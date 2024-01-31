Last year, I began a tradition of having educators share their best teaching advice—in six words or less.

Today’s post is the first in a new series of teachers continuing this tradition.

Tu Vuong is an educator who has worked as a consultant, teacher, and advocate for newcomer families and students. She is the author of Coming Họmẹ :

Set boundaries and protect your joy.

Greet each student every single day.

Being an ally comes with action.

Holly Spinelli is an English teacher at Monroe-Woodbury High School in Central Valley, N.Y., and an adjunct instructor at SUNY Orange County Community College:

Mistakes happen. Own them. Repair harm.

Center joy. Students will cherish it.

Abeer Ramadan-Shinnawi, M.Ed., is a veteran social studies educator, school leader, teacher coach, and now program director for Re-Imagining Migration:

Don’t burn bridges, people know people.

Give yourself some grace, you’re evolving.

Trust your instincts, value your worth.

Kanako Suwa (she/her) is a multilingual TCK (Third Culture Kid) turned international educator, currently working at Chiang Mai International School in Thailandas the English-as-an-additional-language coordinator. You can follow her on X at @kanakosuwa:

You can’t be the whole solution.

Take care of yourself before others.

Learn to say no to things.

Rocio del Castillo, a co-author of Teaching Reading in Spanish, is an administrator and professor who lives in Illinois and has recently co-founded Via Educational Consulting:

From Deficit-Thinking to an Asset-Based Pedagogy.

All teachers are language teachers.

Set high expectations to encourage success.

Julia Cloat is a co-author of Teaching Reading in Spanish and an associate superintendent who lives in northern Illinois and has recently co-founded Via Educational Consulting:

Institutional inequities exist - learn, advocate, change.

Sandy Mendoza is an EL immersion teacher and works with English-language learners in K-5:

Call parents before there are problems.

Let students learn from each other.

Crystal Watson is an educator located in Cincinnati:

Teach every child like they’re yours.

Make time for joy every day.

Every person has a unique story.

Keisha Rembert is an assistant professor/DEI coordinator for teacher preparation at National Louis University. Prior to entering teacher education, Keisha spent more than 15 years teaching middle school English and U.S. history:

Confront antiblackness to rewrite history’s narrative.

Leave sub plans; enjoy the day.

Unlearn hierarchy to co-create with students.

Thanks to everyone for contributing their thoughts!

Today’s guests answered this question:

Six-word stories are very popular. In six words, please share teacher-related advice you would offer other educators. Individual or multiple submissions are welcome from the same writer.

