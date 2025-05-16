How Teachers Get Through the Final Weeks of the School Year
Teaching

How Teachers Get Through the Final Weeks of the School Year

By Madeline Will — May 16, 2025 1 min read
Young female teacher with a diverse group of elementary school students surrounding her as she points to some papers on the table.
iStock/Getty
The 2024-25 school year is coming to an end—but before school lets out for summer break, teachers have to chart the course for the final stretch.

The last few weeks can be a difficult time to maintain students’ interest and engagement. Already, teachers have reported having a hard time keeping students on task this year, especially with distractions like cellphones and laptops. By the time the temperature heats up and summer break is in sight, students’ motivation is often sapped—and teachers, too, are just trying to make it to the last day.

In a social media query, Education Week asked teachers how they end the school year strong. In an informal LinkedIn poll that garnered more than 850 responses, 47% said they plan celebratory activities, 27% said they assign an end-of-year project, and 24% said they continue normal lessons.

Teachers shared more details on how they end the school year strong in the comment section, on both LinkedIn and Facebook. Here are some of their responses, lightly edited for length and clarity.

Maintain a routine—and keep the energy up

Teach until the last day and maintain routine! Incorporate some reflective and cumulative activity, but teaching and learning still happen. This is the key to surviving until the last day!
Tiffanie C.
Maintaining schedule and structure (3rd grade here) along with engaging projects that keep them busy. Fun right at the end. No countdowns!
Lisa S.
By maintaining a positive energy and not allowing my students to see how burnt out I feel. We are reading Romeo and Juliet right now and I am using coupons for homework help as a way to incentivize participation. I have put them in little Easter eggs, and it makes it just fun and silly. But heavy on maintaining the same energy because the moment they see you slouch, they'll slouch 10 times worse.
Leah C.

By continuing to plan high-quality, engaging activities that prepare them for the next year. When they are idle, they get in trouble.
Jennifer D.
[As the reading teacher], I sprinkle some fun in the last four days with themed days, but it’s 'focused fun' and only takes some of the day—not the full day. Kids have enough time off. Most countries are in school way longer than the U.S. I do a read-a-thon/beach theme day—wear sunglasses, bring a beach towel, and they read their favorite book with a buddy during small group time, while I’m still pulling students to work with. Another day, I do quick awards/end-of-year video, then back to learning. ... Each day is a sprinkle/dash of something fun but nothing too chaotic, and back to learning we go. Every second matters.
Jennifer D.

Lean into students’ interests

I try and capitalize on the interest of one of my harder-to-engage students. One of mine this year is currently obsessed with tornadoes, so a tornado unit it is! Plus I get to address some of our science standards that have been crowded out in the pursuit of state testing scores.
Jennifer H.
Have a 'Teach the Teacher' Day where students get to be the expert and teach the rest of the class.
Alexis N.
We end with a financial literacy unit. Students take an aptitude test and map out their lives!
Jen A.
Let the students plan the last four weeks of school—with guidelines of course.
Marcia H.
Passion projects and the 'big' presentation.
Frank B.

Mind over matter to get through the final slog

I keep working hard because I know [my son and I will] get undivided time together soon!
Amy M.
An ungodly amount of caffeine.
Dana M.
Overexertion and burnout recovery for the first two weeks of summer break.
Darren W.

Madeline Will
Assistant Managing Editor Education Week
Madeline Will is an assistant managing editor for Education Week, leading coverage of school leadership and general education trends.
