VIDEO: How Schools Can Harness the Power of Relationships

Students who feel close to their teachers and peers at school are more likely to attend, engage in class, and earn good grades. They’re less likely to behave disruptively.

As schools contend with daunting challenges associated with a rise in absenteeism , misbehavior , and student apathy , there’s evidence a surprisingly simple intervention can help: ensuring students have strong relationships with and feel connected to others at school.

So how does a school harness the power of strong relationships? It takes deliberate effort. Watch this video for an overview.