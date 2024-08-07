Teaching Advice From Students and Educators
Teaching Advice From Students and Educators

By Larry Ferlazzo — August 07, 2024
The root of the word “advice” comes from the Old French term meaning “judgment.”

I was a community organizer for 19 years prior to becoming a teacher, and we used to talk about everyone having “opinions,” but people made good “judgments” only after listening to what everybody else had to say.

These posts offer plenty of opportunities to hear perspectives from many educators and students.

I hope they assist readers to make some good judgments, because our schools are awash with more opinions than you can shake a stick at.

We could all use better judgments and fewer opinions.

tryingtoconnect

1. What Students Want From Their Teachers, in Their Own Words

Teachers should try to connect with their students so they know the teacher has their back. Read more.

2. Students Share Their Best School Experiences and What We Can Learn From Them

Five students contribute short pieces about their favorite classroom moments and what others might be able to learn from them. Read more.

3. What Teachers Can Learn From Students

Group work can help students make friends and provide a foundation for building future collaborations and relationships. Read more.

4. Teachers Offer Self-Care Tips in Just a Few Words

Teachers offer self-care advice for those tough school days when feeling positive can be a challenge. Read more.

5. The Six Most Effective Instructional Strategies for ELLs—According to Teachers

Teachers share their “go-to” strategies for teaching English-language learners, including sentence starters and Total Physical Response. Read more.

6. What Are the Best Strategies for Small-Group Instruction?

For teachers starting out, take small steps in introducing small-group instruction. Try a single strategy and add time as you go along. Read more.

7. Ways to Implement Restorative Practices in the Classroom

Educators share their practical experience implementing restorative practices in their schools. Read more.

