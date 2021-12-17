Majority of Educators Believe Parents Should Be Involved in Curriculum Choices
Majority of Educators Believe Parents Should Be Involved in Curriculum Choices

By Ileana Najarro — December 17, 2021 1 min read
Parents across the nation are seemingly up in arms about the ways teachers talk about race, LGBTQ identities, religion, and climate change. They’re confronting school board members, recording and posting classroom lessons on social media and urging politicians to crack down on what’s allowed to be discussed in class.

How do educators feel about the issue?

Last month, the EdWeek Research Center in a nationally representative survey asked more than 1,300 district leaders, school leaders, and teachers how they feel about teaching politicized topics in the classroom, and about parental involvement in choosing or weighing in on the selection of curricula and learning materials.

Here’s what they said.

*Respondents are district leaders, principals, and teachers.

SOURCE: EdWeek Research Center survey, 2021

Ileana Najarro
Staff Writer Education Week
Ileana Najarro is a reporter for Education Week covering race and opportunity in schools across the country.

