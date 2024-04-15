DOWNLOADABLE: Does Your School Use These 10 Dimensions of Student Belonging?
Special Report
Special Report
Special Education Download

DOWNLOADABLE: Does Your School Use These 10 Dimensions of Student Belonging?

By Caitlynn Peetz & Laura Baker — April 14, 2024 1 min read
Image of a group of students working with their teacher. One student is giving the teacher a high-five.
Laura Baker/Education Week via Canva
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Students with disabilities have historically been excluded from the instruction their general education peers receive. When they’re included, oftentimes it’s in an environment that’s not optimized for children with complex learning needs.

The result can be a school community where students with disabilities are included, but where they don’t necessarily belong.

Creating a school community where students with disabilities feel a true sense of belonging and connectedness takes time and intentionality.

But the work benefits all students, boosting their social, emotional, and, often, academic skills regardless of whether they’ve been diagnosed with a disability, according to years of research on the topic.

So, it’s important that schools go beyond simply including students with disabilities in general education classes and clubs, and focus on ensuring such students feel valued and appreciated in those settings, said Erik Carter, the executive director of the Baylor University’s Center for Developmental Disabilities.

Carter, who has conducted extensive research on the topic, has developed what he calls the 10 dimensions of belonging, a list of principles that, together, create an environment in which all students—but particularly those with disabilities who have historically been excluded—feel as if they authentically belong.

Here’s a breakdown of the 10 dimensions of belonging, with questions educators can ask to test whether their schools are living by them.

Click to Download the Guide

Caitlynn Peetz
Staff Writer Education Week
Caitlynn Peetz is a reporter for Education Week who covers school district leadership and management.
Laura Baker
Creative Director Education Week
Laura Baker is the creative director for Education Week focusing on developing visual and immersive storytelling across platforms.

Events

Wed., April 17, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Reading & Literacy Webinar Your Questions on the Science of Reading, Answered
Dive into the Science of Reading with K-12 leaders. Discover strategies, policy insights, and more in our webinar.
Content provided by Otus
Register
Thu., April 18, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Mathematics Live Online Discussion A Seat at the Table: Breaking the Cycle: How Districts are Turning around Dismal Math Scores
Math myth: Students just aren't good at it? Join us & learn how districts are boosting math scores.
Register
Tue., April 23, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Student Achievement Webinar How To Tackle The Biggest Hurdles To Effective Tutoring
Learn how districts overcome the three biggest challenges to implementing high-impact tutoring with fidelity: time, talent, and funding.
Content provided by Saga Education
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Special Education 5 Tips to Help Students With Disabilities Feel Like They Belong
An expert on fostering a sense of belonging in schools for students with disabilities offers advice on getting started.
Caitlynn Peetz
4 min read
At Ruby Bridges Elementary School in Woodinville, Wash., special education students are fully a part of the general education classrooms. What that looks like in practice is students together in the same space but learning separately – some students are with the teacher, some with aides, and some are on their own with a tablet. Pictured here on April 2, 2024.
A student works with a staff member at Ruby Bridges Elementary School in Woodinville, Wash. on April 2, 2024. Special education students at the school are fully a part of general education classrooms.
Meron Menghistab for Education Week
Special Education What the Research Says One Group of Teachers Is Less Likely to Identify Black Students for Special Ed. Why That Matters
Researchers say their findings argue for diversifying the teacher workforce.
Sarah D. Sparks
4 min read
Full length side view of Black female instructor in mid 40s with hand on shoulder of a Black elementary boy as they stand in corridor and talk.
E+/Getty
Special Education Video Inside an Inclusive Classroom: How Two Teachers Work Together
This model for inclusive education benefits students of all abilities, and the teachers instructing them.
Catriona Ni Aolain
1 min read
PS15BrooklynNY Edit BS
Special Education Using Technology for Students in Special Education: What the Feds Want Schools to Know
Assistive technology can improve outcomes for students in special education, according to the U.S. Department of Education.
Alyson Klein
4 min read
Black students using laptop in the lab with white female teacher- including a female student with special needs.
E+/Getty
Load More ▼