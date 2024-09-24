It’s Banned Books Week. Have the Challenges to Books Slowed Down?
Equity & Diversity

It’s Banned Books Week. Have the Challenges to Books Slowed Down?

By Brooke Schultz — September 24, 2024 5 min read
Image of a bookshelf.
Luoman/E+
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Attempts to ban books in public schools are still prevalent—and efforts are still growing, according to findings from two organizations that track the number of book challenges and restrictions.

The data, compiled by the American Library Association and PEN America, were both released Sept. 23 as part of Banned Books Week, an annual week-long event highlighting censorship that runs from Sept. 22 to 28.

While the ALA found that challenges shrunk from the first eight months of this year compared to the same time period last year, PEN America found that bans surged last school year—roughly tripling in number from the year before. The organizations define bans and challenges differently, capture different time periods, and look at different pockets where bans might occur (PEN America tracks schools, while ALA looks at libraries and schools).

Still, both reports find that the numbers of bans and challenges are much higher than they were before the first wave of opposition to titles related to race and LGBTQ+ issues began several years ago.

ALA found that book challenges are still significantly higher than pre-2020 levels, reporting that there were 414 attempts to censor library materials between Jan. 1 and Aug. 31 this year. There were challenges to 1,128 titles, with a majority targeting books on race and gender and sexuality, particularly by or about people of color or LGBTQ+ people. There were fewer attempts this year compared to last year, according to ALA’s data, which found 695 attempts with 1,915 unique titles challenged during the same time period in 2023.

Though it’s encouraging to see fewer bans and challenges, it’s not surprising to see them persist, said ALA President Cindy Hohl.

“We understand that the current status of this campaign has continued to move forward in different states across the country as you see legislation being drafted to limit readers’ access to materials,” she said. “While we don’t see an increase in legislation being drafted, we continue to see states that hold strong opposition continue to share rhetoric within the community.”

Meanwhile, PEN America’s preliminary report found that more than 10,000 books were removed, at least temporarily, from public schools during the 2023-24 academic year, calling it a “dramatic increase”—roughly triple the number of books from the previous year. PEN counts any book that has been removed from students’ access as a ban, even if it is ultimately returned to the shelves.

“For it to have tripled, I will say even took me, as a researcher, by surprise,” said Sabrina Baeta, who worked on PEN America’s report and is a program manager for the organization.

Both organizations cautioned underreporting, noting that censorship can take shape in other ways: hesitancy in book selection, restrictions on school book purchases, removal from classroom collections, and cancellations of author visits and book fairs. Books can also be kept in restricted areas, not used in library displays, or kept “off limits.”

ALA tracks challenges from reports submitted by library professionals and news stories published nationally. PEN America uses public records and media reports to track their data.

Book bans happen at the state and local levels

Book bans skyrocketed in 2022 as statewide legislation took shape across the country, restricting what materials could be taught, or what books could be accessed in schools. The bans have continued to escalate, with state laws being the main driver of restricted access.

PEN estimates that about 8,000 of the bans last school year came from Florida and Iowa, two states with recently enacted laws restricting books that contain sexual content from schools.

But bans occur at the local level, too, with challenges to titles and materials playing out in school board meetings across the country. Restrictions have been met with lawsuits nationally, with rulings varying court to court. Research has found parents trust librarians to pick age-appropriate books, though they think certain books should have more oversight.

See also

The most banned books from the fall of 2022, according to PEN America.
The most banned books from the fall of 2022, according to PEN America.
Courtesy of PEN America
Reading & Literacy Interactive Book Bans Over the Years, in Charts
Eesha Pendharkar, April 28, 2023
2 min read

Opponents of restrictions on books say the challenges and bans largely target stories about people of color and LGBTQ+ people, denying young readers access to stories that reflect their experiences, and learning about others. In some districts, students have fought to reverse policy and have titles reinstated. Baeta called it a “manufactured moral panic,” noting that many of the books that are the subject of the restrictions are classics.

“We have to ask ourselves: Why is this happening now? Why is Dracula being banned? Why is James Baldwin being banned?” Baeta said.

