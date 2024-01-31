Teaching Advice in 6 Words, More or Less
Opinion Blog

Classroom Q&A

With Larry Ferlazzo

In this EdWeek blog, an experiment in knowledge-gathering, Ferlazzo will address readers’ questions on classroom management, ELL instruction, lesson planning, and other issues facing teachers. Send your questions to lferlazzo@epe.org. Read more from this blog.

Teaching Opinion

Teaching Advice in 6 Words, More or Less

By Larry Ferlazzo — January 31, 2024 1 min read
Images shows colorful speech bubbles that say "Q," "&," and "A."
iStock/Getty
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL
Larry Ferlazzo
Opinion Contributor Education Week
Larry Ferlazzo is an English and social studies teacher at Luther Burbank High School in Sacramento, Calif.

Last year, I began a tradition of having educators share their best teaching advice—in six words or less.

Today’s post is the first in a new series of teachers continuing this tradition.

Tu Vuong is an educator who has worked as a consultant, teacher, and advocate for newcomer families and students. She is the author of Coming Họmẹ:

Set boundaries and protect your joy.
Greet each student every single day.
Being an ally comes with action.

Holly Spinelli is an English teacher at Monroe-Woodbury High School in Central Valley, N.Y., and an adjunct instructor at SUNY Orange County Community College:

Mistakes happen. Own them. Repair harm.
Center joy. Students will cherish it.

Abeer Ramadan-Shinnawi, M.Ed., is a veteran social studies educator, school leader, teacher coach, and now program director for Re-Imagining Migration:

Don’t burn bridges, people know people.
Give yourself some grace, you’re evolving.
Trust your instincts, value your worth.

Kanako Suwa (she/her) is a multilingual TCK (Third Culture Kid) turned international educator, currently working at Chiang Mai International School in Thailandas the English-as-an-additional-language coordinator. You can follow her on X at @kanakosuwa:

You can’t be the whole solution.
Take care of yourself before others.
Learn to say no to things.

Rocio del Castillo, a co-author of Teaching Reading in Spanish, is an administrator and professor who lives in Illinois and has recently co-founded Via Educational Consulting:

From Deficit-Thinking to an Asset-Based Pedagogy.
All teachers are language teachers.
Set high expectations to encourage success.

Julia Cloat is a co-author of Teaching Reading in Spanish and an associate superintendent who lives in northern Illinois and has recently co-founded Via Educational Consulting:

Institutional inequities exist - learn, advocate, change.

Sandy Mendoza is an EL immersion teacher and works with English-language learners in K-5:

Call parents before there are problems.
Let students learn from each other.

Crystal Watson is an educator located in Cincinnati:

Teach every child like they’re yours.
Make time for joy every day.
Every person has a unique story.

Keisha Rembert is an assistant professor/DEI coordinator for teacher preparation at National Louis University. Prior to entering teacher education, Keisha spent more than 15 years teaching middle school English and U.S. history:

Confront antiblackness to rewrite history’s narrative.
Leave sub plans; enjoy the day.
Unlearn hierarchy to co-create with students.

Thanks to everyone for contributing their thoughts!

Today’s guests answered this question:

Six-word stories are very popular. In six words, please share teacher-related advice you would offer other educators. Individual or multiple submissions are welcome from the same writer.

Consider contributing a question to be answered in a future post. You can send one to me at lferlazzo@epe.org. When you send it in, let me know if I can use your real name if it’s selected or if you’d prefer remaining anonymous and have a pseudonym in mind.

You can also contact me on Twitter at @Larryferlazzo.

Just a reminder; you can subscribe and receive updates from this blog via email. And if you missed any of the highlights from the first 12 years of this blog, you can see a categorized list here.

Related Tags:
Teaching Strategies

The opinions expressed in Classroom Q&A With Larry Ferlazzo are strictly those of the author(s) and do not reflect the opinions or endorsement of Editorial Projects in Education, or any of its publications.

Events

Wed., January 31, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Special Education Webinar The Bridgeable Math Gap: Lessons Learned from Dyslexia
Explore dyscalculia resources, tools, and solutions with a panel of expert educators. Shift paradigms, bridge gaps, make a difference.
Content provided by TouchMath
Register
Thu., February 01, 2024, 3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Teaching Webinar Maximizing Student Outcomes Using Invention Education
Join the National Inventors Hall of Fame® in an exploration of invention education – a pedagogy that invites students to discover or “invent” solutions to real-world problems.
Content provided by National Inventors Hall of Fame
Register
Tue., February 06, 2024, 12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Science Webinar Driving Innovation Through Inclusive STEM Education
Discover innovative strategies to create an inclusive STEM classroom. Explore challenges, share insights, and embrace diversity in education.
Content provided by Project Lead The Way
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Teaching Quiz Quiz Yourself: How Much Do You Know About Productive Struggle?
Answer 6 questions about productive struggle.
Content provided by MIND Education
Teaching Spotlight Spotlight on Problem-Based Learning
This Spotlight will help you learn how VR can be used for unique problem-solving, identify how to apply PBL in STEM classrooms, and more.
Teaching Opinion Believe, Sleep, Play: 3 Research-Based Ideas for Effective Teaching
Many studies affirm that students achieve success more easily when they feel their teachers believe in them.
Larry Ferlazzo
14 min read
Images shows colorful speech bubbles that say "Q," "&," and "A."
iStock/Getty
Teaching Opinion Differentiated Instruction Isn't Easy. But It's Not Impossible
The teaching method takes time and patience, and it needs to be tailored to fit the needs of each student.
Larry Ferlazzo
13 min read
Images shows colorful speech bubbles that say "Q," "&," and "A."
iStock/Getty
Load More ▼