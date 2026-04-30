Increases in Teacher Pay Offset by Inflation, Union Analysis Shows
Teaching Profession

Increases in Teacher Pay Offset by Inflation, Union Analysis Shows

By Jennifer Vilcarino — April 30, 2026 2 min read
Image of a teacher's desk with the words "Pay Day" ghosted on the background.
Collage by Laura Baker/Education Week with Canva
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

While average teacher pay appears to have jumped over last year, when adjusted for inflation, the increase was much smaller, according to a new report by the nation’s largest teachers’ union.

The National Education Association estimates that teacher salaries rose from $71,985 to $74,495 in 2024–25, a 3.5% increase from the year before. But when comparing the current average teacher salary to that of 10 years ago, there is a decrease of 4.6%, when accounting for inflation, according to the report.

“Educators are the foundation of our public schools, yet too many are overworked, underpaid, and unable to keep up with the cost of living,” NEA President Becky Pringle said in a press release. “When we fail to support them, students and communities suffer.”

See Also

Lead images complilation 1720 x 1150 (4)
Laura Baker/Education Week via Canva
Teaching Profession Here's Why Teachers Say They Haven't Quit
Olina Banerji, April 15, 2026
1 min read

Teacher pay has long been a pain point for many in the field. While a proposal for a minimum salary of $60,000 for teachers was reintroduced by federal lawmakers last year, those efforts have failed to gain traction.

Teacher salaries in some states correspond with high costs of living

The areas with the highest teacher salaries are California ($103,552), New York ($98,655), and Washington, D.C ($96,589). All three are also among the top jurisdictions with the highest cost of living, according to the Missouri Economic Research & Information Center.

Those states with the lowest salary, under $60,000, include Mississippi ($54,975), Florida ($56,663), and Louisiana ($56,785). When ordering states from lowest to highest cost of living, Mississippi ranks second, Louisiana ranks 19th, and Florida ranks 32nd.

See Also

A kindergarten teacher works one-on-one with a student during a small-group math activity.
A kindergarten teacher works one-on-one with a student during a small-group math activity.
Allison Shelley for All4Ed
Teaching Profession Data Average Teacher Pay Increased Again This Year—Sort of. See How Your State Fared
Jennifer Vilcarino, May 7, 2025
3 min read

According to the Florida Education Association, the average cost for a family with one child and one adult is $63,853, just above the average teacher’s salary. And in Louisiana, there is a ballot measure that, if approved, would boost teacher salaries and school support workers by $2,250 and $1,125, respectively, in the 2026-27 school year. However, a similar proposal was rejected by voters last year.

The areas that saw salaries increase the most in the last year were Nevada (11.8%), Washington, D.C. (9.7%), and Delaware (7.6%).

Education support professionals didn’t experience large changes

Education support professionals who work full-time, which is considered 30 hours per week, earned on average $38,494, about $1,400 more than last year.

But when adjusting for inflation, the salary increase was actually only $300, the report found. Comparing salaries between now and a decade ago, there is a 9% decrease for education support professionals when adjusted for inflation.

Similar to teachers, ESPs earn 13% more in states where they have collective bargaining rights.

Support professionals have been called the “backbone” of the classroom. In recent years, their job has become more demanding as they help cover staffing shortages, too. While most work full-time, their salaries put them in a position to take up two or more jobs outside of education.

“Every educator should be able to serve students and be paid a thriving wage, not just a living wage,” said Robert Gaines, a paraprofessional, during a press briefing about the reports by NEA.

“Because one job should be enough for a public servant.”

Jennifer Vilcarino
Digital News Reporter Education Week
Jennifer Vilcarino is a digital news reporter for Education Week.
Related Tags:
Salaries & Benefits

Events

Thu., May 14, 2026, 3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. ET
Jobs Regional K-12 Virtual Career Fair: DMV
Find teaching jobs and K-12 education jubs at the EdWeek Top School Jobs virtual career fair.
Register
Tue., May 05, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Artificial Intelligence Webinar Making AI Work in Schools: From Experimentation to Purposeful Practice
AI use is expanding in schools. Learn how district leaders can move from experimentation to coordinated, systemwide impact.
Content provided by Frontline Education
Register
Wed., May 06, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Student Well-Being & Movement Webinar Building Resilient Students: Leadership Beyond the Classroom
How can schools build resilient, confident students? Join education leaders to explore new strategies for leadership and well-being.
Content provided by IMG Academy
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Teaching Profession Download 5 Strategies for Supporting K-12 Teachers: Lessons From California
This resource discusses the main takeaways from a March 2026 live event hosted by Education Week and EdSource.
1 min read
Attendees and panelists partake in breakout sessions during the State of Teaching event in San Francisco in March 2026.
Attendees and panelists partake in breakout sessions during the State of Teaching event in San Francisco in March 2026.
Andrew Reed/EdSource
Teaching Profession Q&A Teach For America's Tutoring Focus Is Now Helping Drive Teacher Recruitment
The education corps is rebounding from pandemic losses, thanks in large part to a burgeoning tutor focus.
Sarah D. Sparks
4 min read
Teach for America teacher Channler Williams with kindergartners at Templeton Elementary School in Riverdale, MD on April 12, 2016. Teach for America has seen its applicants drop in each of the last three years so they are retooling the way they recruit students. One thing they are doing is taking prospects to see TFA teachers at work. Today, students from Georgetown and George Washington University got a glimpse of life in the classroom and Mrs's Williams class was among those visited.
Teach For America has had success getting undergraduates to tutor, some of whom later go into its teaching corps. The organization is seeking ways how to respond to newer teachers' needs and expectations. TFA teacher Channler Williams works with her kindergartners at Templeton Elementary School in Riverdale, Md. on April 12, 2016.
Linda Davidson/The Washington Post via Getty
Teaching Profession 2026 Teacher of the Year Preps History Students for a Diverse and Divisive World
Leon Smith of Pennsylvania engages high school students in new angles on seemingly well-trodden topics and events.
Sarah D. Sparks
3 min read
Teacher of the Year Leon Smith on March 25, 2026 Haverford High School in Pennsylvania.
The 2026 Teacher of the Year, Leon Smith, in his classroom at Haverford High School in Pennsylvania on March 25, 2026,
Courtesy of the Council of Chief State School Officers
Teaching Profession Flexibility and Teamwork Are Key to Rebuilding Teacher Confidence, Morale
Lone Star teachers and principals show the little ways schools can support teacher morale.
Sarah D. Sparks
3 min read
Attendees during the State of Teaching event in San Antonio on April 14, 2026.
Attendees share stories during Education Week's State of Teaching event in San Antonio on April 14, 2026. Many said that helping make the job more flexible for teachers could go some ways to making the job feel more sustainable.
Kaylee Domzalski/Education Week