Do You Know as Much as Students Do About Climate Change? Quiz Yourself
Do You Know as Much as Students Do About Climate Change? Quiz Yourself

By Arianna Prothero, Madeline Will & Hyon-Young Kim — November 23, 2022 1 min read
Global warming illustration, environment pollution, global warming heating impact concept. Change climate concept.
Collage by Gina Tomko/Education Week and iStock/Getty Images Plus
Climate change is constantly in the news and cemented into our political discourse. Unseasonal temperatures are now part of our obligatory pleasantries about the weather. Despite that, many American adults are confused about what, exactly, is causing climate change and misconceptions abound.

The same is true for U.S. teens, according to a new survey by the EdWeek Research Center.

Take our short quiz below to test your own knowledge of climate change (and see how you stack up against today’s high school students).

See our latest coverage

Collage image of classroom discussion and coal power plant.
Illustration by F. Sheehan/Education Week (Images: iStock/Getty and E+)
Climate Change
Heat. Fires. Floods. Learn how climate change affects school infrastructure and curriculum, and how students and schools are responding.
June 9, 2022

Arianna Prothero
Assistant Editor Education Week
Arianna Prothero covers technology, student well-being, and the intersection of the two for Education Week.
Madeline Will
Staff Writer Education Week
Madeline Will is a reporter for Education Week who covers the teaching profession.
Hyon-Young Kim
Senior Digital News Specialist Education Week
Hyon-Young Kim is senior digital news specialist for Education Week.
Climate Change

Coverage of how climate change is affecting students’ learning and well-being is supported in part by a grant from the Education Writers’ Association Reporting Fellowship program, at www.ewa.org/fellowship. Education Week retains sole editorial control over the content of this coverage.

