By Larry Ferlazzo — April 19, 2022 1 min read
Images shows colorful speech bubbles that say "Q," "&," and "A."
iStock/Getty
Larry Ferlazzo
Larry Ferlazzo is an English and social studies teacher at Luther Burbank High School in Sacramento, Calif.

As you know, this blog is set up so readers can send me questions, and then I invite guests to contribute 400- or 500-word responses, as well as shorter reader comments.

I know a lot of educators, and, in fact, many have already contributed responses to questions for the fall.

However, there are a far greater number of talented educators I do not know. Every year, I put out a public invitation to readers who might want to answer some questions.

If you are are currently working as an educator in a K-12 school and feel that you can write well, I’d love to invite you to write a 400- to 500-word response to one of those upcoming questions.

If you’re interested, please email me at lferlazzo@epe.org and include:

* Your name, what you teach, where you teach, and how long you’ve taught

* The areas of education for which you think you’re particularly qualified to give advice (ed-tech, math, classroom management, etc.)

Two to four sentences would be sufficient.

Then, I’ll send you some questions to choose from and invite you to write a response to one or more of them by July 1. I’ve done this activity for the past eight years and have published all the contributions I received as a result of my invitation (though I can’t offer a guarantee that I’ll publish what you write).

I would need to hear from you by May 1, or you need to be one of the first 30 educators responding to this request—whichever comes first.

Unfortunately, I can’t offer any financial compensation to contributors.

I look forward to hearing from you.

wouldyouliketowrite

