How Teachers Can Incorporate STEM—Without Making It a Big Production
Science

How Teachers Can Incorporate STEM—Without Making It a Big Production

By Caitlynn Peetz — May 12, 2025 5 min read
Dennis Sullivan, 21st Century Learning Center Program Director, is shown with students during a Code 4 STEM Academy session at Flood City Youth Fitness Academy in Johnstown, Pa., on Oct. 25, 2022.
Students at Flood City Youth Fitness Academy in Johnstown, Pa., participate in a Code 4 STEM Academy session on Oct. 25, 2022. Teachers can incorporate the STEM disciplines into their classes even when their schools don't have robust STEM programs.
John Rucosky/The Tribune-Democrat via AP
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Introducing students to STEM early, and consistently exposing them to those subject areas throughout their K-12 careers, can motivate students who might be searching for a subject that interests them to succeed academically, potentially changing the trajectory of their lives. And teachers can make that exposure happen in small ways throughout the school day, even when they don’t work in schools with robust STEM programs.

That was the message from educators who have managed to more closely incorporate science, technology, engineering, and math into their classrooms and schools during a recent webinar organized by the National Math and Science Initiative.

“STEM is everywhere,” said Kristen Vesely, the director of advanced academics in the Ector County, Texas, district. “There are so many everyday ways that we can introduce these concepts.”

The emphasis on STEM learning has continued to grow in recent years, as educators and employers increasingly work together to introduce students to STEM-related concepts and skills that can translate into in-demand jobs.

Some districts have poured big bucks into building STEM programs that carve out pathways for students to pursue training—and oftentimes receive postsecondary certificates—in a variety of related careers, from nursing to automotive technology to engineering. The goal is to provide a diverse assortment of opportunities for students to prepare for college or careers after high school in high-demand, high-paying jobs.

But that’s been far from a universal experience in K-12 schools.

Gaps persist in access to STEM programs based on whether districts have invested in them, and young people over time come to believe that boys are more inclined than girls to succeed in those subjects. Districts also face challenges filling STEM-specialty teaching positions.

Even without those major investments and formal advanced STEM programs, however, teachers of all grade levels and subject areas can still take steps to introduce STEM concepts in their classrooms, Vesely said.

Teachers can look to a new technology-related trending topic—like artificial intelligence—and create opportunities to discuss the new tool, how it works, and emphasize that people have careers developing and maintaining those tools. Such discussions help plant a seed, and get kids thinking about topics that interest them and how their interests can someday translate to jobs, Vesely said.

See Also

Two Female College Students Building Machine In Science Robotics Or Engineering Class
iStock/Getty
Science The STEM Stereotypes That Hold Students Back Aren't What You Think
Sarah D. Sparks, December 19, 2024
3 min read

Teachers can also prioritize teaching analytical skills, creative thinking, and asking questions, she said—all crucial skills in STEM fields.

“You have more resources at your hands than you think,” Vesely said. “Most classes that I step into have STEM ideas in them, and teachers are making mindset shifts … and really starting to allow the students to own their learning.”

Teachers can also use field trips as an opportunity to introduce STEM concepts, said Robin Johnson Ford, the director of advanced academies in the DeSoto, Texas, school district. She recalled taking students to the post office, for example, and talking about the logistics of processing and delivering mail and the technology that helps make it happen.

“It doesn’t have to be enormous,” she said. “I think people think, ‘I have to have all this stuff [to teach STEM], but just one experience can literally open doors to creating a STEM culture and STEM mindset. You just have to figure out, what’s that one thing that’s … within my reach?”

Teachers can also be strong advocates for incorporating STEM, said Todd Allen, the principal of Lady Bird Johnson Middle School in Irving, Texas.

Educators can have influential conversations with school administrators and district leaders, making the case for integrating STEM teaching and other related opportunities more often through the school day. It can be helpful to recruit other teachers to share stories, anecdotes, and information about potential programs and opportunities, he said.

Efforts big and small to introduce STEM to students can influence their entire educational journey, and, for some, even the trajectory of their lives, the panelists said.

Angel Pina, 10, of Wallingford, and Lauren DiGangi, director of commercial excellence for Marlborough Mass. based Hologic, maneuver robots as Justine Tynan, lead teacher at CT STEM Academy, left, and Carlos Pina, of Wallingford, right, observe during the CT STEM Academy Open House and Discovery Lab Grand Opening at Spanish Community of Wallingford, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022.
Students at CT STEM Academy in Wallingford, Conn., maneuver robots during an open house event on Oct. 7, 2022. Teachers can expose students to the STEM disciplines, potentially changing their academic and career trajectories, even in the absence of robust STEM programs.
Dave Zajac/Record-Journal via AP

One student in Vesely’s Texas school many years ago had a difficult time for much of his academic career. Educators’ main goals for him were merely to keep him passing his classes and on pace to graduate, she said. Then, in high school, he took some career and technical education courses related to mechanical engineering, and “it sparked something in him,” Vesely said.

