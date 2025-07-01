As you know, this blog is set up for readers to send in questions (or I think up questions myself), and then I invite guests to contribution 300- or 400-word responses..

I know a lot of educators and, in fact, have already begun to arrange guest responses for the 40 questions I plan on tackling next school year.

However, there are a far greater number of talented educators who I do not know.

If you are an experienced educator and feel that you can write well, I’d love to invite you to write a 300-word response to one of those upcoming questions.

If you’re interested, please send me an email at lferlazzo@epe.org saying:

* Your name, what you teach, where you teach, and for how long you’ve taught; and

* What areas of education you think you are particularly qualified to advise on (ed tech, math, classroom management, etc.)

Two to four sentences are sufficient.

Then, I’ll send you a question or questions to choose from in those areas and invite you to write a 300-word response to it by Sept. 1. I’ve done this activity for the past several years and have published all the contributions I received as a result of my invitation (though I can’t offer a guarantee that I’ll publish what you write). They may be edited for length and clarity.

I need to hear from you by July 15 or you need to be one of the first 30 educators responding to this request—whichever comes first.

Unfortunately, I can’t offer any financial compensation to contributors.

I look forward to hearing from you.

