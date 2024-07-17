This post continues an ongoing series highlighting teacher-recommended instructional strategies that can work across content areas.

‘Ink-Pair-Share’

Rebecca Alber teaches in the Graduate School of Education at the University of California, Los Angeles. She has been a high school English teacher, literacy coach, and consulting editor at Edutopia:

I rarely would go more than 10 minutes of floor time (i.e., direct instruction) before asking students to share a few words with a neighbor. If it’s a particularly heavy cognitive lift with new information or a new concept, I would have students write first and then talk. This is called ink-pair-share (this term is obviously similar to the more widely used phrase of “think-pair-share,” but I prefer “ink” to emphasis the writing element). During a lesson, students need time to process. We know from much education research that simply put, talking is thinking and writing is also thinking. Therefore, an activity like ink-pair-share, regardless of the content area, is an instructional strategy that can assist students go deeper with their understanding.

Some colleagues may find that too many pauses in instruction eat up the clock, so they may be hesitant to make turn-and-talks and ink-pair-shares a frequent routine. But I would argue that we teachers have to slow down in order to move learners forward in their understanding of new information, concepts, and skills.

The many years that I have observed secondary classrooms, there are a good number of times I’ve observed the following scenario: A teacher provides some truly engaging content, often verbally and with the assistance of presentation slides, images, or video clips. Then, the teacher asks the whole class for thoughts or wondering. There is silence. The teacher then rephrases the question. Silence. The teacher then calls on a student or two. Those students answer. The teacher then moves on.

This scenario is a ripe one for using the instructional strategy ink-pair-share or even a simple turn-and-talk before opening the floor for whole-group discussion. I have sometimes gently pulled the teacher aside before they pause again (let’s say while their students are watching the next segment of an informational video on a topic of study). I’ll suggest that before asking a question of the whole group about that particular video segment, pause and give the students a chance to jot down some thoughts and share with a neighbor.

When talking in pairs, we know students feel much less pressure than in whole-group discussion, and it may even take a little extra effort to pull them back together as a whole group. This is a sign of success. And giving them a chance to jot down thoughts (writing is thinking) and briefly chat with a neighbor (talking is thinking) primes the pump so to speak for whole-group discussion.

As educators, we may feel like ink-pair-share as a routine takes time away from instruction. But I’d like to invite us to think of such strategies not as time takers but—regardless of grade level and content area—as a critical part of instruction that effectively advances students’ thinking about the content.

Teaching ELLs

Irina McGrath, Ph.D., is an assistant principal at Newcomer Academy in the Jefferson County public school district and the president of Kentucky TESOL. She is also an adjunct professor at the University of Louisville, Indiana University Southeast, and Bellarmine University. She is a co-creator of the ELL2.0 site that offers free resources for teachers of English learners:

There are several highly effective instructional strategies that can be utilized across various content areas to enhance the learning experience for English learners. These strategies encompass a wide range of approaches, including hands-on activities and technology integration. However, in my experience, the true differentiator in students’ learning lies not only in the strategies themselves but in the accompanying scaffolds.



A strategy refers to the techniques or methods employed by teachers to help students improve specific skills. For instance, to enhance ELs’ reading comprehension, a teacher might use an Anticipation Guide , while the Frayer Model could be introduced to help students in learning new vocabulary terms.

On the other hand, scaffolding refers to the temporary support provided by teachers to ELs, enabling them to complete tasks they would otherwise struggle with independently. Scaffolds can be categorized into instructional scaffolds, such as simplified language or extended time; material or resource scaffolds, including word banks, sentence stems, and frames, bilingual dictionaries, and graphic organizers; and finally, scaffolds based on grouping students, such as homogeneous or heterogeneous groups, language-based groups, or ability-based groups (Staehr Fenner & Snyder, 2017).

Among the strategies I particularly favor, one that proves effective across grade levels and subjects is Think-Write-Pair-Share. This approach involves presenting students with a question or prompt and allowing them time to consider their response. Next, English learners are encouraged to write down their thoughts and only then share them with a partner. Finally, students are invited to share their ideas with the entire class.

This strategy not only allows English learners to practice important skills such as writing, reading, speaking, and listening, but it also fosters their active engagement in the learning process within a low-pressure classroom environment.

While this strategy is generally effective for most English-language proficiency levels, specific scaffolds must be put in place when working with newcomer students to ensure its efficacy. Here are some examples of possible scaffolds that can be used in conjunction with the Think-Write-Pair-Share strategy:

Think: Simplify the question or prompt, incorporating visuals if possible. Repeat the task multiple times to reinforce understanding. Model the completion of the task to provide clear guidance.

Write: Provide ELs with graphic organizers to structure their writing. Create a word bank to assist with vocabulary acquisition. Supply sentence stems or frames to support sentence construction. Allow students the choice between writing and drawing to accommodate various language proficiencies.

Pair: Intentionally pair students, either in heterogeneous groups or within the same language groups, to encourage collaboration and mutual support.

Share: Model the sharing process by providing examples. Model active listening skills to facilitate comprehension. Offer sentence starters or prompts to assist students in articulating their thoughts effectively.

By implementing these scaffolds alongside the Think-Write-Pair-Share strategy, teachers can optimize the learning experience for English learners and help them thrive in their language-acquisition journey.

