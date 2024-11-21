How Special Education Might Change Under Trump: 5 Takeaways

Students with disabilities are among the K-12 populations most likely to feel the impacts if some of President-elect Trump’s most radical and sweeping proposals gain traction.

The bulk of K-12 funding and policymaking happens at the state and local level—but special education is an exception, thanks to the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA), which turns 50 next year.

Under IDEA, students with disabilities have a federal right to a free appropriate public education. If schools deprive them of that right, parents can file complaints with their state or the federal government—specifically the U.S. Education Department’s office for civil rights.

The federal government also supplies billions of dollars a year for K-12 districts to spend on the nation’s 7.5 million K-12 students with disabilities. Paying for the services these students need can be several orders of magnitude more expensive than the average cost of educating a traditional student.

The broad outlines of plans and proposals Trump has shared so far include sweeping efforts to cut spending, roll back civil rights protections, and shrink the federal bureaucracy.

But many of Trump’s most radical education proposals contain contradictions or lack key details that experts say will have to be worked out before they can move forward.

In order to eliminate or shrink the U.S. Department of Education, for instance, policymakers would need to more clearly decide whether the department’s functions would move to other agencies or cease altogether.

Even once lawmakers iron out policy details, passing legislation won’t always be a cinch, even with Republicans controlling majorities in both chambers of Congress. Some bills that aren’t related to the federal budget would require a handful of Democratic senators to side with the Republican majority, which is far from a sure bet. And the razor-thin GOP majority in the House of Representatives would require Republicans to be almost entirely unified in order to pass bills through that chamber.

Those are the logistical challenges Trump and his party face. But what would the consequences be for special education if they achieve their policy goals? Education Week asked five of the nation’s leading experts to weigh in:



Meghan Burke, a professor of special education at Vanderbilt University

Betsey Helfrich, a special education lawyer representing districts in Kansas and Missouri

JD Hsin, an assistant professor of education and civil rights law at the University of Alabama School of Law

Tammy Kolbe, a principal researcher for the American Institutes for Research

Julia Martin, a legislative director for the Bruman Group, an education law firm based in Washington that represents states and school districts

Nate Stevenson, an associate professor of special education at Kent State University

Some details aren’t yet clear, but here are the possibilities worth contemplating—and a few that are highly unlikely.



IEPs and IDEA are most likely here to stay

Trump didn’t mention IDEA or students with disabilities at all during his 2024 presidential campaign. And some of the authors of Project 2025—the extensive policy document circulated earlier this year by prominent conservatives to guide the next Republican president—have said explicitly in recent days that their proposed policies “would not touch” individualized education programs, the core document spelling out each child’s supports and academic learning goals, or interfere with the federal rights students with disabilities have had for half a century under IDEA.

But that hasn’t stopped some users on social media from circulating worries that Trump’s proposals, if enacted, would spell the end of IEPs for students. There’s currently no evidence to support those claims.

Even if Trump wanted to upend core features of special education like the right to due process or the requirement for districts to work with parents on IEPs for children with disabilities, his administration would have to do so by pushing Congress to take up the protracted and messy process of reauthorizing IDEA for the first time in more than 20 years, or repealing it altogether.

Meanwhile, eliminating the U.S. Department of Education wouldn’t erase federal protections for students with disabilities. IDEA is completely separate from the existence of the agency—in fact, it predates it—and would continue to serve as the foundation for special education law nationwide no matter which agency were enforcing those policies.



States and districts could face pressure to step up investments

Project 2025 recommends converting IDEA funding, currently totaling $13 billion a year, to block grants that go directly to local school districts.

That would mark a significant departure from the current approach, in which the federal government allocates IDEA funds to states through a complex formula, and then requires states to use the same formula to allocate those funds to districts.

It’s not yet clear exactly how this change would work, and how different the funding amounts would be. But the change, coupled with widely circulated proposals to slash federal spending across the government, could reduce the amount of federal support districts get to help fund special education services.

Granted, schools are accustomed to getting less from the government than needed to cover the cost of special education services. Congress promised when passing IDEA that districts would eventually get an annual federal allocation totaling 40 percent of the costs they incur to provide extra services to students with disabilities beyond the traditional per-pupil cost of providing instruction. But Congress has never come close to meeting that goal.

Even so, many school districts perennially have to cut vital and well-liked programs to make room in the budget for the special education expenses they’re legally required to provide. State funding support for special education varies widely.

An even smaller set of dollars from the federal government would exacerbate these challenges, researchers say.



Under-the-radar functions like research and technical assistance could suffer

Special education is complicated. The U.S. Department of Education currently runs information centers in nearly every state that educate parents on how the process works, what their rights are, and how they can collaborate with school districts to pursue additional supports for their children.

The department also has a research arm that supplies funding for ambitious investigations of new instructional approaches and technology tools. Many special education professionals turn to evidence-based practices for guidance on improving their work with students.

These aren’t the flashiest functions of the U.S. Department of Education, which first became an independent cabinet-level agency in 1980. But close followers of special education worry that those line items would be among the first to go if appropriators in Congress follow through on Trump’s desire for major cuts.

Pursuing legal challenges over special education issues could get harder or take longer

The U.S. Department of Education’s office for civil rights currently adjudicates complaints in which parents claim that school districts violated their child’s rights to special education services. That office has carried out that mission under administrations of both parties; at least two investigations that began during the Trump administration were resolved during the Biden administration.

Project 2025 suggests moving the office to the U.S. Department of Justice, arguing that it makes sense to bring civil rights enforcement under one umbrella rather than spreading it out across multiple agencies. It also proposes moving the Education Department’s office of special education programs under the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Some experts worry that the Justice Department wouldn’t have the staffing or the expertise necessary to pick up special education enforcement responsibilities. And separating the Education Department’s office for civil rights from the special education office could pose an obstacle for their longstanding collaboration.



National attention on special education could open the door to positive change

Special education experts, and families themselves, believe the nation’s special education systems could be vastly improved in a variety of ways, from more robust funding to more efforts to expand the workforce of qualified special education professionals.

Some experts see upcoming fights over federal education policy as an opportunity to float ideas for making existing special education policies stronger and more equitable.

Researchers who study special education finance want the formula governing federal aid for special education to be reworked and updated so that some states and districts aren’t seeing disproportionately less funding than others.

Meanwhile, two key federal policies pertaining to special education haven’t been revisited or updated in decades. IDEA’s last reauthorization was in 2004. And the education regulations for Section 504, which confers civil rights protections to an even larger number of students with a wide range of disabilities, haven’t been updated since their inception in 1977.

A lot has changed since lawmakers and regulators drafted those policies—technology has advanced, and diagnoses have grown more common and more complex. The pandemic has deepened students’ needs and reinforced the urgency of more sophisticated support for struggling students.