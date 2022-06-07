How Teachers Are Spending Their Summer Vacation
Teaching Profession

How Teachers Are Spending Their Summer Vacation

By Williamena Kwapo — June 07, 2022 1 min read
Lifeguards watch over children and their families as they enjoy the shallow end of the Woodson Family Aquatic Center on the opening day of the 2022 pool season Saturday, May 28, 2022 in Odessa, Texas.
Lifeguards watch over children and their families at the Woodson Family Aquatic Center as pool season opens in Odessa, Texas.
Eli Hartman/Odessa American via AP
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Since the dawn of summer vacation, students have counted down the days until the much-welcomed respite. Teachers are no different. After months of lesson planning, grading papers, COVID-19 fears and losses, staffing shortages, and other job-related stresses, teachers are looking forward to the break just as much as students are.

We reached out across social media platforms to find out exactly how teachers plan to spend their summer vacation. Many are enjoying activities they didn’t have time for during the school year, but as always, some are thinking of new ways to help their students next year. Here’s what they shared:

Some are going back to their favorite activities

“I plan to play a lot of board games that I played when I was a youth with as many young people (and anyone else) as possible.”

-Monica Jack Bland

“I love sewing and interior design. I also just bought a house 🙌🏽 It’s going to be an amazing summer”

-Samantha Lee

Some are spending lots of time outdoors

“I’ll be golfing and gardening! Don’t want to be anywhere near kids, unless they’re my granddaughters!”

-Gail Ancelet

“With the biggest rapids in Japan, I’m planning to do river rafting in Yoshino river, Tokushima, with my husband and dear friends! Moreover, I’m excited to conquer Mount Fuji again this year!”

-Jbel Bambe

“Getting back into my swimming routine; swimming a mile a couple of times a week.”

-@petramarxa

Swimming, biking, dog walking, reading [literary theorist] Kenneth Burke, and writing blog stories and journals.

-@lawanda43

And some teachers just can’t get away from academics

“I am taking it slow with my plans. For my current and summer break, I will be working on more academic proposals.”

-Fatima Al Husseiny

“My summer project is to work on an early literacy program for my job.”

-@ChrisHard9334

Williamena Kwapo
Editorial Intern
Williamena Kwapo is a newsroom intern for Education Week.

Events

Wed., June 15, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Recruitment & Retention Live Online Discussion A Seat at the Table: Staffing Issues Are Not New. What Do We Do for Next Year?
School staffing shortages are a critical issue. Learn what schools can do to retain and recruit high quality and engaging teachers.
Register
Thu., June 16, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Budget & Finance Webinar The ABCs of ESSER: How to Make the Most of Relief Funds Before They Expire
Join a diverse group of K-12 experts to learn how to leverage federal funds before they expire and improve student learning environments.
Content provided by Johnson Controls
Register
Wed., June 22, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. ET
Science K-12 Essentials Forum How To Teach STEM Problem Solving Skills to All K-12 Students
Join experts for a look at how experts are integrating the teaching of problem solving and entrepreneurial thinking into STEM instruction.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Teaching Profession Q&A The First 5 Years in the Classroom Are Tough. This Teacher Has Ideas to Lessen the Burden
A middle school teacher talks about why educators need to share stories about their jobs—and find schools that reflect their values.
Madeline Will
7 min read
Patrick Harris
Patrick Harris
Teaching Profession Teachers in Texas Shooting Died Trying to Shield Students, Their Families Say
Eva Mireles and Irma Garcia, both veteran teachers, co-taught a 4th grade class at their Uvalde, Texas, elementary school.
Madeline Will
3 min read
Fourth grade co-teachers Irma Garcia, left, and Eva Mireles.
Fourth grade co-teachers Irma Garcia, left, and Eva Mireles, were killed in the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, alongside 19 children.
Courtesy of Uvalde CISD
Teaching Profession Teachers Often Don't Get Lunch or Bathroom Breaks. That's Why Some States Guarantee Them
As concerns about keeping teachers mount, could laws assuring duty-free breaks help?
Libby Stanford
2 min read
Image of thirty minutes on a clock.
Illustration by Laura Baker/Education Week and iStock/Getty
Teaching Profession The Teaching Profession Is 'Crumbling': What Can School Leaders Do to Help?
Longstanding problems are more urgent as schools struggle to meet students' emotional and academic needs.
Alyson Klein
4 min read
Conceptual Image of a teacher feeling low
Delmaine Donson/E+
Load More ▼