Authentic Audiences

Andrew Simmons teaches public high school English in the San Francisco Bay Area and writes for publications. His 2020 book for educators, Love Hurts, Lit Helps (Rowman & Littlefield), addresses how studying literature can help high school students improve their social lives:

My first year teaching, I told students that only I would read their work. I wanted them to trust me and feel no competition with peers—a well-intentioned but misguided approach. Twelve years later, most of my assignments are public. Students contribute short essays to Canvas discussion forums. Every major assessment simulates a real-world project. Each must carry authentic purpose and address an audience—always the class, often the school.

This isn’t about hanging student-made posters on the walls; it’s about reimagining protocols and assessment design and thinking not just about what students do but how their work can be preserved and shared with others.

Moving from quizzes to forums felt like a logical leap. When students post to a forum and later reflect on classmates’ responses, they remember they are each a piece of the classroom puzzle. They can learn from one another daily. Even when I don’t have them break down student responses, students absorb an informal flow of peer-produced models. The grades aren’t public, just the work, and slightly higher stakes add just enough pressure.

I can start class by sharing excerpts from responses on projected slides, quoting student “experts” by name, making sure to vary sources enough to make all contributors feel celebrated. I often assign “scavenger hunts,” asking students to comb through a forum. Find a post with beautiful writing. Find someone who echoed you. Find a different interpretation.

Students still have a reticence exacerbated by remote learning, and so I have to encourage conversations without making everyone speak. Just as a loud classroom can be more productive than a silent one, a quiet class isn’t necessarily dead. Students can participate by citing others or writing comments on posts.

Likewise, I haven’t assigned a response-to-literature paper in years. I majored in English, and would again if I could rewind the tape a few decades, but no more than two or three seniors per class ever seem so inclined. Of course, scientists and mechanics should read novels, too, and if I can drag literary discourse from the ivory tower that students think imprisons it, everyone wins. That means more creative writing, self-directed research, and collaborative adventures—work that writers, journalists, and communications professionals do for fun, purpose, and money.

Students make absurdist children’s books for an entertaining class “circle time” exercise. They write open letters to the new principal about what he should know about their school. They read Homegoing and, in groups, produce their own miniature versions, researching local immigration histories, capturing four generations of a family in prose. They read There There and, as a class, write a polyphonic novel about the teenage experience, with each student contributing a first-person chapter. As graduation nears, seniors present Ted Talks in class and at an evening event—final statements of knowledge and identity.

With Google sites, digital magazines, and video archives, I document anything requiring more than a week of effort. I want future classes to see what predecessors have accomplished. I want new alumni to have lasting evidence of who they were and what they did at 17. For fiction potentially influenced by their personal experiences, students may always use pseudonyms, so that their work can be public even if they maintain anonymity.

Fundamentally, students should do what adult writers do: help us understand ourselves, express vital experiences, and articulate positions. Letters to the principal acknowledge their expertise, their ability to spark change. Repeated every year, the results of the Homegoing assignment help county residents know their home’s past. Students can’t dismiss its value without dismissing the point of art, museums, and history books. And while our professional media ecosystem is plagued with trolls and disinformation, students inhabit a climate that must insist on fairness and care.

Students try to do real things. That work comes with a real audience, legitimate stakes, risks, rewards, and excitement. Without such elements, academic tasks risk conforming to what some students cynically believe about their education—boring, irrelevant, a system to be gamed.

As an antidote, they should believe at every step that the product of their time (and effort) is worth someone else’s.

‘Dialogue Journaling’

Michelle Shory is a veteran language educator with 26 years of experience in five states. She is currently an ESL teacher and instructional coach at Seneca High School in the Jefferson County public schools in Louisville, Ky. Michelle also works as an adjunct instructor for Eastern Kentucky University and Indiana University Southeast for their ESL endorsement programs:

Dialogue journaling is an incredibly effective strategy that can significantly enhance relationships and learning across all subjects. As an ESL teacher, I’ve witnessed my students’ remarkable language growth through regular dialogue journaling and I’ve also experienced its benefits as a student in my doctoral classes.

To embark on this journey, one only needs a notebook or digital document to initiate a written conversation. While daily journaling is ideal, even weekly sessions can yield significant results. Remember, there are only two rules: Keep the conversation flowing by responding to each entry and refrain from correcting grammar or spelling. The dialogue journal should be a safe space where students feel comfortable expressing themselves.

Here are a few reasons why I highly recommend dialogue journaling. First, it encourages students to reflect on their personal and academic experiences, fostering a deeper understanding of their thoughts, emotions, and reactions. Through writing, students can develop self-awareness and identify areas for improvement as they articulate their understanding in a coherent and organized manner. Moreover, journaling allows students to personalize their learning, reflect on their progress, and consolidate key concepts. This process of active recall strengthens memory retention and highlights the personal relevance of their education.

Additionally, journaling enables students to track their progress over time, documenting goals, milestones, and achievements. This practice cultivates independence and helps students articulate their aspirations more effectively. It also allows teachers to offer personalized feedback and encouragement.

Beyond academic benefits, journaling supports emotional regulation and stress reduction. It serves as an outlet for students to process their emotions, reducing stress and managing anxiety associated with the learning process. By expressing their feelings, fears, or frustrations in writing, students support their emotional well-being and develop effective coping strategies. Furthermore, educators aware of these emotions can better understand and support their students.

To start dialogue journaling, establish a regular time and space for writing. Consider dedicating a few minutes at the beginning or end of each class period. Remember to respond to each entry and ask questions, creating a space where students feel seen, heard, and valued.

Thanks to Rebecca, Irina, Andrew, and Michelle for contributing to today’s post.

Guests answered this question:

What is the best instructional strategy that you have used that can be applied across multiple content areas?

