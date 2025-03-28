Teachers Reveal Their Most Memorable April Fools’ Day Pranks

It’s almost that time of year, that day on the calendar that sparks either immense joy or general annoyance. April Fools’ Day. The holiday, which has had varied iterations across a number of western cultures over the centuries , is solidified in the United States, and specifically, in the nation’s schools.

American educators and students alike have this one day in the school calendar—alongside Halloween—to have (almost) full permission to put their mischievous hats on and have a little fun at others’ expense. This practice is so well-ingrained in classrooms that many students walk into class on April 1, fully expecting one of a few common tropes from the day, such as a fake test, falsely promised treats, peculiarly dressed staff, and much more.

To gauge what’s planned for April Fool’s 2025 edition, Education Week asked educators on social media to share their plans. Their ideas range from classic to innovative.



Dressing up as students

Perhaps one of the most common themes April Fools’ Day shares with Halloween is that both days give teachers a chance to reminisce about a former version of themselves and cosplay as students.

These teachers shared how they, and their colleagues, jumped at the chance to turn the clocks back, and at least have the feeling of dressing like students again, while possibly leaving a few of their own students briefly confused in the process.

The (infamous?) “Brown Es”

One joke that many people that have had an American K-12 education over the past few decades would be the—classic—”Brown Es” trick. This prank involves some level of promising students that they’ll be able to enjoy one of the many versions of the classic treat , all to leave disappointed to find a piece of brown paper, in the shape of a capital ‘E.’

These teachers shared their experiences with keeping the cycle going, and some even balanced it out by giving their students the real thing, once the laughs were over.

1 / 2 Told my first graders I had brownies for them after lunch. Cut out a bunch of Brown Es from construction paper and put them on plates. Fun surprise when they came back from lunch (I did get them real brownies afterwards)! Brown construction paper. Punch out the letter E. Brown E's = Brownies.

The double-entendre test

Regardless of where you grew up, or what type of student you were, one experience that may be truly universal is the anxious feeling when being underprepared for a test.

In fact, this feeling is so well known that the majority of educators on a recent EdWeek LinkedIn Poll reported that they’ve made this relatable state of dread the center of their April Fools’ Day contributions. And they weren’t alone, with these teachers sharing their versions of the trick on social media, by either giving their students a test they falsely felt prepared for, or one that they didn’t know was coming at all.

Teacher Of The Year Gives Students Hilarious Fake Words Spelling Test As An April Fools Prank pic.twitter.com/B635UM5gLN — Ken Rutkowski (@kenradio) March 30, 2017

1 / 2 I give an exam on April Fools’ Day and gaslight the kids into thinking that they’ve known about it for weeks. The kicker? There are no correct answers, and the questions make no sense. I had an Algebra test that landed on April Fools’ Day. I had a few students (all of which I knew would see the humor and still complete the test) that I gave Algebra 2 tests to. After 3-5minutes of them struggling and stressing with the first problem, I switched their tests for the correct one. Needless to say, I was the target for the rest of their years at school on April Fools’ Day.

Niche subjects can have fun, too

However, sometimes when a teacher wants a more personal touch to their April Fools’ Day plan, they make it match the subject they teach, from giving insight about the baked-in humor in a ballad for music class, or giving a very serious dihydrogen monoxide lesson—that’s actually referring to water—before you look it up.

1 / 2 As a music teacher, this one is kind of lost on us in our curriculum. But having said that, there are a couple of musical compositions that involve what is called a musical joke. So I would weave that into the day’s lesson. [I gave a] dihydrogen monoxide lesson.

A few other notable additions

Finally, in the realm of humor, there seems to be endless room to repurpose some version of what’s been done before, or try something new and see if it lands. The following educators represent just how many creative ways this holiday can be celebrated in schools.