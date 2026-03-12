Bold Changes Needed to Prepare Students for AI-Fueled Disruption, Commission Says
College & Workforce Readiness

Bold Changes Needed to Prepare Students for AI-Fueled Disruption, Commission Says

By Evie Blad — March 12, 2026 6 min read
Job seekers listen for information on employment during a hiring fair at Fair Park in Dallas, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026.
Job seekers during a hiring fair at Fair Park in Dallas, on Jan. 14, 2026. States must improve their academic standards and identify the skills students need to compete for evolving jobs, said a workforce commission assembled by the Bipartisan Policy Center. A new report from the commission includes recommendations for employers, government, and K-12 education.
LM Otero/AP
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

The federal government has a key role to play in helping states coordinate efforts between industry and education to prepare students for a rapidly changing workforce, concludes a new report from the Bipartisan Policy Center.

President Donald Trump’s administration consistently champions plans to dismantle the U.S. Department of Education and “send education back to the states.” But the agency—and the federal government as a whole—must take steps to encourage innovation in states’ K-12 and workforce programs, according to the commission’s recommendations, released this week.

The federal government must better coordinate its workforce strategy, and it must collect data and fund research to help state leaders identify where to take risks, the report said.

States must also improve their academic standards and identify the skills students need to compete for evolving jobs, said the report, which includes recommendations for economic development, government, and K-12 education.

“Our national aspirations are at risk if we don’t have an economy that expands to create opportunity,” said Deval Patrick, the former Democratic governor of Massachusetts and co-chair of the commission, at a release event March 11. “There are lots of reasons to be urgent.”

The recommendations come as artificial intelligence promises to rapidly reshape the workforce, possibly replacing human labor in some sectors of the economy and requiring new skills of workers in other areas. They also come as educational leaders seek to align their programs with local workforce needs and help students explore possible career paths well before graduation.

The pace of change requires bold efforts, said the commission, which was launched in 2025 and included a bipartisan panel of former governors, economic experts, and education leaders. Members also included two former U.S. secretaries of education who advocated for strong federal education oversight: Margaret Spellings, who served under President George W. Bush and now leads the Bipartisan Policy Center; and John B. King, Jr., who served under President Barack Obama and is now chancellor of the State University of New York.

Commission calls for a federal workforce strategy

Commissioners called on the White House to assemble a talent advisory council to form a unified, cross-government strategy for training workers that would operate similarly to existing councilsrelated to economics and national security.

“The talent council’s mandate would explicitly include coordination with governors, state workforce boards, and industry leaders—recognizing that talent development is largely executed at the state and local levels,” the recommendations said.

Under the leadership of a Senate-confirmed director, the council would evaluate skill needs; review and streamline applications for relevant federal funding; and help strengthen states’ longitudinal data systems, which track year-by-year progress of individual students through education and into the workforce.

See Also

Chase Christensen, superintendent of Sheridan County School District #3 in Wyoming, teamed up with other district leaders in the state to get rid of a barrier to work-based learning. Students can now meet an English course requirement while completing an internship. He presented on the strategy at a conference hosted by AASA, the School Superintendents Association, on Feb. 12, 2026.
Chase Christensen, superintendent of Sheridan County School District #3, presents a panel at the National Conference of Education in Nashville, on Feb. 12, 2026.
Kaylee Domzalski/Education Week
College & Workforce Readiness In These Districts, Students Get an English Credit for On-the-Job Internships
Evie Blad, February 12, 2026
5 min read

Advocates for such data systems have called on states to make them more publicly accessible and interactive so that users can identify the skills and courses they need to attain future careers. In June, Trump’s fiscal 2026 budget proposal called for eliminating designated funding for the $28.5 million Statewide Longitudinal Data Systems grant by merging it with five other programs and reducing their total funding. But a budget Congress passed in January maintains the program’s current funding.

“We know that the policy environment has not kept up with the pace of change, so the moment is now,” Spellings said. “We really need to light the fire of urgency around these issues.”

The council should also set research priorities and advocate for funding so that states know where to invest their resources, the commission recommends. That recommendation comes after the Trump administration has slashed research funding across agencies, including the Education Department, and dramatically downsized that agency’s research arm.

K-12 education must adjust changing workforce needs, commission recommends

The report flags worrying education indicators: Lagging performance on assessments, yawning performance gaps between groups of students, and increased need for remedial courses at the college level.

The Education Department should encourage high standards by creating a “K-12 scorecard” that maps the differences between states’ definitions of academic proficiency and proficiency on the National Assessment of Educational Progress and compares states’ performance on NAEP, the commission recommends.

“The department should call on the advocacy community to play a strong and specific role in highlighting the findings of this scorecard, and should seek state action where major gaps exist,” the report says.

See Also

As part of the program, the Business students at Donald M. Payne Sr. Tech Campus in Newark, NJ on Feb. 26, 2026m have access to computers with subscriptions to the latest software to help them prepare for the workforce.
Business students at the Donald M. Payne Sr. School of Technology in Newark, N.J., work in a computer lab on Feb. 25, 2026. A U.S. Department of Education grant was helping students in business and other fields at the school access enrichment programming, college courses, and financial support after graduation. But the department terminated the grant, along with 18 other similar awards across the country, last summer.
Oliver Farshi for Education Week
Education Funding The Trump Admin. Says It Supports Career-Tech. Ed. It Canceled CTE Grants Anyway
Mark Lieberman & Lauraine Langreo, February 26, 2026
12 min read

Congress should also authorize the National Assessment Governing Board, which sets policy for NAEP, to report scores more quickly and create new data tools to examine results, the report said.

