Math Trauma Is Real. Here’s How You Can Prevent It
Opinion
Mathematics Opinion

Math Trauma Is Real. Here’s How You Can Prevent It

Why too many students end up deciding, “This math stuff isn’t for me”
By Viveka Vaughn — March 19, 2023 5 min read
Image of a student with books in a huge classroom with equations everywhere.
iStock/Getty Images
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL
Viveka Vaughn
Viveka Vaughn is an associate professor in the mathematics department at Spelman College. Her research focuses on equity issues in mathematics.

Toward the end of last school year, I sat on a virtual mathematics panel discussing the resilience of students in the face of COVID-19’s traumatic educational consequences. I began to examine the social-emotional implications of the pandemic in a field I have been teaching in for over 20 years: mathematics.

The pandemic exacerbated the inequities of educational resources, leaving many students, especially those from high-needs districts, behind mathematically. These widening disparities are particularly damaging for students already at risk for “checking out” of math because of hostile classroom experiences.

Whenever I inform people of my occupation, they are animated with a look of joy or misery as they remember their feelings for math—and it’s usually the latter. They often regale me with stories of negative classroom experiences or encounters, usually involving a teacher embarrassing or ridiculing them in class.

“I writhed like a snake over coals if it came near me,” writes poet Chase Twichell in the poem about “Math Trauma.” This sentiment is echoed in many of the anecdotal stories about people’s math experiences.

One person vividly remembered trying to gain clarity on a math concept and the teacher replying, in front of the class, “That was a dumb question.” They never asked a question in a math class again. For many, that one experience became so traumatic that it led them to ignore math and any of its adjacent fields of study.

For me, math trauma is an event (or a sequence of events) where an educator or another person of authority chooses to embarrass, scorn, or deride students for their mistakes rather than celebrate their courage. That math trauma is then triggered whenever they encounter a math problem or math conversation for the duration of their academic years. Even outside of school, they refuse to recognize daily habits such as balancing a checkbook, counting money, or estimating prices as practicing math.

As an undergraduate, an academic adviser told me that I would never complete a math degree, let alone get a Ph.D. in anything. That, for me, was a traumatic moment. It was commonplace for people to underestimate my abilities based on my race, gender, and public school background.

Instead of letting those negative comments and assumptions dominate and traumatize me, they became my motivation and launching pad for success. I always remembered the teachers I had in middle and high school who reinforced courage, leadership, and discipline.

As a first-generation college student, I took inspiration from the television show “A Different World” as a positive image of a Black college experience. In one episode, a professor made her class stand up and recite the chant, “You are a voice in this world and you deserve to be heard.” As I faced discrimination in math, this mantra continued to resonate with me. I also had a community of family, friends, and mentors that helped me counter those negative stereotypes and prevent math trauma from taking root.

However, many students who don’t receive such encouragement and support end up reacting to negative experiences in the classroom by concluding, “This math stuff isn’t for me.”

Math trauma may be amplified for underrepresented groups in math. As a field historically dominated by white men, mathematics is rife with norms that have excluded women and students of color. Stereotype threat and teachers’ preconceived notions of students’ math abilities can further hinder minoritized groups. If we want to diversify the math arena, alleviating math trauma and encouraging math curiosity from all races and gender is necessary.

Why focus on this issue now? As educators recovering from the pandemic, we are channeling our creativity, innovation, and imagination through our pedagogy and curriculum. Let us extend this same gift to our students, especially in math. Now is our chance to reset, recalibrate, and create new norms in countering the previous standards that have been a disservice to our students.

We must eliminate bias and assumptions about our students and permit time for them to process, develop, and construct math abilities, comprehension, and reasoning. As we plan novel ways to teach in this new normal, let us move forward with a renewed zeal to leave outdated standards in the past.

For educators, especially those teaching students of color, I caution you to be careful on the assumptions, biases, and predispositions you bring to the classroom. Focus on supporting and encouraging young minds in math class and appreciating their ingenuity.

My teaching goal is to convey a culture of acceptance and appreciation of differentiated math abilities. At the beginning of each semester, I introduce my students to psychologist Carol Dweck’s concept of fixed mindsets vs. growth mindsets. We focus on why it’s important to understand how the brain grows and how learning is malleable and not static. However, I wonder if we educators have more of a fixed perspective when it comes to believing in our students.

For the past 12 years, I have attended an improvisation class, where I learned a valuable technique that I now incorporate into my math instruction: the “Yes, and...” principle. With this approach of accepting and expanding on whatever was just said, no question is ever unimportant. With each question that a student asks, we can recalibrate. This creates a teachable moment and the chance to revise my strategy to help students find the correct answer. Many times, I encourage students to explain their reasoning of a problem without providing a final answer. This encourages students to see themselves as math thinkers.

Let us not be the reason students feel deterred or traumatized from pursuing math or another STEM subject. We must encourage and acknowledge our students’ strengths whenever we can. We can also provide all our students with the necessary tools to become effective and proficient in math. Once we institutionalize these strategies in our classrooms, then perhaps the next time you tell someone you teach math, you’ll get a smile of delight.

Events

Tue., March 21, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Special Education Webinar Big Goals, Small Start: Building MTSS to Scale
MTSS is a powerful framework for supporting student success, but implementation can be challenging. Learn from districts about their MTSS success stories and challenges.
Content provided by Panorama Education
Register
Wed., March 22, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Recruitment & Retention Webinar Exploring Staff Shortage Impact on Education
Learn about the impact of staff shortages, changing roles of educators, and how technology supports teachers & students.
Content provided by Promethean
Register
Thu., March 23, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Assessment Webinar Improving Outcomes on State Assessments with Data-Driven Strategies
State testing is around the corner! Join us as we discuss how teachers can use formative data to drive improved outcomes on state assessments.
Content provided by Instructure
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Mathematics Spotlight Spotlight on Closing the Math Achievement Gap
This Spotlight will help you change students’ perspective of math, transform PD and instruction for math teachers, and more.
Mathematics Students' Data Literacy Is Slipping, Even as Jobs Demand the Skill
And fewer teachers report placing a “moderate” or “heavy” emphasis on the topic.
Sarah Schwartz
2 min read
Image of students working with data.
E+
Mathematics Leader To Learn From Making Math Matter: A District Leader's Mission
As a teacher, Tonya Clarke sought to change the way her students saw math. Now, she's bringing her vision districtwide.
Sarah Schwartz
11 min read
Tonya Clarke, coordinator of K–12 mathematics in the division of school leadership and improvement for Clayton County Public Schools in Jonesboro, Ga., helps students with geometry at Adamson Middle School.
Tonya Clarke, coordinator of K–12 mathematics in the division of school leadership and improvement for the Clayton County Public Schools in Jonesboro, Ga., helps students with geometry while observing an 8th grade math class at Adamson Middle School late last year.
Dustin Chambers for Education Week
Mathematics Photo Essay PHOTOS: Inspired by Jonesboro's Math Superhero
Photographer Dustin Chambers reflects on his day with Tonya Clarke, a member of the 2023 class of Leaders To Learn From.
4 min read
Students walk past pennants for various universities and colleges in the hallway at Adamson Middle School.
University and college pennants adorn the walls at Adamson Middle School in Clayton County, Ga.
Dustin Chambers for Education Week
Load More ▼