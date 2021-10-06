The Real Reason Why Students Don’t Ask Teachers for Help
Opinion Blog

Ask a Psychologist

Helping Students Thrive Now

Angela Duckworth and other behavioral-science experts offer advice to teachers based on scientific research. To submit questions, use this form or #helpstudentsthrive. Read more from this blog.

Teaching Opinion

The Real Reason Why Students Don’t Ask Teachers for Help

By Vanessa Bohns — October 06, 2021 1 min read
Why don't students ask for help when they need it?
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL
Vanessa Bohns
Vanessa Bohns, the author of You Have More Influence Than You Think, is a professor of psychology and organizational behavior at Cornell University.

How do I get students to ask for help when they need it?

It helps to understand the real reason why students don’t go see their teachers, even when they know they should. Here’s something I wrote recently about the topic for Character Lab as a Tip of the Week:

The quietest part of my day used to be my office hours, when students could meet with me without an appointment. Why? Because no one would show up for them.

I clearly advertised the time I would be available, door open, ready to answer any questions. I extolled the benefits of asking for help. And I told my students what a valuable resource their professors were, that we wanted to help them be successful in their classes.

But I still sat there alone. None of it worked. Students already know it would benefit them to get help. But asking for help feels awkward, uncomfortable, and embarrassing.

When we aren’t in their shoes—faced with the immediate prospect of asking someone—we tend to forget just how powerful those anxieties can be. Telling someone what they have to gain from seeking help doesn’t work when they are more focused on what they have to lose.

That’s why research shows it’s more effective to address the underlying anxiety of asking for help than to focus on the practical benefits of doing so. Students need to feel like they aren’t the only ones struggling. They need to believe they won’t be judged negatively for getting extra support.

That’s also why, in my own teaching, I both formalize and normalize help-seeking by requiring all students to come in for office hours at least once. No one feels singled out, and students get practice taking advantage of available resources—and seeing their peers do the same.

Don’t think that knowing help is available is the same as knowing it’s OK to use it.

Do remember how hard it can be to admit you need help. Share a story about a time when you overcame the hesitation to say you needed support. And ask your child how they feel when a friend asks them for a favor—are they happy to lend a hand? Tell them that’s how their teachers feel when students ask for time outside of class: grateful that they can make a difference.

Related Tags:
Life Skills Student Motivation & Engagement

The opinions expressed in Ask a Psychologist: Helping Students Thrive Now are strictly those of the author(s) and do not reflect the opinions or endorsement of Editorial Projects in Education, or any of its publications.

Events

Wed., October 06, 2021, 2:00 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Equity & Diversity Webinar Addressing Disparities of Black Students with Disabilities
Nearly two years of the pandemic have taken a toll on our nation’s students – especially those in the Black community and who are living with disabilities. But, as they say, in every crisis comes
Content provided by Easterseals
Register
Thu., October 07, 2021, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
English-Language Learners Webinar Using Podcasts to Improve English Proficiency & Engagement
Learn how Sanger Unified School District supported their EL’s and improved literacy for all students by utilizing authentic podcast content across the district. Sanger USD took a phased approach to a multiyear implementation of Listenwise.
Content provided by Listenwise
Register
Tue., October 12, 2021, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Data Webinar Street Data: A Next-Generation Model for Equity, Pedagogy, and School Transformation
Join us for this dynamic webinar as best-selling authors, Shane Safir and Jamila Dugan, lay out their transformational model—which will help you shift your focus from satellite-level data (like test scores and other metrics) to
Content provided by Corwin
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Teaching Quiz Quiz Yourself: How Much Do You Know About Learning Acceleration?
Quiz Yourself" How much do you know about learning acceleration?
Teaching Opinion 8 Ways the Pandemic May Affect Students in the Future
Emotional tolls and learning loss aren't surprising, but students honed their technology, personal, and social skills in unexpected ways.
Larry Ferlazzo
14 min read
Images shows colorful speech bubbles that say "Q," "&," and "A."
iStock/Getty
Teaching 5 Practices of Truly Tech-Savvy Teachers
What job-seeking teachers can do and what districts should look for in candidates when it comes to optimizing the use of tech in schools.
Elizabeth Heubeck
5 min read
A Business woman multitasking
iStock/Getty
Teaching Opinion A 6th Grade Class on Racism Got Me Ready for the Rest of My Life
Every student should have the opportunity to learn about race, writes a college freshman.
Cristian Gaines
4 min read
Illustration of silhouettes of people with speech bubbles.
Getty
Load More ▼