar Reading, Dyslexia, and Equity: Best Practices for Addressing a Threefold Challenge
Learn about proven strategies for instruction and intervention that support students with dyslexia.
Register
Mon., November 28, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Families & the Community Webinar How Whole-Child Student Data Can Strengthen Family Connections
Learn how district leaders can use these actionable strategies to increase family engagement in their student’s education and boost their academic achievement.
Content provided by Panorama Education
Register
Tue., November 29, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
College & Workforce Readiness Webinar The School to Workforce Gap: How Are Schools Setting Students Up For Life & Lifestyle Success?
Hear from education and business leaders on how schools are preparing students for their leap into the workforce.
Content provided by Find Your Grind
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Special Education Students With Disabilities Urge Smoother Transition to College
Legislation would simplify the process for students with disabilities to continue getting accommodations when they head to college.
Evie Blad
4 min read
College students blurred and moving around a white male sitting at desk in a college classroom
Chris Ryan/Getty
Special Education States Are Desperate for Special Ed. Teachers. But They Can't Cut Corners to Get Them
The Education Department warns states not to lower standards, even as districts frantically search for skilled special educators.
Madeline Will
8 min read
Special education teacher assisting a diverse group of elementary students in art class.
E+/Getty
Special Education There's Little Data on the Pandemic's Effect on Students With Disabilities. That's a Big Problem
New report cites "urgent need" for more and better research to help schools identify where to target resources.
Lauraine Langreo
4 min read
Timothy Allison, a collaborative special education teacher in Birmingham, Ala., works with a student at Sun Valley Elementary School on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. The school district is struggling to fill around 50 teaching spots, including 15 in special education, despite $10,000 signing bonuses for special education teachers.
Timothy Allison, a collaborative special education teacher in Birmingham, Ala., works with a student at Sun Valley Elementary School in September.
Jay Reeves/AP
Special Education Getting Specialized Services to Students Who Need Them Most
Educators scramble to ensure that students in special education get services they missed during the pandemic.
Mark Bomster
1 min read
Load More ▼