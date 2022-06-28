How to Close the STEM Achievement Gap for Indigenous Students: Feature Local Culture
Science

How to Close the STEM Achievement Gap for Indigenous Students: Feature Local Culture

By Lauraine Langreo — June 28, 2022 2 min read
Image shows a young student working on a laptop with a teacher.
E+/Getty
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL
New Orleans

Consider the reality for Indigenous students: high school dropout rates are higher than for other groups, math proficiency is lower, and attainment of college degrees is lower.

Some people might think the solution to that problem is to just add technology.

But a new study discussed at the 2022 International Society for Technology in Education conference found that any solution to the achievement gap needs to “consider the whole system,” because “students don’t learn in a vacuum,” said Maria Burns Ortiz, one of the co-authors of the study and the CEO of 7 Generation Games, an educational gaming company.

The study, conducted before the pandemic forced schools to turn to virtual learning, looked at what factors educators working in rural schools with predominantly Indigenous students believe impact those students’ achievement in science, technology, engineering, and math. The researchers interviewed 40 educators from 32 schools and after-school programs with at least 90 percent Indigenous students.

The analysis of the interviews found six major themes about what educators think would improve STEM achievement for Indigenous students: highly qualified staff, holistic STEM education, specific STEM curriculum and instruction, inclusion of local culture in education, technology infrastructure, and greater STEM funding.

The study was funded by a National Science Foundation grant that asked education companies to look into how technology can solve a problem in schools. But educators who were interviewed “strongly felt that you couldn’t just put in technology as a Band-Aid, that it wasn’t a stand-alone thing. It had to be integrated with everything else, with kids learning their culture, with individualized curriculum,” said lead author AnnMaria De Mars during an interview with Education Week before the conference. De Mars is the president of 7 Generation Games.

Researchers noted that the themes are connected to each other. Without highly qualified staff, schools can’t easily have a holistic STEM education or can’t easily include culture in STEM education or can’t have proper tech integration. Without funding, schools can’t hire qualified staff, schools can’t afford effective technology, and schools can’t provide curriculum materials.

To really solve the achievement gap, schools also have to solve this “spider web” of interconnected issues, the researchers said.

But at the end of the day, the priority for the educators in Indigenous communities was having a STEM curriculum that included local culture and tribal languages.

“It was really clear from the interviews that while integrating the curriculum and knowledge would be nice, [educators] really felt strongly that it needed to be reflective of their students’ specific tribal languages and cultures,” Burns Ortiz said.

“When [students] see things in context, it makes more sense to [them]. They memorize it better. They remember it better. They pay more attention to it,” said De Mars.

The researchers said that during interviews, some educators expressed concern that nothing practical was going to come out of the research. So the researchers, with funding from the USDA, created math games that included Indigenous culture to help students connect to what they were learning. Analysis of students’ use of the games found that students’ math scores improved significantly, De Mars said.

Lauraine Langreo
Staff Writer Education Week
Lauraine Langreo is an Education Week staff writer, covering education technology and learning environments.
Related Tags:
STEM Indigenous Students Students of Color Research Culturally Responsive Teaching

Events

Wed., June 29, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Law & Courts Webinar Future of the First Amendment: Exploring Trends in High School Students’ Views of Free Speech
Learn how educators are navigating student free speech issues and addressing controversial topics like gender and race in the classroom.
Content provided by The John S. and James L. Knight Foundation
Register
Thu., July 07, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Student Well-Being Webinar Start Strong With Solid SEL Implementation: Success Strategies for the New School Year
Join Satchel Pulse to learn why implementing a solid SEL program at the beginning of the year will deliver maximum impact to your students.
Content provided by Satchel Pulse
Register
Tue., July 19, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Science Webinar Real-World Problem Solving: How Invention Education Drives Student Learning
Hear from student inventors and K-12 teachers about how invention education enhances learning, opens minds, and preps students for the future.
Content provided by The Lemelson Foundation
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Science These 3 Latina Teachers Are Pushing the Boundaries of Computer Science Class
From California to Massachusetts to Puerto Rico, Latina educators are helping expand notions of what counts as "real" computer science.
Benjamin Herold
9 min read
Megan Bowen walks through the lesson plan for the day during class at Salem Academy Charter School in Salem, Mass., on April 25, 2022.
Megan Bowen walks through the lesson plan for the day during class at Salem Academy Charter School in Salem, Mass., on April 25, 2022.
Nathan Klima for Education Week
Science How to Make AP STEM Classes More Diverse and Inclusive
A new report found that cultivating students' sense of belonging helps encourage underrepresented students to enroll in AP STEM courses.
Ileana Najarro
5 min read
Black girl wearing face mask and protective glasses using microscope in laboratory
iStock/Getty Images Plus
Science Quiz Quiz Yourself: How Much Do You Know About Laying the Foundation for STEM Education?
Answer 7 questions to discover how to lay the foundation for STEM education.
Science Catching Up Native American Students in Science
The pandemic dealt a setback to science education for Native American students, but culturally relevant lessons could offer a path forward.
Sarah D. Sparks
7 min read
Conceptual illustration of a lone figure not fitting into the digital environment
Vanessa Solis/Education Week and Victor Grow/iStock
Load More ▼