When he graduated from high school, he wasn’t at the top of his class, or even in the top 10, she said. But he had a passion. Now, he is a successful adult who owns a business and works in mechanical engineering, she said.

In Irving, Allen has a student this year who began working on a class project about noise pollution and has found a passion for the subject. The student has worked with local experts as part of the project to learn more and participate in hands-on learning opportunities, Allen said.

“I think this research opportunity that presented itself in his 7th grade class may, in turn, take this student on a pathway that six months ago he would have never had,” he said. “This is going to be a young man who, in this one interaction, changed his entire perception and could lead him to a STEM career.”

Plentiful STEM exposure can also be helpful for students who ultimately don’t choose a career in one of those fields, Vesely said. Her district has a large population of students in bilingual education programs, she said, and when students who struggle in other classes can participate in the more hands-on, inquiry-driven STEM classes, “you watch them light up,” she said.

“It gives them that opportunity to engage differently with the material—they’re doing something with their hands,” she said. “And that, in turn, builds their belief in themselves in other classes. So they walk out of there and they go into English and, suddenly, they believe that they can do it, and we see an increase in academics across the board.”

Caitlynn Peetz
Staff Writer Education Week
Caitlynn Peetz is a reporter for Education Week who covers school district leadership and management.
Related Tags:
STEM Teaching Strategies

Events

Wed., May 14, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Mathematics Webinar Engaging Every Learner: Strategies to Boost Math Motivation
Math Motivation Boost! Research & real tips to engage learners.
Content provided by Prodigy Education
Register
Thu., May 15, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Student Well-Being Webinar The Ripple Effect: Mental Health & Student Outcomes
Learn how student mental health impacts outcomes—and how to use that data to support your school’s IEP funding strategy.
Content provided by Huddle Up
Register
Thu., May 22, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. ET
Artificial Intelligence K-12 Essentials Forum How AI Use Is Expanding in K-12 Schools
Join this free virtual event to explore how AI technology is—and is not—improving K-12 teaching and learning.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Science AP's Newest Computer Science Course Has Attracted More Diverse Students
In schools where the course is offered, more girls, Black students, and Latino students take an AP computer science exam, a new study finds.
Sarah Schwartz
5 min read
Side view of young African girl programming electric toys and robots at classroom.
E+
Science Leader To Learn From Computer Science for All: This District Leader Is Making It a Reality
An initiative to create and expand a computer science program pays big dividends in a Colorado district.
Arianna Prothero
13 min read
Anna Otto, Computer Science and Online Learning Coordinator for Adams 12 Five Star Schools, and her 9-year-old son, Aiden, who was born prematurely at 28 weeks and lives with cerebral palsy, pictured at home in Longmont, Colo., in Dec. 17, 2024.
Anna Otto, the computer science and online learning coordinator for the Adams 12 Five Star school district in Colorado, and her 9-year-old son, Aiden, who was born prematurely at 28 weeks and lives with cerebral palsy, at home in Longmont, Colo., on Dec. 17, 2024. Otto's passion for computer science is inspired, in part, by the role it has played in her son's ability to walk independently.
Jimena Peck for Education Week
Science Q&A Closing the Gender Gap in Computer Science Starts With Student Input
Girls are less likely to take computer science then their male peers. Designing classes that appeal to them can help close the gap.
Arianna Prothero
4 min read
Anna Otto, Computer Science and Online Learning Coordinator for Adams 12 Five Star Schools, visits a 5th grade class at Glacier Peak Elementary School in Brighton, Colo., on Dec. 9, 2024. Otto leads the development of the district's K-12 computer science pathway, integrates digital literacy into core subjects, and collaborates on creating AI guidelines and professional learning initiatives for the district.
Anna Otto, the computer science and online learning coordinator for the Adams 12 Five Star school district in suburban Denver, visits a 5th grade class at Glacier Peak Elementary School in Brighton, Colo., on Dec. 9, 2024.
Jimena Peck for Education Week
Science LEGO Education’s Latest Offering: The Building Blocks of Science Lessons?
The toymaker plans to release units that inch closer to a core curriculum.
Sarah Schwartz
3 min read
Lego Classroom
Courtesy of LEGO Education
Load More ▼