The commission called for a national “beating the ddds” incentive program, which would provide increased Title I funding for states that improve NAEP scores; show accelerated growth for populations like English learners and students with disabilities on state assessments; and make progress on state-created college and career readiness metrics.

“There will never be a substitute for teaching students to read and be numerate at some level,” Spellings said. “Period. With or without AI.”

A call to redesign high school with workforce skills in mind

States and districts need to rethink high school and provide programs that allow students to graduate with credentials and skills sought by future employers, the commission recommends.

The federal government could encourage such innovation by providing more flexibility around competency-based education and by funding competitive grants that allow states and districts to explore new secondary education models, the report said.

Virginia, for example, offers graduates different diploma endorsements for specific competencies. A civics endorsement requires a student to have documented volunteer service or extracurricular activities, a minimum of a B grade in history and government courses, and good attendance and disciplinary records.

See Also

Alina Kiselev,17, works on a wheatstone circuit bridge during a class on semiconductor manufacturing at Hamilton High School in Chandler, Ariz., on Nov. 5, 2025.
Alina Kiselev, 17, works on a Wheatstone bridge circuit during a class on semiconductor manufacturing at Hamilton High School in Chandler, Ariz., on Nov. 5, 2025. The school launched a two-year semiconductor program this academic year to help meet the demand for trained employees in sector.
Adriana Zehbrauskas for Education Week
College & Workforce Readiness In 'Silicon Desert,' a School Prepares Students to Join the Semiconductor Boom
Elizabeth Heubeck, December 4, 2025
13 min read

Among the commission’s other K-12 recommendations:

  • Update federal school report card requirements and require states to complete “consumer testing” to ensure families understand the data they include.
  • Use federal school improvement funds to expand capacity at high-performing schools and allow students to attend, regardless of existing attendance boundaries.
  • Allow states to use money set aside for low-performing schools to inform parents of school choice options.
  • Provide federal incentives to states that adopt innovative teacher-staffing models or provide higher pay for teachers who work in high-needs schools.

Turning the recommendations into policy could prove challenging. Federal laws governing higher education, K-12, and workforce development are all overdue for reauthorization. Deep partisan divisions can also make change difficult, commissioners acknowledged.

And a muscular federal approach to education has fallen out of favor. The Every Student Succeeds Act, the current federal K-12 law passed in 2015, gave states more flexibility in how the measure school success and respond to poor results. And the Trump administration has sought to provide even more flexibility through waivers that loosen the strings attached to federal grants.

But the scale of disruption caused by AI is likely to affect everyone, creating a shared sense of urgency, said Bill Haslam, the former Republican governor of Tennessee and a commission co-chair.

“No matter where you are on the economic spectrum, this discombobulation is going to affect you,” he said. “The strategy should be national, but the tactics should be state and local.”

Evie Blad
Senior Staff Writer Education Week
Evie Blad is a reporter for Education Week.

Events

Tue., March 17, 2026, 3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Artificial Intelligence Webinar AI in Schools: What 1,000 Districts Reveal About Readiness and Risk
Move beyond “ban vs. embrace” with real-world AI data and practical guidance for a balanced, responsible district policy.
Content provided by Securly
Register
Wed., March 18, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Recruitment & Retention Webinar K-12 Lens 2026: What New Staffing Data Reveals About District Operations
Explore national survey findings and hear how districts are navigating staffing changes that affect daily operations, workload, and planning.
Content provided by Frontline Education
Register
Thu., March 19, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Education Funding Webinar Congress Approved Next Year’s Federal School Funding. What’s Next?
Congress passed the budget, but uncertainty remains. Experts explain what districts should expect from federal education policy next.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

College & Workforce Readiness Q&A Nonprofit Launches New Career-Readiness Effort, Looks Beyond the 'Linear Path'
Digital Promise has launched an initiative to help create career pathways for students.
Lauraine Langreo
4 min read
Abou Sow, the owner of Prince Abou's Butchery in Queens, shows students from George Westinghouse Career and Technical Education High School how to separate short rib from rib eye at Essex Kitchen in New York, May 21, 2024.
Digital Promise has a new initiative to identify barriers, design solutions, and scale practices around learner-centered career pathways. Abou Sow, the owner of Prince Abou's Butchery in Queens, shows students from George Westinghouse Career and Technical Education High School how to separate short rib from rib eye at Essex Kitchen in New York, on May 21, 2024.
James Pollard/AP
College & Workforce Readiness Spotlight Spotlight on Where Learning Meets Opportunity: Connecting Classrooms to Careers Through Real-World Learning
This Spotlight highlights a growing shift toward career-connected learning, which blends academic content with real-world applications.
College & Workforce Readiness Spotlight Spotlight on How Schools Can Elevate Their CTE Offerings
CTE is evolving to meet the demands of a high-tech economy by including AI literacy, advanced technical skills, and real-world experience.
College & Workforce Readiness Schools Must Prepare for Jobs of the Future, Superintendents Say
How to set up students for success in local workforces is top of mind among superintendents.
Evie Blad
3 min read
Adaora Umeh and daughter Weluchu Umeh, a sophomore, learn about a digitized cadaver used by dental students including, Makaylen Martinez, center left, and Katie Pham, right, during an open house at Garland ISD s Gilbreath-Reed Career and Technical Center on Monday, Feb. 9, 2026 , in Garland.
Adaora Umeh and daughter Weluchu Umeh, a sophomore, learn about a digitized cadaver used by dental students Makaylen Martinez, center left, and Katie Pham, right, during an open house at a Garland ISD career and technical education center on Feb. 9, 2026, in Garland, Texas. Districts around the country are partnering with colleges and local employers to offer students more learning opportunities connected to future careers.
Angela Piazza/Dallas Morning News via TNS
Load More ▼