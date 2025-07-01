Educators, Want to Share Your Expertise, Ideas, Opinions? Contribute to This Blog
Opinion Blog

Classroom Q&A

With Larry Ferlazzo

In this EdWeek blog, an experiment in knowledge-gathering, Ferlazzo will address readers’ questions on classroom management, ELL instruction, lesson planning, and other issues facing teachers. Send your questions to lferlazzo@epe.org. Read more from this blog.

Teaching Opinion

Educators, Want to Share Your Expertise, Ideas, Opinions? Contribute to This Blog

By Larry Ferlazzo — July 01, 2025 1 min read
Conceptual illustration of classroom conversations and fragmented education elements coming together to form a cohesive picture of a book of classroom knowledge.
Sonia Pulido for Education Week
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL
Larry Ferlazzo
Opinion Contributor Education Week
Larry Ferlazzo is a former award-winning high school English and social studies teacher of more than two decades.
wouldyouliketowrite

As you know, this blog is set up for readers to send in questions (or I think up questions myself), and then I invite guests to contribution 300- or 400-word responses..

I know a lot of educators and, in fact, have already begun to arrange guest responses for the 40 questions I plan on tackling next school year.

However, there are a far greater number of talented educators who I do not know.

If you are an experienced educator and feel that you can write well, I’d love to invite you to write a 300-word response to one of those upcoming questions.

If you’re interested, please send me an email at lferlazzo@epe.org saying:

* Your name, what you teach, where you teach, and for how long you’ve taught; and

* What areas of education you think you are particularly qualified to advise on (ed tech, math, classroom management, etc.)

Two to four sentences are sufficient.

Then, I’ll send you a question or questions to choose from in those areas and invite you to write a 300-word response to it by Sept. 1. I’ve done this activity for the past several years and have published all the contributions I received as a result of my invitation (though I can’t offer a guarantee that I’ll publish what you write). They may be edited for length and clarity.

I need to hear from you by July 15 or you need to be one of the first 30 educators responding to this request—whichever comes first.

Unfortunately, I can’t offer any financial compensation to contributors.

I look forward to hearing from you.

The opinions expressed in Classroom Q&A With Larry Ferlazzo are strictly those of the author(s) and do not reflect the opinions or endorsement of Editorial Projects in Education, or any of its publications.

Events

Thu., July 10, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. ET
Jobs Virtual Career Fair for Teachers and K-12 Staff
Find teaching jobs and K-12 education jubs at the EdWeek Top School Jobs virtual career fair.
Register
Thu., July 17, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 4:15 p.m. ET
Mathematics K-12 Essentials Forum Helping Students Succeed in Math
Register
Thu., September 18, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Student Well-Being Live Online Discussion A Seat at the Table: The Power of Emotion Regulation to Drive K-12 Academic Performance and Wellbeing
Wish you could handle emotions better? Learn practical strategies with researcher Marc Brackett and host Peter DeWitt.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Teaching How Playing Chess Can Boost Academic Learning
Experts argue that by playing chess, students can learn valuable skills that can benefit them in the classroom.
Jennifer Vilcarino
3 min read
Students from the Chess Club rearrange pieces on the board as they play friendly games against each other at Renaissance High School in Detroit, Mich., on April 24, 2023.
Students from the Chess Club rearrange pieces on the board as they play friendly games against each other at Renaissance High School in Detroit, Mich., on April 24, 2023. Chess can teach students important skills used in academia, experts said.
Emily Elconin for Education Week
Teaching Opinion Correlation? Causation? Effect Sizes? What Should a Teacher Trust?
Understanding research implications for the classroom is key to determining student outcomes.
Larry Ferlazzo
5 min read
Conceptual illustration of classroom conversations and fragmented education elements coming together to form a cohesive picture of a book of classroom knowledge.
Sonia Pulido for Education Week
Teaching Opinion Advice for Beginning—and Veteran—Teachers
Larry Ferlazzo offers advice for new teachers gleaned from his many years of experience in the classroom.
Larry Ferlazzo
3 min read
Conceptual illustration of classroom conversations and fragmented education elements coming together to form a cohesive picture of a book of classroom knowledge.
Sonia Pulido for Education Week
Teaching Opinion Students Can Easily Fall for Dangerous Messaging. What Teachers Can Do
Bad feelings and alienation can plague young people. You can address those emotions in the classroom.
Larry Ferlazzo
4 min read
Conceptual illustration of classroom conversations and fragmented education elements coming together to form a cohesive picture of a book of classroom knowledge.
Sonia Pulido for Education Week
Load More ▼