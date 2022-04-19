Kurt Russell, a History Teacher From Ohio, Is the 2022 National Teacher of the Year
Teaching Profession

Kurt Russell, a History Teacher From Ohio, Is the 2022 National Teacher of the Year

By Madeline Will — April 19, 2022 4 min read
National Teacher of the Year Kurt Russell of Oberlin High School.
Kurt Russell, the 2022 National Teacher of the Year, in his classroom at Oberlin High School in Oberlin, Ohio.
Courtesy of Cody York Photography
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Kurt Russell, a veteran high school history teacher in Oberlin, Ohio, has been named the 2022 National Teacher of the Year.

Russell, who teaches courses like U.S. history, International Baccalaureate History of the Americas, and African American History at Oberlin High School, was named the national awardee today on CBS Mornings. Russell, who is in his 25th year in the classroom, is also the school’s head varsity basketball coach and the faculty adviser to the Black Student Union.

Russell, who teaches at the same high school he attended, wanted to be a teacher since he was in kindergarten. “I’m just so proud to be a part of this profession,” Russell told Education Week after the announcement, adding that he was “excited, nervous, humbled—all the above.”

Russell plans to use his platform as National Teacher of the Year to advocate for culturally responsive curricula and a more diverse teaching profession. Only 20 percent of teachers are teachers of color, and just 2 percent of teachers are Black men.

“If I could be just a small part of a larger change, it would mean so much to me,” said Russell, who is Black. He added that in addition to more teachers of color, he also wants to see more male teachers in early grades and more women teaching STEM classes.

And Russell said his own students have “grown tremendously” from having a curriculum that reflects the diversity of their experiences.

“Students have been able to handle discourse a little bit better [and have] tough conversations with respect,” Russell said. “This is a country that is made up of so many great different individuals, so many different cultures and races and religions. And what I try to bring into my classroom are those different aspects—making sure that the narratives of others are being told through stories.”

CBS Mornings featured several of Russell’s students, who spoke of his passion in the classroom and his commitment to their learning.

“Mr. Russell always strives for every student to succeed in his classroom,” said Cam Thompson, a senior.

“He wants us to truly engage with one another and embrace new ideas,” said senior Anna Fritz. “The biggest lesson I’ve learned from him is to confront the uncomfortable.”

Even so, there has been a wave of conservative legislation in states and school board policies to limit how and whether topics such as race, racism, and LGBTQ issues are taught in schools. In Ohio, where Russell teaches, a bill was introduced earlier this month that would prohibit any “textbook, instructional material, or academic curriculum that promotes any divisive or inherently racist concept,” which could include critical race theory, intersectional theory, the New York Times’ 1619 Project, or diversity, equity, and inclusion learning outcomes.

Some of the electives Russell teaches—like one on race, gender, and oppression, which has a unit on the Black Lives Matter movement—would likely be controversial, but Russell said they’re popular among students of all races at his school. In February, he told Education Week that he feels he has a responsibility to tell the truth to students.

“Adults feel as though our students are unable to have these tough conversations. Students don’t feel that way in my experience,” he said. “Students are willing, and it makes students more engaged in the learning process.”

An ambassador for educators

As National Teacher of the Year, Russell will serve as an ambassador for an exhausted workforce—new survey results show that teacher job satisfaction has hit an all-time low this year.

“Everyone has a favorite teacher, right? That’s the impact of teaching,” Russell told Education Week in February. “Does it get hard sometimes? Yes. Does it get frustrating sometimes? Yes. But at the end of the day, it is so, so worth it. There is not a profession, in my humble experience, that has made or is making a bigger impact than teaching.”

Russell was selected by a national committee from a pool of 55 state teachers of the year who hail from 49 states, the District of Columbia, the Department of Defense Education Activity, and U.S. territories. Illinois did not name a new state teacher of the year in 2022.

The committee includes representatives from 17 education groups and is run by the Council of Chief State School Officers, which facilitates the award.

The other three finalists were: Whitney Aragaki, a high school science teacher in Hilo, Hawaii; Autumn Rivera, a 6th grade science teacher in Glenwood Springs, Colo.; and Joseph Welch, an 8th grade U.S. history teacher in Pittsburgh.

Typically, the national winner and the other state teachers of the year are honored in a ceremony at the White House. The details of this year’s ceremony haven’t yet been announced. In October, First Lady Jill Biden and President Joe Biden honored both the 2020 and 2021 state teachers of the year in a celebration on the South Lawn, making up for the cancelation of the 2020 ceremony.

Juliana Urtubey, an elementary special educator in Las Vegas, won the national award in 2021. She was the third special education teacher to receive the honor in the award’s history, which spans seven decades.

Madeline Will
Staff Writer Education Week
Madeline Will is a reporter for Education Week who covers the teaching profession.
Related Tags:
Teacher Awards Teachers Ohio

Events

Thu., May 05, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
English-Language Learners Webinar Using Culturally Responsive Teaching To Support English-Language Learning
Explore how to apply culturally responsive teaching to equitably teach students who are learning English as a second language.
Register
Mon., April 25, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Student Well-Being Webinar A Trauma-Informed Approach To Accelerate Learning With Social-Emotional Learning
Accelerate learning through student programs focused on social-emotional learning and trauma-informed practices.
Content provided by Panorama Education
Register
Tue., April 26, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Reading & Literacy Webinar Getting Reading Right for All Kids
Experts will discuss science-backed teaching practices, supports, and strategies to ensure all students get the help and reading interventions they need.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Teaching Profession 'Disrespected' and 'Dissatisfied': 7 Takeaways From a New Survey of Teachers
A national survey paints a picture of an exhausted, disillusioned workforce.
Madeline Will
5 min read
Woman with head in hands and laptop open with notes, emails, puzzle pieces and to-do lists swirly around her.
Gina Tomko/Education Week and Getty
Teaching Profession Here's How Many Hours a Week Teachers Work
Just under half that time is devoted to directly teaching students, new survey results show.
Ileana Najarro
8 min read
Patrick Jiner, a seventh grade math teacher at Lake Middle School in Denver, passes out notebooks to his students on April 13, 2022.
Patrick Jiner teaches 7th grade math at Lake Middle School in Denver, where he logs many extra hours in the evenings and on weekends to plan lessons and respond to parents.
Rachel Woolf for Education Week
Teaching Profession Teacher Job Satisfaction Hits an All-Time Low
Just 12 percent of U.S. teachers are very satisfied with their jobs, a new survey finds.
Madeline Will
11 min read
LéAnn Cassidy, 57, sits in her middle school classroom in Connecticut. The 2018 Connecticut History Teacher of the Year and 2018 finalist for Connecticut Teacher of the Year, has been a classroom teacher for 34 years, but is considering retiring early.
LéAnn Cassidy, 57, sits in her middle school classroom in Connecticut. The 2018 Connecticut History Teacher of the Year and 2018 finalist for Connecticut Teacher of the Year has been a classroom teacher for 34 years, but is considering retiring early.
Christopher Capozziello for Education Week
Teaching Profession From Our Research Center A Profession in Crisis: Findings From a National Teacher Survey
The first annual Merrimack College Teacher Survey of the nation’s K-12 educators reveals stark declines in teacher morale in the past decade.
Holly Kurtz
4 min read
RC whitepaper Merrimack only classroom teacher social distance cropped
miljko/E+/Getty
Load More ▼