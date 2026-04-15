Here’s Why Teachers Say They Haven’t Quit

Teaching is demanding work: long hours, low pay, and a profession increasingly shaped by the politicization of public education . Teachers also have to contend with worsening student behavior , the pressure to achieve better student outcomes , and limited autonomy in how they teach.

While teachers want smaller class sizes , funding for teacher training, hiring more paraprofessionals or counselors, and support for students with disabilities and different learning needs are under pressure. The list of stressors pushing teachers out of the profession is long.

But what makes them stay? In responses to a question Education Week posed on social media last month about what makes teachers stay in their jobs, teachers stated that their main reason for staying was their students and their love for teaching. Many described a sense of efficacy—feeling their work leads to better student outcomes—as central to their decision.

“I’ve worked in low-income, Title I schools my entire career, and I wouldn’t have it any other way,” said Joshua P., one respondent to the query. “I absolutely love making a positive impact on my kids’ lives. I don’t only teach my content, but I teach hard work, dedication, perseverance, success, etc. I love hearing success stories when they contact me years later. It’s the best feeling knowing I’m making a difference in our society.”

Educators also pointed to supportive school environments—including their relationships with colleagues and respect from administrators—as key reasons. Other teachers have more practical reasons for staying—some are too close to retirement to leave now, some stay for the pension, and some teachers simply don’t have the energy or time to start a new career.

Here are some responses that capture some of the reasons why teachers choose to stay in their jobs.

Teachers enjoy their working environment

Every time I have quit I have found my way back to the classroom, it’s my life calling apparently.

I have supportive admin who I philosophically agree with, amazing coworkers who are helpful, kind, and love kids, and I feel effective (thanks to quality math, science, and reading curricula). The system is working in our little microcosm. If any of those three variables change, I'm out.

I finally found a school where teachers are valued and respected.

I get to tell history stories all day. I am in a rural school that has behavior under control. They also leave me alone to teach.

I like my job—I enjoy working with kids. Beats the hell out of working with adults.

It’s actually still fun for me, I have almost three months off each year, and I’ll enjoy a decent retirement before age 60. Even crumbling professions have an upside!

It’s about purpose and students

Loans are forgiven, I love teaching every day and have 5 years left until retirement and I’m already sad that I only have 5 more classes to meet. My greatest gift presently is teaching reading. I love when my students realize ‘I can read!’

Teenagers are interesting and funny, and I’ve enjoyed working with them. I’m also pleased to be contributing to my community through my career field. I often wish I earned a better salary—financially, life can be tough—but as I near retirement, I look back knowing it’s been the right choice for me.

It’s a vocation. And good colleagues make it work. It fills my cup long term even if it drains my cup daily.

I wanted a meaningful life. I wanted an outlet for my creativity. I wanted to even the playing field for students of color. And I like working with teenagers.

Retirement and pension have a strong pull, but some lack options

I need my retirement!

No backup plan.

Pension. That is it. If it weren’t for the pensions, there wouldn’t be nearly enough teachers.

No alternative options. I need fulfillment and love the subject I teach, but there isn’t much efficacy on the part of students these days. And the level of coddling of students by the system and their parents is unbearable. I hate perpetuating such levels of dysfunction! I am authentically worried for the future.

I’m essentially trapped. I can’t go off and get another degree, and I don’t live in an area where I can market any of my other skills.

I am only staying to get my health care at 25 years and it is only 2 years away for me, then I am out!

Some teachers didn’t stick with it

I stayed in the profession for 27 years. Mainly for the joy the kids brought me by their smiles and being kids! The joy left when the district decided to tell me “What to teach, when and how to teach” the curriculum all for test scores. And district politics and bureaucracy drove me away, and covid influenced my decision too.