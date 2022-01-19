Critical Race Theory and the Fight Over History Standards: 6 Things to Know
Social Studies

Critical Race Theory and the Fight Over History Standards: 6 Things to Know

By Stephen Sawchuk — January 19, 2022 2 min read
Illustration of tug of war.
Illustration by Laura Baker/Education Week, SvetaZi, and iStock/Getty
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Since the debate about “critical race theory” began raging, Education Week has kept laser-focused on one question: How will this affect K-12 teaching and learning?

We have documented state laws, districts’ policy changes, the firing of a Tennessee teacher, public perceptions and misperceptions of CRT, and how teachers are trying to interpret vaguely worded policies banning CRT, versions of which have been passed in more than a quarter of the states. Now we are beginning to examine what this debate means for curriculum—the very substance of everyday lessons.

Curriculum is local: Districts choose textbooks, while teachers create lesson plans for daily instruction. But these are shaped by the broad expectations that states revise every decade or so, called standards. Our latest project, based on interviews and document reviews, shows that the CRT debate has run headlong into efforts to rewrite social studies or history standards in three states that were updating them in 2021: Louisiana, New Mexico, and South Dakota.

The package shows how this debate was shaped by the state’s political and geographic makeup, how it convened standards committees and collected public feedback. But across the states, several themes stood out.

The project is a detailed, long read. Here are some immediate takeaways.

See the Project

Image of a social study book coming to visual life with edits to the content.
Illustration by Laura Baker/Education Week (Source imagery: Orensila and iStock/Getty)
Social Studies Revising America's Racist Past
Stephen Sawchuk, January 18, 2022
27 min read

CRT has become a powerful weapon. The term critical race theory has been weaponized against standards that deal with a variety of topics—often about race and inequality, but also about other topics. (Some expectations in the younger grades around understanding diverse communities, for example, were called a “back door” to CRT.)

Core disagreements linger. There is still tremendous disagreement about how much relative emphasis should be given to slavery, Reconstruction, and the removal and slaughter of Native Americans. All three issues were focal points in public comments in the states.

Political interference—both active and passive—is occurring. In South Dakota, standards (mainly on Native American history) were removed by state officials after the working groups submitted a draft of the standards. In Louisiana, fear that the standards wouldn’t receive approval led the writers themselves to recast or delete some standards. In New Mexico, dozens of lawmakers repudiated an as-yet incomplete draft.

“Action civics” has become a bête noire in the social studies. The notion of having students learn how to use civic channels to address local problems—an approach sometimes called action civics—is increasingly being attacked as leftist by conservative critics.

Disagreements about diversity continue. There is a significant lack of agreement, as well as some confusion, about what it truly means to “diversify” the teaching of history. In particular, this focuses on whether and to what extent state standards should explicitly reference LGBTQ people, sexuality, specific ethnicities, or other ways people construct their identities. Much higher education scholarship on these topics has not yet filtered down to K-12 education—and the public is deeply divided about whether it should.

The level of debate often comes down to specific word choices. Among the words and phrases in the draft standards that have been deleted—or called into question by commentators: “perspectives,” “critique,” “diverse,” “equitable,” “equity,” “identity,” “critical consciousness,” “social justice.”

Read the whole project here.

Stephen Sawchuk
Associate Editor Education Week
Stephen Sawchuk covers district leadership and management, school safety, and civics education for Education Week.
Related Tags:
State Standards History Civics

Events

Thu., January 20, 2022, 3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Student Well-Being Webinar Stronger Together: Integrating Social and Emotional Supports in an Equity-Based MTSS
Decades of research have shown that when schools implement evidence-based social and emotional supports and programming, academic achievement increases. The impact of these supports – particularly for students of color, students from low-income communities, English
Content provided by Illuminate Education
Register
Mon., January 24, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Student Well-Being Webinar A Whole Child Approach to Supporting Positive Student Behavior 
To improve student behavior, it’s important to look at the root causes. Social-emotional learning may play a preventative role.

A whole child approach can proactively support positive student behaviors.

Join this webinar to learn how.
Content provided by Panorama
Register
Tue., January 25, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Recruitment & Retention Live Online Discussion A Seat at the Table: Why Retaining Education Leaders of Color Is Key for Student Success
Today, in the United States roughly 53 percent of our public school students are young people of color, while approximately 80 percent of the educators who lead their classrooms, schools, and districts are white. Racial
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Social Studies Opinion The U.S. Capitol Insurrection Was a Case Study in White Privilege. Teach It That Way
Last year, I watched the Jan. 6 riots wondering what would have happened if the rioters had been Black. It's time to talk to students about it.
Shaun R. Harper
4 min read
U.S. Capitol Police try to hold back protesters outside the east doors of the U.S. Capitol on Jan 6, 2021.
U.S. Capitol Police try to hold back rioters outside the east doors of the U.S. Capitol on Jan 6, 2021.
Andrew Harnik/AP
Social Studies Opinion My Students Still Have Questions About the Capitol Riot. They Deserve Honest Answers
Jan. 6, 2021, is a lesson plan for the difficult but critical U.S. history that often gets left out of textbooks, writes a history teacher.
Chris Dier
4 min read
Supporters of President Donald Trump gather outside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
Supporters of President Donald Trump gather outside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
Shafkat Anowar/AP
Social Studies Teaching Jan. 6: How the Insurrection Is Being Addressed in Class
What students are learning about the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 may depend on where they live.
The Associated Press
5 min read
Waukee School District teacher Liz Wagner in her home, Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, in Urbandale, Iowa. Teachers have already landed on the front lines of the culture war. Now the Jan. 6 anniversary is prompting some to decide how -- or whether -- to teach their students about the events that sit at the heart of the country’s division.
Waukee School District teacher Liz Wagner in her home in Urbandale, Iowa. Teachers have already landed on the front lines of the culture war. Now the Jan. 6 anniversary is prompting some to decide how—or whether—to teach their students about the events that sit at the heart of the country’s division.
Charlie Neibergall/AP
Social Studies Q&A Tackling Polarization Via a 'Cross-Partisan' Approach to Civics Education
Teenagers appreciate space to discuss and debate without fear of being placed in an ideological box, says civics educator Sanda Balaban.
Rick Hess
5 min read
Image shows a multi-tailed arrow hitting the bullseye of a target.
DigitalVision Vectors/Getty
Load More ▼