It’s Been a Tough Time for Teachers. But Students See Their Dedication, Survey Finds
Teaching Profession

It’s Been a Tough Time for Teachers. But Students See Their Dedication, Survey Finds

By Alyson Klein — April 24, 2023 1 min read
Image of a high school student talking with a teacher.
SDI Productions/E+
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Teachers are working hard to make up academic ground lost during the pandemic, help students navigate a mental health crisis, and understand the impact of new technologies like ChatGPT.

One piece of good news? Their effort isn’t going unnoticed by the people who matter most: students.

More than four in five teens—81 percent—said they believed their teachers were motivated to help them learn, compared with 19 percent who believe their teachers are unmotivated, according to a survey conducted by the EdWeek Research Center.

In fact, more than one in three students—37 percent—said their teachers are “very motivated” to teach them. Just 6 percent said they are very unmotivated, according to the survey, which included 1,011 teenagers and was conducted in late December and early January.

Teachers’ efforts aren’t lost on their colleagues, principals, and district leaders, either. A similar percentage of teachers, principals, and district leaders—80 percent—who responded to a separate EdWeek Research Center survey, also conducted in December and January, said that they and other teachers in their school are motivated to help students learn. In fact, 41 percent of educators said that teachers in general are “very motivated” to teach right now.

“There’s no doubt that this has been an extremely difficult time for students, for teachers, for parents,” said Susan Moore Johnson, a research professor at the Harvard Graduate School of Education who studies the teaching profession. “But I still know that kids count on their teachers. I think they have very high expectations of their teachers. I think that that figure of 81 percent is pretty impressive given what [educators] have been through.”

Alyson Klein
Assistant Editor Education Week
Alyson Klein is an assistant editor for Education Week.

Events

Thu., May 11, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Assessment Webinar Reimagining Grading in K-12 Schools: A Conversation on the Value of Standards-Based Grading
Hear from K-12 educational leaders and explore standards-based grading benefits and implementation strategies and challenges
Content provided by Otus
Register
Tue., June 06, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Student Well-Being Webinar After-School Learning Top Priority: Academics or Fun?
Join our expert panel to discuss how after-school programs and schools can work together to help students recover from pandemic-related learning loss.
Register
Wed., April 26, 2023, 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
IT Management Webinar Strategies for Maintaining 1-to-1 Student Device Programs
Learn about best practices when developing and maintaining a successful 1-to-1 student device program.
Content provided by Dell Technologies
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Teaching Profession Opinion Teachers Don't Need More Self-Care. They Need Self-Efficacy
Several structural barriers leave many teachers feeling unable to achieve their professional goals. Here are 3 ways to start fixing that.
Sarah Caroleo
5 min read
Illustration of a female feeling confident over a checklist.
Rudzhan Nagiev/iStock/Getty
Teaching Profession Rebecka Peterson Finds the Good in Every School Day. She's the National Teacher of the Year
Peterson teaches high school math in Tulsa, Okla.
Madeline Will
5 min read
Rebecka Peterson, a high school math teacher in Tulsa, Okla., is the 2023 National Teacher of the Year.
Rebecka Peterson, a high school math teacher in Tulsa, Okla., is the 2023 National Teacher of the Year.
Courtesy of Oklahoma State Department of Education
Teaching Profession From Euphoric Moments to Workplace Dysfunction, Teachers See Themselves in 'Abbott Elementary'
The show resonates especially strongly among educators of color.
Madeline Will
5 min read
Chris Perfetti, Lisa Ann Walter, Quinta Brunson, and Tyler James Williams play teachers on the ABC sitcom “Abbott Elementary.” Teachers say the show resonates with their experience.
Chris Perfetti, Lisa Ann Walter, Quinta Brunson, and Tyler James Williams play teachers on the ABC sitcom “Abbott Elementary.” Teachers say the show resonates with their experience.
Gilles Mingasson/ABC
Teaching Profession 'Poor for the Rest of Your Life’: Negative Messages Can Deter Prospective Teachers
Downbeat messages—especially from the media—can make would-be teachers think twice about a career.
Madeline Will
5 min read
Illustration of woman surrounded by different emojis.
iStock / Getty Images Plus
Load More ▼