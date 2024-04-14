VIDEO: How Schools Can Harness the Power of Relationships
VIDEO: How Schools Can Harness the Power of Relationships

By Jaclyn Borowski & Matthew Stone — April 14, 2024
Students who feel close to their teachers and peers at school are more likely to attend, engage in class, and earn good grades. They’re less likely to behave disruptively.

As schools contend with daunting challenges associated with a rise in absenteeism, misbehavior, and student apathy, there’s evidence a surprisingly simple intervention can help: ensuring students have strong relationships with and feel connected to others at school.

So how does a school harness the power of strong relationships? It takes deliberate effort. Watch this video for an overview.

Jaclyn Borowski
Director of Photography & Videography Education Week
Jaclyn Borowski is the director of photography and videography for Education Week.
Matthew Stone
Assistant Managing Editor Education Week
Matthew Stone is an assistant managing editor for Education Week.

