More than 120 years ago, W.E.B. Du Bois introduced complex and data-driven portraits of Black American life at the turn of the 20th century. Showcased at the 1900 Paris Exposition, these revolutionary hand-drawn “data portraits ,” were created by Du Bois and his team at Atlanta University to illustrate the progress and experiences of Black Americans since emancipation. Their data points included public school enrollment, occupations , property ownership, and educational attainment.

Du Bois’ pioneering work in data visualization remains highly relevant today as data literacy becomes increasingly essential in modern mathematics education. The ability to read, interpret, and communicate data is critical across industries, yet the K-12 education system struggles to meet this growing demand equitably by preparing all students.

The significant gaps are widened by uneven implementation of data-literacy education across states, limited teacher training in the discipline, and a lack of comprehensive data-science and data-literacy curricula, according to Data Science 4 Everyone . This shortfall is particularly concerning given the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ projection that jobs requiring data fluency will grow by 36% from 2021 to 2031.

Workforce readiness is not the only urgent reason to foster this skill in all K-12 students. From interpreting health statistics to evaluating policy claims, data literacy is a foundational skill for navigating modern life. Only 17% of teachers report receiving training in using data during their preparation programs—despite 77% of teachers reporting that their school leaders encourage them to use data in their jobs. We need systemic reform to integrate data science into curricula and provide educators with the resources they need to teach data literacy.

To prepare students for the future, we must incorporate applications of data science , mathematical modeling, and statistical modeling into K-12 mathematics education. This approach builds confidence in transitioning from data consumption to data production.

Such efforts should aim higher than just technical proficiency, instead embracing a humanistic stance that acknowledges the personal, cultural, and sociopolitical dimensions of data work. As recent research has highlighted, how students interact with data is deeply shaped by their identities, cultural contexts, and broader societal narratives.

One example of this approach in action is the data education nonprofit trubel&co , where high school students build STEM skills by tackling community-based challenges. Through partnerships with local schools, students develop proficiency in geospatial data science while researching complex problems such as coastal erosion, water quality, and climate change.

In a similar vein, the state of Massachusetts offers a comprehensive program designed to connect high school students with in-demand industry sectors. These partnerships incorporate coursework and work-based learning experiences. The framework also integrates data literacy through civics projects and specialized data-science modules. By developing foundational skills in data science and building partnerships with higher education institutions, the program creates a clear pathway to data-science careers through connections with community colleges and universities.

In my role at Just Equations, I have worked closely with the University of Texas at Austin’s Charles A. Dana Center, whose data-science framework offers several actionable steps that advocates, educators, and policymakers can take to ensure every student is prepared for a data-driven future. To make sure that happens, we must:

Update math and science frameworks for data literacy. State and district leaders should conduct a comprehensive review of existing math and science frameworks to integrate data literacy, mathematical and statistical modeling, and quantitative-reasoning concepts into the curricula. A national framework for data-science education is already in development, thanks to the dedication and collaboration of leaders in data-science education, education policy, K-12 educators, curriculum specialists, university faculty, and industry representatives. This ongoing effort demonstrates a strong commitment to our students’ futures and could provide a foundation that states can adapt to their specific needs and contexts. A number of states, including California, Minnesota, New Jersey, Oregon, Virginia, and West Virginia, have already paved the way by adopting data-science frameworks.

Invest in educator professional development. Now more than ever, states and districts need to build ecosystems of support with professional learning associations that can provide comprehensive training programs to equip educators with essential skills in data analysis, interpretation, and application across various subject areas. These programs should feature engaging workshops and courses focused on data-visualization techniques, statistical analysis, and data-driven decisionmaking strategies. To maximize their impact, ongoing support and resources should be provided, alongside continuous learning opportunities. Such initiatives enhance educators' capabilities and foster a data-literate educational environment.

Foster cross-disciplinary partnerships. Cross-disciplinary partnerships in education are revolutionizing how students learn by bridging academic departments and real-world applications. These collaborations, involving math, science, social studies, and technology, create interdisciplinary projects that engage students with practical problem-solving using real data.

These steps will create a more robust and relevant educational system that prepares students for the challenges and opportunities of the future.

As we prepare students for a data-driven world, the ability to interpret complex data and make informed decisions will be crucial in driving innovation and addressing pressing global challenges.