Hohl said that librarians will get removal requests for books they don’t even have in their libraries, because lists circulate and are distributed by advocates online.

“Americans have freedoms, and those freedoms need to be upheld,” she said. “What Americans cannot do is make those choices for their neighbors. It’s important we continue to uphold everyone’s equal access, and that’s through First Amendment rights.”

Research finds trends in the types and locations of book bans

Katie Spoon, a doctoral candidate in computer science at the University of Colorado Boulder, studied the first wave of recent book challenges and bans in the 2021-22 school year, finding that many of the titles banned were children’s books and nonfiction books about historical figures and social issues—not the books she was accustomed to seeing on banned book displays in bookstores or libraries. They were disproportionately written by women and women of color, she said.

Spoon and fellow researchers found in their work that book bans took place in majority Republican counties where GOP margins had been shrinking over the past two decades, suggesting the book bans may act as a way to galvanize voters in those districts.

“It’s a combination of top-down and bottom-up actions,” she said. “You do have the larger political messaging from the Republican party, but then there’s organizations like Moms for Liberty, where individuals within the organization will go request that books be removed.”

Both librarians and teachers are stuck in a precarious place when it comes to book selection, experts say.

“Teachers are caught, because they want to be able to pick books that will engage their students,” said Ann David, who chairs the National Council of Teachers of English committee against censorship. “Either they can’t pick [certain books] or they could but they worry that a principal will come in and have a conversation, they’ll be named at a school board meeting, or attacked on social media. All of these things have happened. Their fear is well founded.”

Brooke Schultz
Staff Writer Education Week
Brooke Schultz is a staff writer for Education Week.

Events

Wed., September 25, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Recruitment & Retention Webinar Keep Talented Teachers and Improve Student Outcomes
Keep talented teachers and unlock student success with strategic planning based on insights from Apple Education and educational leaders. 
Register
Thu., September 26, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Families & the Community Webinar Family Engagement: The Foundation for a Strong School Year
Learn how family engagement promotes student success with insights from National PTA, AASA and leading districts and schools.  
Content provided by National Parent Teacher Association
Register
Thu., October 03, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Special Education Webinar How Early Adopters of Remote Therapy are Improving IEPs
Learn how schools are using remote therapy to improve IEP compliance & scalability while delivering outcomes comparable to onsite providers.
Content provided by Huddle Up
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Equity & Diversity Students Fell Behind During the Pandemic. Who Stayed Behind?
Not enough students are receiving the support they need, and there's a disproportionate toll on the most vulnerable students.
Brooke Schultz
7 min read
An elementary teacher delivers a lesson in Spanish in a dual-language immersion class.
An elementary teacher delivers a lesson in Spanish in a dual-language immersion class. A report found that vulnerable students bear the brunt of slow academic-recovery gains.
Allison Shelley for EDUimages
Equity & Diversity Another State Could Mandate Period Education. Will It Catch On?
Few states mandate menstrual education, as lawmakers nationally scrutinize what can be discussed about gender in the classroom.
Brooke Schultz
5 min read
Assembly member Lori Wilson, Chair of the California Legislative Black Caucus, attends a meeting of the California legislature on Monday, Aug. 5, 2024, in Sacramento, Calif.
Assembly member Lori Wilson attends a meeting of the California legislature on Monday, Aug. 5, 2024, in Sacramento, Calif. Wilson sponsored a student proposal for a menstrual education curriculum, which passed the state Senate on Aug. 28 and now goes to the Democratic governor.
Juliana Yamada/AP
Equity & Diversity Opinion 13 Ways Educators Get Culturally Responsive Teaching Wrong
Some teachers believe adding a few culturally relevant texts or activities to the existing curricula is sufficient. It's not.
Larry Ferlazzo
13 min read
Images shows colorful speech bubbles that say "Q," "&," and "A."
iStock/Getty
Equity & Diversity Explainer Religion in Public Schools, Explained
Public schools cannot promote any particular religion, and they must respect the individual religious beliefs of students and staff.
Evie Blad
10 min read
Bible laying on a school desk in an empty classroom full of desks.
E+
Load More ▼