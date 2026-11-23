Is it professional development or professional hostage? Each school year, teachers are forced to sit quietly through mind-numbing in-person fall conferences masquerading as professional development.

In the virtual version of fall PD, a person who hasn’t taught in a K-12 classroom for years and knows nothing about the students, parents, or educators of that community lauds their educational achievements over 90 slides as teachers open other tabs, browse the internet, and pay bills. More professional hostage.

This is largely not a funding issue. It is a vision issue. In a profession that loves to use data to make a point, there should be more about a subject as important as professional development. A 2016 national survey of more than 6,300 teachers found that 1 in 5 said they have no input at all in their professional development, and 3 in 4 said principals and district leaders make the decisions. Opportunities for continuous, classroom embedded practice are too few, according to the report. A report from last year relied on a survey of more than 4,000 teachers in Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Louisiana over a 6-year period ending in 2022. It particularly faulted school leaders for not seeing what teachers need nor allowing teachers to learn from one another. School districts’ vision failure, plus teachers’ apathy, equals professional learning that rarely reaches students.

District officials with doctorates get stuck on the new technology.

The first professional development problem is that current classroom teachers are not involved in PD planning. Professional development is the domain of district offices and educational consultants who just sold their shiny new product to said district. The consultants firmly claim that their product will revolutionize the education profession and get all students to complete math and reading “on level”—irrespective of students’ cognitive abilities, mastery of English, academic reinforcement at home, or the abilities of the teachers in the room.

The second problem is that professional development is disjointed. In elementary schools, prekindergarten PD doesn’t connect to K-2, which in turn doesn’t connect to classroom realities in grades 3-5. Even if district leaders believe these sessions connect, teachers are still left with no time to learn and no one to answer their questions. Despite the gross inadequacy of that training, the underlying expectation is that teachers will be able to implement the recommended practices with “fidelity.”

The third problem is that PD is too often built around educational technology platforms rather than actual teaching judgments and practice. Sorry, not sorry, central-office personnel: i-Ready, IXL Learning, Newsela, and other software are not the holy grail of education. These platforms should be used as tools, not as the sole indicator of students’ ability or the sole means of increasing their knowledge and skills. Whether through political pressures or machinations, pipe dreams of student improvement, or not knowing what else to do, district officials with doctorates get stuck on the new technology. In my experience, these platforms do not meet students’ needs, regardless of what their salespeople and outside consultants say. PD geared just to ed tech comes way short of what students need from their teachers.

Here is a practice-centered approach for district leaders: Put teachers at the center of your professional development. Ask for all teachers’ input—not only from those who are “cool” with central-office staff or looking to be administrators, which, in turn, reinforces confirmation bias and groupthink. Build an agenda around their answers. Pay teachers to lead it. Make it ongoing.

And while you are at it, deny your first instinct to critique teachers who are trying a different approach. Make the PD educationally responsive to the community: What works in one community may not work in another. Try, change, adapt—and stop doing the “same ol’, same ol’” that doesn’t work.

Not that you needed to ask a teacher, Mr. and Ms. Administrator, but as the teacher who created a hip-hop-infused professional development workshop and has traveled the country presenting keynotes and conducting trainings, this is what I’ve learned and what classroom teachers everywhere are telling me: Make PD coherent across grades, stop relinquishing power to educational consultants, center teachers. Don’t rely on educational technology platforms and do provide teachers with the time and help they need to learn something new.

In my hip-hop vernacular, if you take these steps, your PDs will stop being “wack” and start being “dope!” For the uninitiated, “wack” means tremendously bad and “dope” means tremendously wonderful.