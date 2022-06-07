How Teachers Are Spending Their Summer Vacation

Since the dawn of summer vacation, students have counted down the days until the much-welcomed respite. Teachers are no different. After months of lesson planning, grading papers, COVID-19 fears and losses, staffing shortages, and other job-related stresses, teachers are looking forward to the break just as much as students are.

We reached out across social media platforms to find out exactly how teachers plan to spend their summer vacation. Many are enjoying activities they didn’t have time for during the school year, but as always, some are thinking of new ways to help their students next year. Here’s what they shared:



Some are going back to their favorite activities

“I plan to play a lot of board games that I played when I was a youth with as many young people (and anyone else) as possible.”

-Monica Jack Bland



“I love sewing and interior design. I also just bought a house 🙌🏽 It’s going to be an amazing summer”

-Samantha Lee



Some are spending lots of time outdoors

“I’ll be golfing and gardening! Don’t want to be anywhere near kids, unless they’re my granddaughters!”

-Gail Ancelet



“With the biggest rapids in Japan, I’m planning to do river rafting in Yoshino river, Tokushima, with my husband and dear friends! Moreover, I’m excited to conquer Mount Fuji again this year!”

-Jbel Bambe



“Getting back into my swimming routine; swimming a mile a couple of times a week.”

-@petramarxa



Swimming, biking, dog walking, reading [literary theorist] Kenneth Burke, and writing blog stories and journals.

-@lawanda43



And some teachers just can’t get away from academics

“I am taking it slow with my plans. For my current and summer break, I will be working on more academic proposals.”

-Fatima Al Husseiny



“My summer project is to work on an early literacy program for my job.”

-@ChrisHard9334

